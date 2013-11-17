Trending

Oldham wins third straight British National Trophy race

Beckingsale, Martin complete podium in Durham

Full Results
1Paul Oldham (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:56:52
2Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura MTB Racing0:00:19
3Adam Martin (GBr) Metaltek - Knights of Old RT0:00:33
4Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Specialized0:00:47
5Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Specialized0:00:52
6David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:01:02
7Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT0:01:14
8Tony Fawcett (GBr) Team Scott UK0:01:59
9Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.Altura MGD
10Jack Clarkson (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:02:02
11Nicholas Barnes (GBr) www.Zepnat.com RT/Kuota/GSG0:02:05
12Matthew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Specialized0:02:30
13Daniel Booth (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:02:41
14Robert Jebb (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:03:00
15David Collins (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing0:03:25
16Dieter Droger (GBr) Pioneer Scott Synchros0:03:37
17Jack Humphreys (GBr) Wheelbase.Altura/MGD
18Tom Payton (GBr) Islabikes0:14:17
19Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth0:14:25
20Adam King (GBr) Cardiff J.I.F. Cyclopaedia0:14:35
21Tom Armstrong (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD0:25:13
22James Dalton (GBr) Pedalsport CC0:25:16
23Simon Maudsley (GBr) PH-MAS Cycling0:25:40
24Daniel Bell (GBr) Ellmore Factory Racing0:25:42
25Iain Paton (GBr) Ben Wyvis CC0:36:18
26Matthew Thompson (GBr) Cardiff JIF/ Cyclopaedia-1lap
27Keith Murray (GBr) Team Scott UK
28Joe Atkins (GBr) Coventry RC
29Chris Dredge (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
30Paul Sheers (GBr) Vicious Velo
31David Morris (GBr) Harrogate Nova CC
32Gareth Barnes (GBr) Cardiff JIF
33Jeremy Hicks (GBr) Rugby Velo
34Paul Lally (GBr) Frodsham Wheelers/Twelve50 Bikes
35Ben Cooper (GBr) Batley CC
36Andrew Johnson (GBr) Yorkshire Velo
37Simon Forster (GBr) Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue CC
38Christopher Clark (GBr) York Cycleworks
39Andy Pope (GBr)
40Henry Beaumont (GBr)

