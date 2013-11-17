Oldham wins third straight British National Trophy race
Beckingsale, Martin complete podium in Durham
|1
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:56:52
|2
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Endura MTB Racing
|0:00:19
|3
|Adam Martin (GBr) Metaltek - Knights of Old RT
|0:00:33
|4
|Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Specialized
|0:00:47
|5
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Specialized
|0:00:52
|6
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:01:02
|7
|Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT
|0:01:14
|8
|Tony Fawcett (GBr) Team Scott UK
|0:01:59
|9
|Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.Altura MGD
|10
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:02:02
|11
|Nicholas Barnes (GBr) www.Zepnat.com RT/Kuota/GSG
|0:02:05
|12
|Matthew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Specialized
|0:02:30
|13
|Daniel Booth (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:02:41
|14
|Robert Jebb (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:03:00
|15
|David Collins (GBr) Team Hope Factory Racing
|0:03:25
|16
|Dieter Droger (GBr) Pioneer Scott Synchros
|0:03:37
|17
|Jack Humphreys (GBr) Wheelbase.Altura/MGD
|18
|Tom Payton (GBr) Islabikes
|0:14:17
|19
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Team UK Youth
|0:14:25
|20
|Adam King (GBr) Cardiff J.I.F. Cyclopaedia
|0:14:35
|21
|Tom Armstrong (GBr) Wheelbase Altura MGD
|0:25:13
|22
|James Dalton (GBr) Pedalsport CC
|0:25:16
|23
|Simon Maudsley (GBr) PH-MAS Cycling
|0:25:40
|24
|Daniel Bell (GBr) Ellmore Factory Racing
|0:25:42
|25
|Iain Paton (GBr) Ben Wyvis CC
|0:36:18
|26
|Matthew Thompson (GBr) Cardiff JIF/ Cyclopaedia
|-1lap
|27
|Keith Murray (GBr) Team Scott UK
|28
|Joe Atkins (GBr) Coventry RC
|29
|Chris Dredge (GBr) Spirit Bikes Racing Team
|30
|Paul Sheers (GBr) Vicious Velo
|31
|David Morris (GBr) Harrogate Nova CC
|32
|Gareth Barnes (GBr) Cardiff JIF
|33
|Jeremy Hicks (GBr) Rugby Velo
|34
|Paul Lally (GBr) Frodsham Wheelers/Twelve50 Bikes
|35
|Ben Cooper (GBr) Batley CC
|36
|Andrew Johnson (GBr) Yorkshire Velo
|37
|Simon Forster (GBr) Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue CC
|38
|Christopher Clark (GBr) York Cycleworks
|39
|Andy Pope (GBr)
|40
|Henry Beaumont (GBr)
