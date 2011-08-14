Trending

There was an upset in the under 23 women's cross country race in Nove Mesto, Czech, as the winning streak of World Cup series leader Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Lapierre) was halted at four. The French woman could only manage third place on the day. After taking an early lead, Ferrand-Prevot was caught and dropped on the second lap by Ukrainian champion Yana Belomoyna (Infotre-Bi & Esse-Lee Cougan), and then on the fifth lap by Barbara Benko (Focus-MIG). However, she still holds a commanding 75-point lead in the overall standings with one round remaining.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan1:36:24
2Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team0:01:32
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International0:02:04
4Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:02:36
5Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:03:04
6Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:05:35
7Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety0:05:52
8Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol0:06:10
9Katherine O'neill (NZl)0:06:15
10Samara Sheppard (NZl)0:06:51
11Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)0:09:33
12Noga Korem (Isr)0:10:00
13Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)0:10:16
14Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team0:10:21
15Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team0:10:59
16Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:12:39
17Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:15:37
-1lapNicole Hanselmann (Swi)
-1lapWeronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
-1lapCaitlin De Wet (RSA)
-2lapsMichaela Malarikova (Svk)
-2lapsRozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
-2lapsCarla Haines (GBr)
-2lapsRadka Pospisilova (Cze)
-2lapsZsofia Keri (Hun)
DNFRebecca Henderson (Aus)

Under 23 women's World Cup cross country standings after six rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International420pts
2Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team345
3Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety314
4Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team256
5Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix203
6Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan152
7Serena Calvetti (Ita)118
8Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott116
9Samara Sheppard (NZl)112
10Helen Grobert (Ger)108
11Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team100
12Mariske Strauss (RSA)92
13Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice85
14Mikaela Kofman (Can)85
15Rebecca Henderson (Aus)84
16Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol76
17Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team68
18Rebecca Beaumont (Can)48
19Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)42
20Laura Bietola (Can)37
21Caitlin De Wet (RSA)35
22Candice Neethling (RSA)30
23Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC30
24Andréanne Pichette (Can)29
25Erica Zaveta (USA)26
26Valerie Meunier (Can)25
27Katherine O'neill (NZl)24
28Noga Korem (Isr)22
29Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan21
30Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)20
31Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)18
32Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team18
33Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)18
34Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team Vzw18
35Cayley Brooks (Can)18
36Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)16
37Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix16
38Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team16
39Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)15
40Kristina Laforge (Can)14
41Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)14
42Lily Matthews (GBr)12
43Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan10
44Kaila Hart (USA)10
45Nadine Rieder (Ger)10
46Cherie Vale (RSA)10
47Virginie Pointet (Swi)10
48Sabrina Maurer (Swi)9
49Stephanie Lacoursiere (Can)8
50Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)7
51Emmy Thelberg (Swe)7
52Michaela Malarikova (Svk)5
53Carla Haines (GBr)3
54Radka Pospisilova (Cze)2
55Lorraine Truong (Swi)2
56Zsofia Keri (Hun)1

