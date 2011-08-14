Image 1 of 3 Podium: Benko, Belomoyna, Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 World Cup leader Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Lapierre International) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Winner Yana Belomoyna (Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

There was an upset in the under 23 women's cross country race in Nove Mesto, Czech, as the winning streak of World Cup series leader Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Lapierre) was halted at four. The French woman could only manage third place on the day. After taking an early lead, Ferrand-Prevot was caught and dropped on the second lap by Ukrainian champion Yana Belomoyna (Infotre-Bi & Esse-Lee Cougan), and then on the fifth lap by Barbara Benko (Focus-MIG). However, she still holds a commanding 75-point lead in the overall standings with one round remaining.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 1:36:24 2 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team 0:01:32 3 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International 0:02:04 4 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:02:36 5 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:03:04 6 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:05:35 7 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety 0:05:52 8 Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 0:06:10 9 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 0:06:15 10 Samara Sheppard (NZl) 0:06:51 11 Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col) 0:09:33 12 Noga Korem (Isr) 0:10:00 13 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 0:10:16 14 Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team 0:10:21 15 Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:10:59 16 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:12:39 17 Mariske Strauss (RSA) 0:15:37 -1lap Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) -1lap Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol) -1lap Caitlin De Wet (RSA) -2laps Michaela Malarikova (Svk) -2laps Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team -2laps Carla Haines (GBr) -2laps Radka Pospisilova (Cze) -2laps Zsofia Keri (Hun) DNF Rebecca Henderson (Aus)