Belomoyna wins ahead of Benko
Ferrand-Prevot can only manage third
There was an upset in the under 23 women's cross country race in Nove Mesto, Czech, as the winning streak of World Cup series leader Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Lapierre) was halted at four. The French woman could only manage third place on the day. After taking an early lead, Ferrand-Prevot was caught and dropped on the second lap by Ukrainian champion Yana Belomoyna (Infotre-Bi & Esse-Lee Cougan), and then on the fifth lap by Barbara Benko (Focus-MIG). However, she still holds a commanding 75-point lead in the overall standings with one round remaining.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|1:36:24
|2
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|0:01:32
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:02:04
|4
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:02:36
|5
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:03:04
|6
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:05:35
|7
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
|0:05:52
|8
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|0:06:10
|9
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|0:06:15
|10
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|0:06:51
|11
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|0:09:33
|12
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|0:10:00
|13
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|0:10:16
|14
|Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team
|0:10:21
|15
|Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|16
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:12:39
|17
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|0:15:37
|-1lap
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|-1lap
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
|-1lap
|Caitlin De Wet (RSA)
|-2laps
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
|-2laps
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|-2laps
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|-2laps
|Radka Pospisilova (Cze)
|-2laps
|Zsofia Keri (Hun)
|DNF
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International
|420
|pts
|2
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|345
|3
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
|314
|4
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|256
|5
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|203
|6
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|152
|7
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|118
|8
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|116
|9
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|112
|10
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|108
|11
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|100
|12
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|92
|13
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|85
|14
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|85
|15
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|84
|16
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol
|76
|17
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|68
|18
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|48
|19
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|42
|20
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|37
|21
|Caitlin De Wet (RSA)
|35
|22
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|30
|23
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|30
|24
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|29
|25
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|26
|26
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|25
|27
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|24
|28
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|22
|29
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|21
|30
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|20
|31
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|18
|32
|Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|18
|33
|Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)
|18
|34
|Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team Vzw
|18
|35
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|18
|36
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|16
|37
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|16
|38
|Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team
|16
|39
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|15
|40
|Kristina Laforge (Can)
|14
|41
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)
|14
|42
|Lily Matthews (GBr)
|12
|43
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|10
|44
|Kaila Hart (USA)
|10
|45
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|10
|46
|Cherie Vale (RSA)
|10
|47
|Virginie Pointet (Swi)
|10
|48
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi)
|9
|49
|Stephanie Lacoursiere (Can)
|8
|50
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
|7
|51
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|7
|52
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
|5
|53
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|3
|54
|Radka Pospisilova (Cze)
|2
|55
|Lorraine Truong (Swi)
|2
|56
|Zsofia Keri (Hun)
|1
