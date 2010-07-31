Trending

Neff tops junior XC

Belomoyna, Kalasova podium

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)1:07:41
2Yana Belomoyna (Ukraine)0:01:22
3Karolina Kalasova (Czech Republic)0:02:37
4Linda Indergand (Switzerland)0:03:04
5Yue Bai (People's Republic of China)0:04:11
6Elise Marchal (Belgium)0:06:12
7Julia Innerhofer (Italy)0:07:49
8Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Norway)0:10:00
9Laura Bietola (Canada)0:10:35
10Marta Tereshchuk (Ukraine)0:10:47
11Tina Kindlhofer (Austria)0:11:06
12Lisa Rabensteiner (Italy)0:11:22
13Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spain)0:12:43
14Torunn Stake Laengen (Norway)0:13:19
15Lisa Schrooder (Netherlands)0:15:29
16Michaela Malarikova (Slovakia)0:16:52
17Veronica Widmann (Italy)0:17:20
18Julia Tanner (Italy)0:19:05
19Katja Schuster (Italy)

