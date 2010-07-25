Trending

Neff wins junior women's World Cup round at home

Grobert, Schumacher complete top three

Full Results

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland1:15:20
2Helen Grobert (Ger) Germany0:01:07
3Vania Schumacher (Swi) Switzerland0:02:18
4Linda Indergand (Swi) Frm Tg Zentralschweiz0:03:24
5Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:04:07
6Johanna Techt (Ger) Germany0:05:10
7Julie Berteaux (Fra) Keops Itwo0:05:15
8Elise Marchal (Bel) Belgium0:06:27
9Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Ukraine0:07:18
10Cecile Delaire (Fra) Keops Itwo0:07:26
11Lauren Rosser (Can) Canada0:07:48
12Yue Bai (Chn) People’S Republic Of China0:09:08
13Fabienne Andres (Swi) Switzerland0:11:34
14Marion Gauthier (Fra) France0:12:01
15Tina Kindlhofer (Aut) Austria0:13:33
16Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:14:14
17Stephanie Frank (Ger) Germany0:15:52
18Lisa Schrooder (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:18:59
19Jil Saxer (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:19:27
20Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo0:20:50
-1lapCarmen Gehringer (Swi) Switzerland

