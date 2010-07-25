Neff wins junior women's World Cup round at home
Grobert, Schumacher complete top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Switzerland
|1:15:20
|2
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Germany
|0:01:07
|3
|Vania Schumacher (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:18
|4
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Frm Tg Zentralschweiz
|0:03:24
|5
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:04:07
|6
|Johanna Techt (Ger) Germany
|0:05:10
|7
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) Keops Itwo
|0:05:15
|8
|Elise Marchal (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:27
|9
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:07:18
|10
|Cecile Delaire (Fra) Keops Itwo
|0:07:26
|11
|Lauren Rosser (Can) Canada
|0:07:48
|12
|Yue Bai (Chn) People’S Republic Of China
|0:09:08
|13
|Fabienne Andres (Swi) Switzerland
|0:11:34
|14
|Marion Gauthier (Fra) France
|0:12:01
|15
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut) Austria
|0:13:33
|16
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:14:14
|17
|Stephanie Frank (Ger) Germany
|0:15:52
|18
|Lisa Schrooder (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:18:59
|19
|Jil Saxer (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:19:27
|20
|Miranda Agusti Sanchez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:20:50
|-1lap
|Carmen Gehringer (Swi) Switzerland
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy