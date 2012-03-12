Estonian National Campion Martin Loo (Image credit: Noah Baruch)

Estonian National Campion Martin Loo was the big winner of the first weekend of racing in the Israeli MTB Spring Series. Loo won both C2 races held in Kibbutz Mishmar Haemek yesterday and today. The Kibbutz, celebrating 100 years to its founding, will host the Israeli Cross Country National Championships in July as well, in cooperation with the local City Cycling Club which put on the races this weekend.

Loo beat strong contenders from eight different countries to gain valuable UCI points. The runner up in both races was German Marx Torsten. Third place on Friday went to Ukrainian Sergii Rysenko, while on Saturday it was Russian Ivan Svedko. Local crowd favorite Shlomi Haimy finished fourth on Friday and seventh on Saturday.

Among the elite women, Dutchwomen Nicoletta de Jager crossed the line first on Friday ahead of Natalia Krompets and Elena Gogoleva. On Saturday Krompets was able to beat de Jager to the line, while local Inbar Ronen finished third on her home turf.

The Israeli Spring Series will continue next weekend with two races in the Western Galilee Mountains: Maalot and Misgav. The series will conclude on March 24 at the Class 1 Haifa Race to be organized by the Israel Cycling Federation on a course similar to the one which hosted the 2010 European Championships.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Loo (Est) 1:33:06 2 Torsten Marx (Ger) 0:00:17 3 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) 0:00:30 4 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) 0:01:48 5 Matthias Leisling (Ger) 0:03:18 6 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) 0:03:48 7 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) 0:04:40 8 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) 0:05:28 9 Robert Wardell (GBr) 0:06:32 10 Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus) 0:07:14 11 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) 0:08:39 12 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) 0:09:10 13 Idan Shapira (Isr) 0:09:58 14 Aleksa Maric (Srb) 0:10:52 15 Daniel Eliad (Isr) 0:11:42 16 Shaked Frank (Isr) 0:12:59 17 Roy Goldstein (Isr) 0:15:09 18 Oded Danon (Isr) 0:15:32 19 Anton Korolev (Rus) 20 Noam Strashnov (Isr) 21 Alexey Belokrylov (Rus) 22 Dror Pekatch (Isr)