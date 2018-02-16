Milan-San Remo past winners
Champions from 1907-2017
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2017
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2016
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|2015
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin
|2014
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2013
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN Qhubeka
|2012
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge
|2011
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2010
|Óscar Freire (Esp) Rabobank
|2009
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Columbia-High Road
|2008
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team CSC
|2007
|Óscar Freire (Esp) Rabobank
|2006
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Quick Step-Innergetic
|2005
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2004
|Óscar Freire (Esp) Rabobank
|2003
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2002
|Mario Cipollini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone-Cantina Tollo
|2001
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
|2000
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
|1999
|Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
|1998
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
|1997
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
|1996
|Gabriele Colombo (Ita) Gewiss Playbus
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1994
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Gewiss-Ballan
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita) Lampre-Polti
|1992
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Lotus-Festina
|1991
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
|1990
|Gianni Bugno (Ita) Chateau d'Ax-Salotti
|1989
|Laurent Fignon (Fra) Super U-Raleigh-Fiat
|1988
|Laurent Fignon (Fra) Système U – Gitane
|1987
|Erich Maechler (Sui) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem Kas
|1985
|Hennie Kuiper (Ned) Verandalux-Dries-Rossin
|1984
|Francesco Moser (Ita) Gis
|1983
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo
|1982
|Marc Gomez (Fra) Wolber-Spidel
|1981
|Alfons De Wolf (Bel) Vermeer Thijs-Mimo Salons
|1980
|Pierino Gavazzi (Ita) Magniflex-Olmo
|1979
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Gis Gelati
|1978
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Sanson-Campagnolo
|1977
|Jan Raas (Ned) Frisol-Gazelle
|1976
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni-Campagnolo
|1975
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1974
|Felice Gimondi (Ita) Bianchi-Campagnolo
|1973
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Brooklyn
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni-Arcore
|1970
|Michele Dancelli (Ita) Molteni
|1969
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
|1968
|Rudi Altig (Ger) Salvarani
|1967
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Peugeot-BP Michelin
|1966
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Peugeot-BP Michelin
|1965
|Arie den Hartog (Ned) Ford France-Gitane
|1964
|Tom Simpson (GBr) Peugeot-BP
|1963
|Joseph Groussard (Fra) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
|1962
|Emile Daems (Bel) Philco
|1961
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Mercier-BP
|1960
|René Privat (Fra) Mercier-BP
|1959
|Miguel Poblet (Esp) Ignis
|1958
|Rik van Looy (Bel) Faema
|1957
|Miguel Poblet (Esp) Ignis-Doniselli
|1956
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Mercier-BP
|1955
|Germain Derijcke (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1954
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1953
|Loretto Petrucci (Ita) Bianchi-Pirelli
|1952
|Loretto Petrucci (Ita) Bianchi-Pirelli
|1951
|Louison Bobet (Fra) Stella-Dunlop
|1950
|Gino Bartali (Ita) Bartali-Gardiol
|1949
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi-Ursus
|1948
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
|1947
|Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
|1946
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
|1944-1945
|No race held
|1943
|Cino Cinelli (Ita) Bianchi
|1942
|Adolfo Leoni (Ita) Bianchi
|1941
|Pierino Favalli (Ita) Legnano
|1940
|Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
|1939
|Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
|1938
|Giuseppe Olmo (Ita) Bianchi
|1937
|Cesare Del Cancia (Ita) Ganna
|1936
|Angelo Varetto (Ita) Gloria
|1935
|Giuseppe Olmo (Ita) Bianchi
|1934
|Jef Demuysere (Bel) Genial Lucifer-Hutchinson
|1933
|Learco Guerra (Ita) Maino
|1932
|Alfredo Bovet (Ita) Bianchi
|1931
|Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano-Hutchinson
|1930
|Michele Mara (Ita) Bianchi-Pirelli
|1929
|Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano-Torpedo
|1928
|Costante Girardengo (Ita) Maino
|1927
|Pietro Chesi (Ita)
|1926
|Costante Girardengo (Ita) Wolsit-Pirelli
|1925
|Costante Girardengo (Ita) Wolsit-Pirelli
|1924
|Pietro Linari (Ita) Legnano-Pirelli
|1923
|Costante Girardengo (Ita) Maino
|1922
|Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano-Pirelli
|1921
|Costante Girardengo (Ita) Stucchi
|1920
|Gaetano Belloni (Ita) Bianchi-Pirelli
|1919
|Angelo Gremo (Ita) Stucchi
|1918
|Costante Girardengo (Ita) Bianchi
|1917
|Gaetano Belloni (Ita) Bianchi
|1916
|No race held
|1915
|Ezio Corlaita (Ita) Dei
|1914
|Ugo Agostoni (Ita) Bianchi
|1913
|Odile Defraye (Bel) Alcyon-Soly
|1912
|Henri Pélissier (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1911
|Gustave Garrigou (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1910
|Eugène Christophe (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1909
|Luigi Ganna (Ita) Atala
|1908
|Cyrille van Hauwaert (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1907
|Lucien Petit-Breton (Fra) Peugeot
