Milan-San Remo past winners

Champions from 1907-2017

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2017Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2016Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
2015John Degenkolb (Ger) Giant-Alpecin
2014Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
2013Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN Qhubeka
2012Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge
2011Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
2010Óscar Freire (Esp) Rabobank
2009Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Columbia-High Road
2008Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team CSC
2007Óscar Freire (Esp) Rabobank
2006Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Quick Step-Innergetic
2005Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2004Óscar Freire (Esp) Rabobank
2003Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
2002Mario Cipollini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone-Cantina Tollo
2001Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
2000Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
1999Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
1998Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
1997Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
1996Gabriele Colombo (Ita) Gewiss Playbus
1995Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1994Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Gewiss-Ballan
1993Maurizio Fondriest (Ita) Lampre-Polti
1992Sean Kelly (Irl) Lotus-Festina
1991Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni
1990Gianni Bugno (Ita) Chateau d'Ax-Salotti
1989Laurent Fignon (Fra) Super U-Raleigh-Fiat
1988Laurent Fignon (Fra) Système U – Gitane
1987Erich Maechler (Sui) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
1986Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem Kas
1985Hennie Kuiper (Ned) Verandalux-Dries-Rossin
1984Francesco Moser (Ita) Gis
1983Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo
1982Marc Gomez (Fra) Wolber-Spidel
1981Alfons De Wolf (Bel) Vermeer Thijs-Mimo Salons
1980Pierino Gavazzi (Ita) Magniflex-Olmo
1979Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Gis Gelati
1978Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Sanson-Campagnolo
1977Jan Raas (Ned) Frisol-Gazelle
1976Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni-Campagnolo
1975Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1974Felice Gimondi (Ita) Bianchi-Campagnolo
1973Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Brooklyn
1972Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni-Arcore
1970Michele Dancelli (Ita) Molteni
1969Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
1968Rudi Altig (Ger) Salvarani
1967Eddy Merckx (Bel) Peugeot-BP Michelin
1966Eddy Merckx (Bel) Peugeot-BP Michelin
1965Arie den Hartog (Ned) Ford France-Gitane
1964Tom Simpson (GBr) Peugeot-BP
1963Joseph Groussard (Fra) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
1962Emile Daems (Bel) Philco
1961Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Mercier-BP
1960René Privat (Fra) Mercier-BP
1959Miguel Poblet (Esp) Ignis
1958Rik van Looy (Bel) Faema
1957Miguel Poblet (Esp) Ignis-Doniselli
1956Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Mercier-BP
1955Germain Derijcke (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1954Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
1953Loretto Petrucci (Ita) Bianchi-Pirelli
1952Loretto Petrucci (Ita) Bianchi-Pirelli
1951Louison Bobet (Fra) Stella-Dunlop
1950Gino Bartali (Ita) Bartali-Gardiol
1949Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi-Ursus
1948Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1947Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
1946Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
1944-1945No race held
1943Cino Cinelli (Ita) Bianchi
1942Adolfo Leoni (Ita) Bianchi
1941Pierino Favalli (Ita) Legnano
1940Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
1939Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
1938Giuseppe Olmo (Ita) Bianchi
1937Cesare Del Cancia (Ita) Ganna
1936Angelo Varetto (Ita) Gloria
1935Giuseppe Olmo (Ita) Bianchi
1934Jef Demuysere (Bel) Genial Lucifer-Hutchinson
1933Learco Guerra (Ita) Maino
1932Alfredo Bovet (Ita) Bianchi
1931Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano-Hutchinson
1930Michele Mara (Ita) Bianchi-Pirelli
1929Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano-Torpedo
1928Costante Girardengo (Ita) Maino
1927Pietro Chesi (Ita)
1926Costante Girardengo (Ita) Wolsit-Pirelli
1925Costante Girardengo (Ita) Wolsit-Pirelli
1924Pietro Linari (Ita) Legnano-Pirelli
1923Costante Girardengo (Ita) Maino
1922Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano-Pirelli
1921Costante Girardengo (Ita) Stucchi
1920Gaetano Belloni (Ita) Bianchi-Pirelli
1919Angelo Gremo (Ita) Stucchi
1918Costante Girardengo (Ita) Bianchi
1917Gaetano Belloni (Ita) Bianchi
1916No race held
1915Ezio Corlaita (Ita) Dei
1914Ugo Agostoni (Ita) Bianchi
1913Odile Defraye (Bel) Alcyon-Soly
1912Henri Pélissier (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
1911Gustave Garrigou (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
1910Eugène Christophe (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
1909Luigi Ganna (Ita) Atala
1908Cyrille van Hauwaert (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1907Lucien Petit-Breton (Fra) Peugeot

