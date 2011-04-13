National Road Series kicking off this weekend
Tough course awaits for season opener
The Mersey Valley Tour marks the start of the Australian National Road Series and pundits will be anticipating an action packed race. The tour opens on Friday with a 24 km time trial on a reasonably flat but slightly undulating course. Day two will split the men from the boys as the riders tackle no less than three major climbs with the final 8.5 km uphill at an average gradient of 8 percent. Sunday will end the tour as some tired legs face up to three 40 km circuits on a hilly parcour.
Three very different stages should give opportuniteis to all types of riders and a small field of just 40 participants will make it difficult for weaker riders to hide in the pack. Aggressive racing will likely characterise an exciting opener to the 2011 National road series.
