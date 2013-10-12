Image 1 of 12 Sam Horgan and Jack Anderson celebrate victory for Budget Forklifts (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 12 Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) leads the break with Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) and Jason Spencer (Charter Mason). (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 12 Jason Spencer (Charter Mason) and Scott Law (GPM Data#3) head up the KOM near Camperdown. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 12 The peloton heads towards Warnambool. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 12 NRS leader Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) in the peloton. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 12 The blue skies were decieving as the peloton had to contend with strong head winds. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 7 of 12 40km into the race and attacks were starting. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 8 of 12 Michael Vink (Budget Forklifts) leads the long line of the peloton early on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 9 of 12 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain), Floris Goesinnen and Will Walker (Drapac) at the start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 10 of 12 The leaders approach Warnambool. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 11 of 12 An historic day for Budget Forklifts (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 12 of 12 A happy Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) with his winner's trophy (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Sam Horgan has completed an astounding podium clean sweep for Budget Forklifts at the 98th Melbourne to Warrnambool on Saturday. After breaking away from two other riders inside the last five kilometres, Horgan took a hard fought win over Jack Anderson whilst their teammate Jake Kauffmann came in five seconds behind to round out the podium.

The win rubber stamped the all-round strength of the Queensland outfit after the team was put on the back foot early on in the race after placing only one rider in an early, and threatening, breakaway of 19.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic," said an emotional Horgan. "I have never done this race before but it's been a big target of mine, I've worked hard towards it and it's really meaningful to win a race I've wanted so much."

As the duo realised the win was theirs, Anderson made a gentlemanly gesture and let Horgan take the victory.

"I definitely won't regret [giving the win away] as Sam is one of the nicest guys you will come across," Anderson said. "Either of us could have had it today and hopefully that's a little bit of payback from some of the help he has given me this year."

For Horgan, it completes what has been an up and down time as he busily travels back and forth between full-time work as a mechanical engineer in New Zealand and a demanding Subaru National Road Series (NRS) calendar in Australia. Horgan was triumphant at the Tour of the Great South Coast, only to be disqualified from the Tour of the Murray River shortly after, for holding onto a team car.

All was redeemed however, for the 26-year-old from Christchurch as he became the first Kiwi rider to win the Australian monument in 91 years, and only the third in the race's history.

How the race unfolded

Riders departed Melbourne's western suburbs at 07:30 with 256km to travel. With the 238 riders participating in the race all fighting to get to the front, and with strong cross winds on the cards, there were multiple crashes early on as club and NRS riders got tangled.

Thankfully the race was soon strung out as an initial break of 19 riders went up the road. Huon-Genesys and Drapac had five riders each in the move, search2retain/PBhealth.com.au had three and Budget Forklifts, Euride Racing and Charter Mason all had two.

As the peloton snaked between head, cross and cross-tail winds, speeds varied between little ring grovelling at 30km/hr and flat out gutter action at over 60.

Drapac remained aggressive and cut the leading break down to 11 riders with Brenton Jones, Aaron Donnelly, Jack Haig, Jack Beckinsale (Huon-Genesys), Robbie Hucker, Will Walker, Tom Palmer, Luke Davison, Darren Lapthorne (Drapac), Matt Clarke (Charter Mason) and eventual runner-up Anderson all surviving the cull.

With the 100km mark passed the peloton had been blown apart and re-formed with many teams desperate to keep their race alive. At the 130km mark the large chase group made contact with the leading 11 riders leaving a group of 50 riders left to fight out the remaining 126km.

Soon after another bunch went off the front, but with infighting amongst already tired legs it was Jason Spencer (Charter Mason) and Scott Law (GPM Data#3) who emerged and sat over a minute in front of a 30 man peloton.

Spencer passed ahead of Law over the KOM through Camperdown as Jack Haig, Tom Robinson (Huon-Genesys), Cameron Bayly (search2retain) Lapthorne, Hucker and Walker joined the leaders with 60km to race.

Following a number of attacks it was last year's winner Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) who broke away with Haig and Spencer with the three quickly moving out to a one minute advantage over the 20 rider peloton with 40km to race. Budget Forklifts and Euride Racing responded by leading the chase and the trio were brought back to within striking distance.

The final hour

With 30km to go, Haig was dropped by his companions with Spencer and Goesinnen extending their lead out to 1:13.

With 15km remaining the peloton behind had split into a number of smaller groups as riders gave it their all to reach the leading duo.

Inside the last 10km, six riders including Goesinnen, Hucker, Anderson, Kauffman, Alex Ray (Target Trek) and Tom Robinson (Huon-Genesys) were sitting 10 seconds in front of another group of ten riders.

With 5km to go it was Ray, Robinson, Anderson and Hucker who remained with Drapac leading the chase in the small group behind. Robinson was dropped on a small rise with 4km to go but fought valiantly to re-join the front four. Straight away Anderson put in another big attack which distanced Robinson and Ray but the four came back together yet again.

Behind the four riders at the head of the race, Beckinsale and Horgan were putting on a storming ride to come across, with Horgan hitting out again as soon as they reached the lead group.

"As we were coming across to the group we could see them slowing up and playing cat and mouse," explained Horgan. "We caught them at about three kilometres to go and I attacked straight away, I didn't hesitate."

With 2.5km to go, Anderson hit across to teammate Horgan in a show of strength as Ray was hanging just off the back of the leaders. Horgan took the win with Anderson in second, meanwhile Ray dug deep but could only manage fifth as Kauffmann and Hucker overhauled him to complete the top five.

"I had a gap by myself up the final climb, I turned around and it was Jack coming across to me and we both buried ourselves to get to the finish," concluded Horgan.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts 6:32:12 2 Jack Anderson (QLD) Budget Forklifts 3 Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts 0:00:05 4 Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:00:08 5 Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team 0:00:10 6 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 7 Tom Robinson (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 8 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:00:16 9 William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:00:54 10 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 11 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:01:11 12 Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:01:22 13 Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:01:57 14 Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3 15 George Tansley (SA) Euride Racing 0:02:00 16 Michael Vink (NZl) Budget Forklifts 0:02:04 17 Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:02:11 18 Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 19 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 20 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling 0:02:12 21 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:07:06 22 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 23 Thomas Palmer (ACT) Drapac Cycling 0:07:24 24 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:08:50 25 Tom Paton (Vic) 0:11:14 26 Brendan Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 27 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Budget Forklifts 28 Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing 29 Sam Rutherford (NSW) GPM Data#6 30 Jason Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team 31 Mark O'brien (Vic) Euride Racing 32 Brenton Jones (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:11:18 33 Shannon Johnson (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:15:19 34 James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 35 Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 36 Lee Burchell (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn 37 Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 38 Benjamin Johnson (Vic) Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 39 Leo Simmonds (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:15:23 40 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:15:25 41 Samuel Witmitz (Vic) 42 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) search2retain p/b health.com.au 43 Jake Klajnblat (Vic) 44 Morgan Smith (NZl) CharterMason Drapac Development Team 45 Kane Walker (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 46 David Kelly (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 0:15:32 47 Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 48 Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 49 Edward White (NSW) GPM Data#7 50 Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 51 Rhys Pollock (NSW) Drapac Cycling 52 Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Data#4 53 Matthew Clark (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:15:39 54 Timothy Decker (SA) 0:15:46 55 David Woolsey (Vic) Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 0:23:51 56 Matt Boys (Vic) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 57 Todd Satchell (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast 58 Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 59 Cameron Clamp (Vic) 60 Tom Leaper (Vic) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 61 Chris Stack (SA) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn 62 Dylan Lindsey (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast 63 Mark Jamesion (QLD) 64 Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 65 Allan Satchell (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast 66 Fergus Sully (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn 0:23:56 67 Dan Wilkins (Vic) 68 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:23:57 69 Michael Mcgee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast 0:24:12 70 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 71 Fraser Northey (SA) Euride Racing 72 Robert Mccarthy (SA) Euride Racing 73 Jason Rigg (Tas) 0:30:20 74 William Livesay (Vic) Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:44:20 75 Wade Edwards (Vic) Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 76 Aaron Salisbury (Vic) Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 77 Nicholas Squillari (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:47:56 78 Brendan Washington (NSW) Suzuki Bontrager 79 Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 80 Dean Heathcote (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 1:10:34 81 Mark Scouller (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Shelford # Rider Name (Country) Team 1. Luke Davison (SA) Drapac Cycling 2. Brenton Jones (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 3. Thomas Palmer (ACT) Drapac Cycling

Sprint 2 - Cobden (Vic 200km Championship) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1. Tom Robinson (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 2. Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 3. Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team

King of the mountains - KOM 1 - Saddlers rd Camperdown # Rider Name (Country) Team 1. Jason Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team 2. Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3 3. Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 19:36:41 2 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 3 Drapac Cycling 0:02:08 4 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:08:44 5 Euride Racing 0:12:56 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:19:36 7 GPM Data#3 0:28:38 8 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:41:53 9 Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn 1:03:01 10 Anchor Point South Coast 1:11:28 11 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 1:23:25 12 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 1:41:13 13 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 2:16:31

NRS teams aggregate after round 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 231 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 164 3 Euride Racing 121 4 Drapac Cycling 114 5 search2retain p/b health.com.au 75 6 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 52 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 39 8 Pro Team Downunder 38 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 36 10 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 31 11 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 29 12 St George Skoda HP Team 28 13 Target Trek Racing Team 20 14 GPM Data#3 19 15 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 14 16 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 11 17 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 9 18 Team Polygon Australia 9 19 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 8 20 Parramatta Race Team 8 21 Suzuki Bontrager 7 22 Pensar SPM Racing 5 23 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 5 24 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 5 25 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 5 26 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 4 27 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 28 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 2 29 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 1 30 DHBC Racing 1 31 Total Rush Hyster 1