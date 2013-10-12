Trending

Horgan wins Warrnambool ahead of Anderson

Kauffmann takes third as Budget Forklifts go 1-2-3

Sam Horgan and Jack Anderson celebrate victory for Budget Forklifts

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) leads the break with Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) and Jason Spencer (Charter Mason).

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Jason Spencer (Charter Mason) and Scott Law (GPM Data#3) head up the KOM near Camperdown.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
The peloton heads towards Warnambool.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
NRS leader Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) in the peloton.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
The blue skies were decieving as the peloton had to contend with strong head winds.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
40km into the race and attacks were starting.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Michael Vink (Budget Forklifts) leads the long line of the peloton early on.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain), Floris Goesinnen and Will Walker (Drapac) at the start.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
The leaders approach Warnambool.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
An historic day for Budget Forklifts

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
A happy Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) with his winner's trophy

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Sam Horgan has completed an astounding podium clean sweep for Budget Forklifts at the 98th Melbourne to Warrnambool on Saturday. After breaking away from two other riders inside the last five kilometres, Horgan took a hard fought win over Jack Anderson whilst their teammate Jake Kauffmann came in five seconds behind to round out the podium.

The win rubber stamped the all-round strength of the Queensland outfit after the team was put on the back foot early on in the race after placing only one rider in an early, and threatening, breakaway of 19.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic," said an emotional Horgan. "I have never done this race before but it's been a big target of mine, I've worked hard towards it and it's really meaningful to win a race I've wanted so much."

As the duo realised the win was theirs, Anderson made a gentlemanly gesture and let Horgan take the victory.

"I definitely won't regret [giving the win away] as Sam is one of the nicest guys you will come across," Anderson said. "Either of us could have had it today and hopefully that's a little bit of payback from some of the help he has given me this year."

For Horgan, it completes what has been an up and down time as he busily travels back and forth between full-time work as a mechanical engineer in New Zealand and a demanding Subaru National Road Series (NRS) calendar in Australia. Horgan was triumphant at the Tour of the Great South Coast, only to be disqualified from the Tour of the Murray River shortly after, for holding onto a team car.

All was redeemed however, for the 26-year-old from Christchurch as he became the first Kiwi rider to win the Australian monument in 91 years, and only the third in the race's history.

How the race unfolded

Riders departed Melbourne's western suburbs at 07:30 with 256km to travel. With the 238 riders participating in the race all fighting to get to the front, and with strong cross winds on the cards, there were multiple crashes early on as club and NRS riders got tangled.

Thankfully the race was soon strung out as an initial break of 19 riders went up the road. Huon-Genesys and Drapac had five riders each in the move, search2retain/PBhealth.com.au had three and Budget Forklifts, Euride Racing and Charter Mason all had two.

As the peloton snaked between head, cross and cross-tail winds, speeds varied between little ring grovelling at 30km/hr and flat out gutter action at over 60.

Drapac remained aggressive and cut the leading break down to 11 riders with Brenton Jones, Aaron Donnelly, Jack Haig, Jack Beckinsale (Huon-Genesys), Robbie Hucker, Will Walker, Tom Palmer, Luke Davison, Darren Lapthorne (Drapac), Matt Clarke (Charter Mason) and eventual runner-up Anderson all surviving the cull.

With the 100km mark passed the peloton had been blown apart and re-formed with many teams desperate to keep their race alive. At the 130km mark the large chase group made contact with the leading 11 riders leaving a group of 50 riders left to fight out the remaining 126km.

Soon after another bunch went off the front, but with infighting amongst already tired legs it was Jason Spencer (Charter Mason) and Scott Law (GPM Data#3) who emerged and sat over a minute in front of a 30 man peloton.

Spencer passed ahead of Law over the KOM through Camperdown as Jack Haig, Tom Robinson (Huon-Genesys), Cameron Bayly (search2retain) Lapthorne, Hucker and Walker joined the leaders with 60km to race.

Following a number of attacks it was last year's winner Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) who broke away with Haig and Spencer with the three quickly moving out to a one minute advantage over the 20 rider peloton with 40km to race. Budget Forklifts and Euride Racing responded by leading the chase and the trio were brought back to within striking distance.

The final hour

With 30km to go, Haig was dropped by his companions with Spencer and Goesinnen extending their lead out to 1:13.

With 15km remaining the peloton behind had split into a number of smaller groups as riders gave it their all to reach the leading duo.

Inside the last 10km, six riders including Goesinnen, Hucker, Anderson, Kauffman, Alex Ray (Target Trek) and Tom Robinson (Huon-Genesys) were sitting 10 seconds in front of another group of ten riders.

With 5km to go it was Ray, Robinson, Anderson and Hucker who remained with Drapac leading the chase in the small group behind. Robinson was dropped on a small rise with 4km to go but fought valiantly to re-join the front four. Straight away Anderson put in another big attack which distanced Robinson and Ray but the four came back together yet again.

Behind the four riders at the head of the race, Beckinsale and Horgan were putting on a storming ride to come across, with Horgan hitting out again as soon as they reached the lead group.

"As we were coming across to the group we could see them slowing up and playing cat and mouse," explained Horgan. "We caught them at about three kilometres to go and I attacked straight away, I didn't hesitate."

With 2.5km to go, Anderson hit across to teammate Horgan in a show of strength as Ray was hanging just off the back of the leaders. Horgan took the win with Anderson in second, meanwhile Ray dug deep but could only manage fifth as Kauffmann and Hucker overhauled him to complete the top five.

"I had a gap by myself up the final climb, I turned around and it was Jack coming across to me and we both buried ourselves to get to the finish," concluded Horgan.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts6:32:12
2Jack Anderson (QLD) Budget Forklifts
3Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts0:00:05
4Robbie Hucker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:00:08
5Alexander Ray (NZl) Target Trek Racing Team0:00:10
6Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
7Tom Robinson (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
8Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:00:16
9William Walker (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:00:54
10Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
11Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:01:11
12Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:01:22
13Luke Parker (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:01:57
14Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3
15George Tansley (SA) Euride Racing0:02:00
16Michael Vink (NZl) Budget Forklifts0:02:04
17Darcy Woolley (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:02:11
18Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
19Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
20Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling0:02:12
21Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:07:06
22Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
23Thomas Palmer (ACT) Drapac Cycling0:07:24
24Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:08:50
25Tom Paton (Vic)0:11:14
26Brendan Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
27Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Budget Forklifts
28Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing
29Sam Rutherford (NSW) GPM Data#6
30Jason Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
31Mark O'brien (Vic) Euride Racing
32Brenton Jones (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:11:18
33Shannon Johnson (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:15:19
34James Rendall (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
35Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
36Lee Burchell (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
37Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
38Benjamin Johnson (Vic) Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
39Leo Simmonds (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:15:23
40Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:15:25
41Samuel Witmitz (Vic)
42Sea Keong Loh (Mas) search2retain p/b health.com.au
43Jake Klajnblat (Vic)
44Morgan Smith (NZl) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
45Kane Walker (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
46David Kelly (Vic) Total Rush Hyster0:15:32
47Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
48Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
49Edward White (NSW) GPM Data#7
50Lachlan Ambrose (SA) Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
51Rhys Pollock (NSW) Drapac Cycling
52Caleb Jones (NSW) GPM Data#4
53Matthew Clark (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:15:39
54Timothy Decker (SA)0:15:46
55David Woolsey (Vic) Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets0:23:51
56Matt Boys (Vic) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
57Todd Satchell (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
58Tyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
59Cameron Clamp (Vic)
60Tom Leaper (Vic) Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
61Chris Stack (SA) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
62Dylan Lindsey (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
63Mark Jamesion (QLD)
64Daniel Nelson (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
65Allan Satchell (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast
66Fergus Sully (Vic) Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn0:23:56
67Dan Wilkins (Vic)
68Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:23:57
69Michael Mcgee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast0:24:12
70Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
71Fraser Northey (SA) Euride Racing
72Robert Mccarthy (SA) Euride Racing
73Jason Rigg (Tas)0:30:20
74William Livesay (Vic) Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:44:20
75Wade Edwards (Vic) Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
76Aaron Salisbury (Vic) Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
77Nicholas Squillari (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:47:56
78Brendan Washington (NSW) Suzuki Bontrager
79Michael Hale (Vic) Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
80Dean Heathcote (Vic) Total Rush Hyster1:10:34
81Mark Scouller (Vic) Anchor Point South Coast

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Shelford
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1.Luke Davison (SA) Drapac Cycling
2.Brenton Jones (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
3.Thomas Palmer (ACT) Drapac Cycling

Sprint 2 - Cobden (Vic 200km Championship)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1.Tom Robinson (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
2.Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
3.Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team

King of the mountains - KOM 1 - Saddlers rd Camperdown
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1.Jason Spencer (Vic) CharterMason Drapac Development Team
2.Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3
3.Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts19:36:41
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
3Drapac Cycling0:02:08
4search2retain p/b health.com.au0:08:44
5Euride Racing0:12:56
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:19:36
7GPM Data#30:28:38
8CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:41:53
9Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn1:03:01
10Anchor Point South Coast1:11:28
11Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets1:23:25
12Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team1:41:13
13Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics2:16:31

NRS teams aggregate after round 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team231pts
2Budget Forklifts164
3Euride Racing121
4Drapac Cycling114
5search2retain p/b health.com.au75
6CharterMason Drapac Development Team52
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team39
8Pro Team Downunder38
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team36
10Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program31
11Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team29
12St George Skoda HP Team28
13Target Trek Racing Team20
14GPM Data#319
15Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team14
16Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics11
17Sydney Uni Velo Racing9
18Team Polygon Australia9
19Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team8
20Parramatta Race Team8
21Suzuki Bontrager7
22Pensar SPM Racing5
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team5
24Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team5
25Data#3 Cisco Racing Team5
26Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part4
27Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
28Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets2
29Essendon Skoda Cycling Team1
30DHBC Racing1
31Total Rush Hyster1

NRS Aggregate after round 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team85pts
2Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team83
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)53
4Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing53
5Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)47
6Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team43
7Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)36
8Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team31
9Darren Lapthorne (Vic) Drapac Cycling27
10Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing25
11Brodie Talbot (NSW) Caterpillar24
12Ben Dyball (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team24
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
14Thomas Palmer (Drapac Cycling)20
15Cameron Bayly (SA) Search2Retain P/B Health.Com.Au19

 

