Le Samyn past winners
Past winners 1968-2009
2009 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
2008 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
2007 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Unibet.com
2006 Renaud Dion (Fra) AG2R Prevoyance
2005 Cancelled
2004 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Domo
2003 Stefan van Dijk (Ned) Lotto-Domo
2002 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) Team fakta
2001 Kris Gerits (Bel) Vlaanderen-T Interim
2000 Frank Hoj (Den)
1999 Thierry Marichal (Bel)
1998 Ludovic Auger (Fra)
1997 Michel Van Haecke (Bel)
1996 Hans De Meester (Bel)
1995 (3) Johan Capiot (Bel)
1994 (2) Johan Capiot (Bel)
1993 Wil-fried Nelissen (Bel)
1992 Johan Capiot (Bel)
1991 Johnny Dauwe (Bel)
1990 (2) Hendrik Redant (Bel)
1989 Hendrik Redant (Bel)
1987 Claude Criquielion (Bel)
1986 Patrick Onnockx (Bel)
1985 Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
1984 Daniel Rossel (Bel)
1983 Jac Van Meer (Ned)
1982 Joseph Jacobs (Bel)
1981 Pol Verschuere (Bel)
1980 Gery Verlinden (Bel)
1979 Adri Schipper (Ned)
1978 Herman Vanspringel
1977 Michel Perin (Fra)
1976 Dirk Baert (Bel)
1975 Alain Santy (Fra)
1974 André Dierickx (Bel)
1973 Louis Verreydt (Bel)
1972 Marc De Meyer (Bel)
1971 Julien Van Lint (Bel)
1970 Ronny Van de Vijver (Bel)
1969 Herman Vrijders (Bel)
1968 José Samyn (Fra)
