Women's Flèche Wallonne past winners
1998-2009
2009 Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank 98km in 2.35.40 (37.77 km/h)
2008 Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank 103.9 km in 2.46.42 (37.397 km/h)
2007 Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank 103.9 km in 2.48.05 (37.124 km/h)
2006 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega Pro Cycling Team 106.0 km in 2.55.03 (36.322 km/h)
2005 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan 105.5 km in 2.56.58 (35.77 km/h)
2004 Sonia Huguet (Fra) French National Team 97.5 km in 2.44.04 (35.65 km/h)
2003 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi 97.5 km in 2.40.52 (36.36 km/h)
2002 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) 93.0 km in 2.33.15
2001 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edilsavino 93.0 km in 2.41.32
2000 Genevieve Jeanson (Can) Canada
1999 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Greenery Hawk Team
1998 Fabiana Luperini (Ita)
