La Flèche Wallonne Feminine past winner
By Cyclingnews
La Flèche Wallonne Feminine champions from 1998 to 2020
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2020
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2019
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2018
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2017
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2016
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2015
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2014
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2013
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2012
|Evenlyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-Lululemon
|2011
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2010
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2009
|Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank - LTO
|2008
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
|2007
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
|2006
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega Pro Cycling Team
|2005
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
|2004
|Sonia Huguet (Fra) French National Team
|2003
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
|2002
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino
|2001
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino
|2000
|Genevieve Jeanson (Can)
|1999
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) The Greenery - Hawk - VW
|1998
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Mimosa
