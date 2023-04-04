Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 live - A chance for a GC battle

Refresh

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) is a non-starter today. The Basque rider is suffering from a respiratory infection.

Here's a look at today's stage map. (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Ethan Hayter wins opening stage of Itzulia Basque Country Ineos rider surges to first race lead

Ethan Hayter is in the race leader's jersey today after winning the opening stage in Labastida. (Image credit: David RamosGetty Images)

The riders are just about to roll out to start the neutral zone in Viana.