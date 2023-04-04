Live coverage

Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 live - A chance for a GC battle

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Downhill finish in Leitza provides first chance for race favourites to do battle

The peloton races through the Basque hills on stage 1 of Itzulia Basque Country

The peloton races through the Basque hills on stage 1 of Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: David RamosGetty Images)

Itzulia Basque Country race home

Ethan Hayter wins opening stage of Itzulia Basque Country

Itzulia Basque Country 2023 favourites - who can take on Jonas Vingegaard?

How to watch Itzulia Basque Country – live streaming

The stage 2 route of Itzulia Basque Country

The stage 2 route of Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)
Refresh

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) is a non-starter today. The Basque rider is suffering from a respiratory infection.

Here's a look at today's stage map.

Itzulia Basque Country 2023 stage 2 map

(Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Ethan Hayter wins opening stage of Itzulia Basque Country

Ineos rider surges to first race lead

Ethan Hayter is in the race leader's jersey today after winning the opening stage in Labastida.

VIANA SPAIN APRIL 04 Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Yellow Leader Jersey prior to the 2nd Itzulia Basque Country 2023 Stage 2 a 1938km stage from Viana to Leitza UCIWT on April 04 2023 in Viana Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

(Image credit: David RamosGetty Images)

The riders are just about to roll out to start the neutral zone in Viana.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second stage of Itzulia Basque Country!

Latest on Cyclingnews