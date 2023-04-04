Live coverage
Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 live - A chance for a GC battle
Downhill finish in Leitza provides first chance for race favourites to do battle
Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) is a non-starter today. The Basque rider is suffering from a respiratory infection.
Here's a look at today's stage map.
Ethan Hayter wins opening stage of Itzulia Basque Country
Ineos rider surges to first race lead
Ethan Hayter is in the race leader's jersey today after winning the opening stage in Labastida.
The riders are just about to roll out to start the neutral zone in Viana.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second stage of Itzulia Basque Country!
