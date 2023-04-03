Live coverage
Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 live - A hilly opener
Vingegaard, Bernal, Carapaz, Landa kick off week-long race
The seven men on the move are caught and now it's Cristián Rodríguez (Arkéa-Samsic) and Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack.
Around 15km until the riders take on Opakua.
Seven riders are trying to get away.
157km to go
Some attacks going on an early rise in the road. Nothing sticking just yet.
It's a hilly start to the day, and rolling/hilly thereafter, but the only categorised climb on the stage is Opakua (7.1 km at 5.8%) at just over 30km into the stage.
164km to go
Racing is underway as the flag drops to start stage 1!
Plenty of big names taking on the race this week, including Jonas Vingegaard, Enric Mas, Egan Bernal, Dani Martínez, Richard Carapaz, Ion Izagirre, Mikel Landa, Simon Yates, David Gaudu, Sergio Higuita..
A look at the map of today's stage...
They'll ride on for another 15 minutes or so before the flag drops and racing gets underway on the 165km stage.
The stage is already underway here in the region's capital of Vitoria-Gasteiz. The riders are rolling through the neutral zone.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening stage at Itzulia Basque Country.
