Int. Osterreich: past winners
Champions from 1949-2010
|#
|2010
|Riccardo Ricco (Ita)
|2009
|Michael Albasini (Swi)
|2008
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut)
|2007
|Stijn Devolder (Bel)
|2006
|Tom Danielson (USA)
|2005
|Juan Miguel Mercado (Esp)
|2004
|Cadel Evans (Aus)
|2003
|Gerrit Glomser (Aut)
|2002
|Gerrit Glomser (Aut)
|2001
|Cadel Evans (Aus)
|2000
|Georg Totschnig (Aut)
|1999
|Maurizio Vandelli (Ita)
|1998
|Beat Zberg (Swi)
|1997
|Daniele Nardello (Ita)
|1996
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1995
|Steffen Kjaergaard (Nor)
|1994
|Harald Morscher (Aut)
|1993
|Georg Totschnig (Aut)
|1992
|Valter Bonca (Cze)
|1991
|Roman Kreuziger sr. (Cze)
|1990
|Dietmar Hauer (Aut)
|1989
|Valter Bonca (Cze)
|1988
|Dietmar Hauer (Aut)
|1987
|Dimitri Konyschew (Rus)
|1986
|Helmut Wechselberger
|1985
|Olaf Jentzsch (Ger)
|1984
|Stefan Maurer (Swi)
|1983
|Kurt Zellhofer (Aut)
|1982
|Helmut Wechselberger (Aut)
|1981
|Gerhard Zadrobilek (Aut)
|1980
|Geir Digerud (Nor)
|1979
|Herbert Spindler (Aut)
|1978
|Jostein Wilmann (Nor)
|1977
|Rudolf Mitteregger (Aut)
|1976
|Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
|1975
|Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
|1974
|Rudolf Mitteregger (Aut)
|1973
|Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
|1972
|Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
|1971
|Roman Humenberger (Aut)
|1970
|Rudolf Mitteregger (Aut)
|1969
|Matthijs de Koning (Ned)
|1968
|Jan Krekels (Ned)
|1967
|Rinus Wagtmans (Ned)
|1966
|Hans Furian (Aut)
|1965
|Hans Furian (Aut)
|1964
|Edy Schütz (Lux)
|1963
|Jan Pieterse (Ned)
|1962
|Walter Müller (Aut)
|1961
|Stefan Mascha (Aut)
|1960
|René Lotz (Ned)
|1959
|Stefan Mascha (Aut)
|1958
|Richard Durlacher (Aut)
|1957
|Gunnar Göransson (Swe)
|1956
|Roland Ström (Swe)
|1955
|Lasse Nordvall (Swe)
|1954
|Adolf Christian (Aut)
|1953
|Francis Gelhausen (Lux)
|1952
|Franz Deutsch (Aut)
|1951
|Franz Deutsch (Aut)
|1950
|Richard Menapace (Aut)
|1949
|Richard Menapace (Aut)
