Past Winners
2010Riccardo Ricco (Ita)
2009Michael Albasini (Swi)
2008Thomas Rohregger (Aut)
2007Stijn Devolder (Bel)
2006Tom Danielson (USA)
2005Juan Miguel Mercado (Esp)
2004Cadel Evans (Aus)
2003Gerrit Glomser (Aut)
2002Gerrit Glomser (Aut)
2001Cadel Evans (Aus)
2000Georg Totschnig (Aut)
1999Maurizio Vandelli (Ita)
1998Beat Zberg (Swi)
1997Daniele Nardello (Ita)
1996Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1995Steffen Kjaergaard (Nor)
1994Harald Morscher (Aut)
1993Georg Totschnig (Aut)
1992Valter Bonca (Cze)
1991Roman Kreuziger sr. (Cze)
1990Dietmar Hauer (Aut)
1989Valter Bonca (Cze)
1988Dietmar Hauer (Aut)
1987Dimitri Konyschew (Rus)
1986Helmut Wechselberger
1985Olaf Jentzsch (Ger)
1984Stefan Maurer (Swi)
1983Kurt Zellhofer (Aut)
1982Helmut Wechselberger (Aut)
1981Gerhard Zadrobilek (Aut)
1980Geir Digerud (Nor)
1979Herbert Spindler (Aut)
1978Jostein Wilmann (Nor)
1977Rudolf Mitteregger (Aut)
1976Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
1975Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
1974Rudolf Mitteregger (Aut)
1973Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
1972Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
1971Roman Humenberger (Aut)
1970Rudolf Mitteregger (Aut)
1969Matthijs de Koning (Ned)
1968Jan Krekels (Ned)
1967Rinus Wagtmans (Ned)
1966Hans Furian (Aut)
1965Hans Furian (Aut)
1964Edy Schütz (Lux)
1963Jan Pieterse (Ned)
1962Walter Müller (Aut)
1961Stefan Mascha (Aut)
1960René Lotz (Ned)
1959Stefan Mascha (Aut)
1958Richard Durlacher (Aut)
1957Gunnar Göransson (Swe)
1956Roland Ström (Swe)
1955Lasse Nordvall (Swe)
1954Adolf Christian (Aut)
1953Francis Gelhausen (Lux)
1952Franz Deutsch (Aut)
1951Franz Deutsch (Aut)
1950Richard Menapace (Aut)
1949Richard Menapace (Aut)

