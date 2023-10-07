Il Lombardia Live - Pogacar, Roglic, Evenepoel battle for last Monument victory of the season

Refresh

Evenepoel is also back in the peloton. He's been receiving treatment, but seems not to have been too hurt. We'll know for sure later on when the racing really gets going, but it'd be a real shame if this highly-anticipated contest was compromised by a crash, just as it was at Liège–Bastogne–Liège when Pogačar crashed out.

It's better news for Aleotti though, who is back in the peloton, despite taking a long time to remount the bike.

Another rider who went down in the crash involving Evenepoel was UAE Team Emirates' Sjoerd Bax. That puts Pogačar down to just five domestiques.

210KM REMAINING The peloton has sat up, giving the leaders an advantage of 2-56, with the other six riders in between.

Meanwhile back towards the front of the race, Swift and Tolio have been joined by Nils Burn, Nicola Conci, Martin Marcellusi and Tobias Beyer. They're chasing after the leading ten.

Other riders who went down were Jai Hindley and Giovanni Aleotti. We haven't seen either remount yet.

He's off again, but looks wounded. Both his elbow and knee are bleeding.

Evenepoel has gingerly stood up, and looks like he's going to continue.

A crash in the peloton, and Evenepoel is down!

Ben Swift has joined Tolio. Ineos are clearly motivated to infiltrate the break today.

Their lead is up to a minute now, but that hasn't discouraged some more riders from attacking out of the peloton. Alex Tolio of Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè has sparked a new wave of attacks.

220KM REMAINING It has indeed been brought back, along with the riders who were trying to bridge up to it. That leaves just the original ten-man group up the road.

And yet more attacks! This is all very chaotic, but it looks like the Ganna group is going to be brought back.

Yet more riders have broken clear of the peloton. A group of four have just joined the Ganna group.

Ganna has joined up with Magli, Oldani, Pellaud and Bernard - but not his teammate Turner, who is back in the peloton after misjudging that corner.

An interesting attack in the peloton - Filipp Ganna is off the front! The Italian is one of the most intriguing names on the startlist, considering how good he was at Milan-Sanremo and Paris-Roubaix in the spring. Will the peloton want to let such a potentially dangerous rider up the road?

That chasing group of four has splintered, as Turner misjudged a corner. They were joined by Simon Pellaud, and he’s pressing on with Oldani ahead of the other two.

Behind these two front groups are another four riders: Ben Turner, Stefano Oldano, Julien Bernard and Filippo Magli. This race is far from settling down for now.

Some riders in that lead group don’t seem happy with its make up, and four of them have gone ahead of the rest - De Gendt, Prodhomme, Battistella and Ourselin.

Along with De Gendt, the riders in the break are: Simon Geschke, Samuele Battistella, Mattia Bais, Asbjørn Hellemose, Nicolas Prodhomme, Paul Ourselin, Kamil Małecki, Nicolò Buratti and Jacob Eriksson.

That group of about a dozen has a small gap from the peloton, with a few more riders chasing in between.

There are attacks straight away, with Thomas De Gendt pressing at the front with about a dozen riders on his wheel

238KM REMAINING Here comes the flag - and we’re off!

The weather looks good, with warm temperatures and no threat of rain in the blue sky.

The riders are making their way through the neutralised zone against the beautiful backdrop of Como. The route of Il Lombardia alternates most years, and this year heads from Como to Bergamo.

The third of the three top favourites is Primož Roglič, who has dominated the news cycle for off the bike reasons lately. Yesterday it was finally confirmed that he’ll be joining Bora-Hansgrohe next year, meaning this will be his last ever race for Jumbo-Visma. He’s been almost unstoppable this year, winning the GC at four of the five stage races he’s competed at, plus the Giro dell’Emilia recently, so deserves to be considered alongside both Pogačar and Evenepoel as the race’s top favourite.

Pogačar, Evenepoel and the rest of the field are in the neutralised zone and will begin racing soon.

A third victory for Pogačar will be far from straightforward, however, as he is up against a quality roster. In particular, Remco Evenepoel poses a serious threat. We were denied the chance to see the two riders showdown earlier this year at Liège–Bastogne–Liège when Pogačar crashed out, and the way Evenepoel obliterated the rest of the field that day reinforced just how good he is at hilly classics like these.

Chief among them is Tadej Pogačar. The Slovenian is gunning for his third successive victory at this race, a feat only previously achieved by Fausto Coppi and Alfredo Binda. In fact, having only made his debut in 2021, he is as yet unbeaten at Il Lombardia.

It’s time for the fifth and final monument of the season. It might be October, and the off-season imminent, but there are multiple very big names all taking this race very seriously.