Van Tichelt victorious in Junior race

Van de Velde, Vankeirsbilck round out all-Belgian podium

Image 1 of 17

Yorben Van Tichelt (Landbouwkrediet KDL) celebrates his Koppenbergcross victory.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 17

Alexander Ameel

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 17

Koppenbergcross winner Yorben Van Tichelt (Landbouwkrediet KDL)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 17

Crowds line the circuitous descent.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 17

Bryan van Rooyen

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 17

The favoured Mathieu Van Der Poel finished just off the podium in 4th place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 17

France's Félix Pouilly

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 17

Dutchman Bjorn van der Heijden

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 17

Third-place finisher Berne Vankeirsbilck

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 17

Runner-up Matthias Van de Velde digs deep on the climb.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 17

Yorben Van Tichelt (Landbouwkrediet KDL) alone in the lead.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 17

Berne Vankeirsbilck finished in 3rd place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 17

Matthias Van de Velde would end the day in 2nd place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 17

Yorben Van Tichelt (Landbouwkrediet KDL) en route to victory

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 17

Yorben Van Tichelt (Landbouwkrediet KDL)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 17

Brend De Brauwer

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 17

Yorben Van Tichelt (Landbouwkrediet KDL) soloed to victory in the junior men's event.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)0:40:07
2Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)0:00:28
3Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)0:00:53
4Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)0:01:16
5Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned)0:01:29
6Braam Merlier (Bel)0:01:37
7Jelto Veroft (Bel)0:01:39
8Thibaut Vandekerckhove (Bel)
9Michal Paluta (Pol)
10Din Van den Driessche (Bel)0:01:49
11Felix Pouilly (Fra)0:01:54
12Alexander Ameel (Bel)
13Stijn Van Tichelen (Bel)0:02:15
14Bryan van Rooyen (Ned)0:02:35
15Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel)0:02:44
16Arne Poelvoorde (Bel)0:02:49
17Kyle De Proost (Bel)0:02:52
18Dieter Claus (Bel)
19Jakub Rydval (Cze)
20Jens Couckuyt (Bel)0:03:15
21Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)
22Mathias Cloostermans (Bel)0:03:19
23Timothy Vanderaerden (Bel)0:03:26
24Brend De Brauwer (Bel)0:03:30
25Glenn Maes (Bel)
26Lenny Mortier (Bel)
27Morris De Paepe (Bel)0:03:40
28Tijs Huygen (Bel)0:04:15
29Sven Fritsch (Lux)0:04:18
30Bryan Vispoel (Bel)0:04:30
31Thybo Notredame (Bel)0:04:33
32Bavo Haemels (Bel)0:04:40
33Aaron Vandermeirsch (Bel)0:05:05
34Jochen De Vocht (Bel)0:05:11
35Brent Van den Bosch (Bel)0:05:27
36Quinten Vandenbossche (Bel)0:05:31
37Bram Van Weymeersch (Bel)0:05:47
38Maurits Lammertink (Ned) (Ned)0:05:51
39Alexander Hanquet (Bel)0:06:10
40Jorne Kockaerts (Bel)0:06:45
41Floris Wassenaar (Ned)0:06:52
42Pepijn Martens (Bel)0:07:05
43Arno Verberckmoes (Bel)0:07:17
44Uwe Vandecauter (Bel)0:07:32
45Tjendo De Baere (Bel)0:08:11
46 (-1 lap)Steven Appelen (Bel)
47Brent Peeters (Bel)
48Yolan Brems (Bel)
49Dieter Fleurackers (Bel)
50Robin Sinnaeve (Bel)
51Sören De Clercq (Bel)
52Jelle Vanherreweghen (Bel)
53Stef Teirlinck (Bel)
54Gilles De Jaeger (Bel)
55Dieter Coussens (Bel)
56 (-2 laps)Brecht Vandenheede (Bel)
57Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel)
58Lander Jespers (Bel)
59Sven Boschmans (Bel)
60 (-3 laps)Wesley Van Dyck (Bel)
61Ignace Roels (Bel)
62Pieter Cools (Bel)
63Mike Castel (Ned)

