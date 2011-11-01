Van Tichelt victorious in Junior race
Van de Velde, Vankeirsbilck round out all-Belgian podium
Junior Men: -
Image 1 of 17
Image 2 of 17
Image 3 of 17
Image 4 of 17
Image 5 of 17
Image 6 of 17
Image 7 of 17
Image 8 of 17
Image 9 of 17
Image 10 of 17
Image 11 of 17
Image 12 of 17
Image 13 of 17
Image 14 of 17
Image 15 of 17
Image 16 of 17
Image 17 of 17
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|0:40:07
|2
|Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)
|0:00:28
|3
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)
|0:00:53
|4
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|0:01:16
|5
|Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:29
|6
|Braam Merlier (Bel)
|0:01:37
|7
|Jelto Veroft (Bel)
|0:01:39
|8
|Thibaut Vandekerckhove (Bel)
|9
|Michal Paluta (Pol)
|10
|Din Van den Driessche (Bel)
|0:01:49
|11
|Felix Pouilly (Fra)
|0:01:54
|12
|Alexander Ameel (Bel)
|13
|Stijn Van Tichelen (Bel)
|0:02:15
|14
|Bryan van Rooyen (Ned)
|0:02:35
|15
|Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel)
|0:02:44
|16
|Arne Poelvoorde (Bel)
|0:02:49
|17
|Kyle De Proost (Bel)
|0:02:52
|18
|Dieter Claus (Bel)
|19
|Jakub Rydval (Cze)
|20
|Jens Couckuyt (Bel)
|0:03:15
|21
|Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)
|22
|Mathias Cloostermans (Bel)
|0:03:19
|23
|Timothy Vanderaerden (Bel)
|0:03:26
|24
|Brend De Brauwer (Bel)
|0:03:30
|25
|Glenn Maes (Bel)
|26
|Lenny Mortier (Bel)
|27
|Morris De Paepe (Bel)
|0:03:40
|28
|Tijs Huygen (Bel)
|0:04:15
|29
|Sven Fritsch (Lux)
|0:04:18
|30
|Bryan Vispoel (Bel)
|0:04:30
|31
|Thybo Notredame (Bel)
|0:04:33
|32
|Bavo Haemels (Bel)
|0:04:40
|33
|Aaron Vandermeirsch (Bel)
|0:05:05
|34
|Jochen De Vocht (Bel)
|0:05:11
|35
|Brent Van den Bosch (Bel)
|0:05:27
|36
|Quinten Vandenbossche (Bel)
|0:05:31
|37
|Bram Van Weymeersch (Bel)
|0:05:47
|38
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) (Ned)
|0:05:51
|39
|Alexander Hanquet (Bel)
|0:06:10
|40
|Jorne Kockaerts (Bel)
|0:06:45
|41
|Floris Wassenaar (Ned)
|0:06:52
|42
|Pepijn Martens (Bel)
|0:07:05
|43
|Arno Verberckmoes (Bel)
|0:07:17
|44
|Uwe Vandecauter (Bel)
|0:07:32
|45
|Tjendo De Baere (Bel)
|0:08:11
|46 (-1 lap)
|Steven Appelen (Bel)
|47
|Brent Peeters (Bel)
|48
|Yolan Brems (Bel)
|49
|Dieter Fleurackers (Bel)
|50
|Robin Sinnaeve (Bel)
|51
|Sören De Clercq (Bel)
|52
|Jelle Vanherreweghen (Bel)
|53
|Stef Teirlinck (Bel)
|54
|Gilles De Jaeger (Bel)
|55
|Dieter Coussens (Bel)
|56 (-2 laps)
|Brecht Vandenheede (Bel)
|57
|Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel)
|58
|Lander Jespers (Bel)
|59
|Sven Boschmans (Bel)
|60 (-3 laps)
|Wesley Van Dyck (Bel)
|61
|Ignace Roels (Bel)
|62
|Pieter Cools (Bel)
|63
|Mike Castel (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy