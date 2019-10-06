GP Bruno Beghelli – Live coverage

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the GP Bruno Beghelli!

The trio of Stepan Kurianov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Tommaso Fiaschi (Beltrami TSA-Hopplà-Petroli Firenze), Emil Dima (Giotti Victoria-Palomar) got away early on and enjoyed a gap of almost 11 minutes at one point.

119km remaining from 199km The riders have now entered the finishing circuit, which they'll race ten times. The gap is now down to seven minutes.

Earlier on today, the women's race was run. It featured six laps of the Monteveglio circuit and measured in at just 79km. Marta Bastianelli (Italy National Team) took the win in a sprint finish. Read our report here. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The riders are inside the final 100km now, and the gap is down under six minutes.

After Álvaro Hodeg's brutal crash at the Tour de l'Eurométropole on Saturday, Matteo Trentin has called for the barriers used at the race to be banned. The protruding foot style barriers have been to blame for a number of crashes over the years but are still in widespread usage. Trentin calls for barrier safety changes after Hodeg crash

The breakaway's advantage is steadily falling. It's down to 4:30 with 91km to race.

Six laps and 80km to go now. The gap is down to 3:55.

Bahrain-Merida and UAE Team Emirates lead the peloton.

Fiaschi has been dropped by Kuriyanov and Dima on the climb. Just two left up front now.

Five laps to go now and the Kuriyanov-Dima break is 2:25 up on the peloton.

61km remaining from 199km Four climbs of Zappolini left before the finish now.

53km remaining from 199km Now four laps to go and the break is just a minute up on the peloton, which has split. A secondary group lies 15 seconds behind the main peloton.

And the break is caught. There's 40km left to race and the peloton is made up of around 80 riders.

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), Iván Sosa (Team Ineos) and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) have attacked the peloton and have a small gap.

Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), Edoardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott), Hugo Houle (Astana) and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) are also on the attack.

25km remaining from 199km The group has 15 seconds on the peloton

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) has abandoned the race

The attackers are brought back

20km remaining from 199km 20km to race and it's all back together

A larger group is trying to get away now.

Moscon, Powless, Bennett and Houle try again.

14km remaining from 199km The riders hit the final lap. UAE Team Emirates lead the way.

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) makes a move.

5km remaining from 199km Less then 5km left to race now, and it looks like a group will come to the line together.

Attack by several riders, including Martin, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Davide Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Ivan Garcia Cortina and Sonny Colbrelli (both Bahrain-Merida).

3km remaining from 199km The group has an 11-second advantage.

Astana are working to try and catch the seven leaders.

2km remaining from 199km Will they be caught? It looks like a close one.

Cortina is working on the front of the attack group, for teammate Colbrelli.

1km remaining from 199km They're into the final kilometre now!

The peloton couldn't bring them back, and it's a sprint for the line!

And Colbrelli takes it! He outsprinted Valverde for the line.

Haig took third.

It is, of course, the second time that Colbrelli has triumphed at the race. Back in 2015 he won from a 37-man lead group.

Gaudu and Mollema were fourth and fifth at the line.

Here's a shot of Colbrelli crossing the line. He beat Valverde by some distance in the sprint. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's the top ten. 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

3 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert

7 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida

8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert

9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First

10 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Here are the three podium finishers today. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Our full race report is up now. Check it out here.