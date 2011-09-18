GP Industria & Commercio di Prato past winners
Champions from 1946 to 2010
|2010
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2009
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD
|2008
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ceramica Flaminia Bossini Doce
|2007
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Liquigas
|2006
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
|2005
|Murillo Fischer (Bra) Naturino Sapore di Mare
|2004
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick Step Davitamon
|2003
|David Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2002
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ceramiche Panaria - Fiordo
|2001
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|2000
|Sergio Barbero (Ita)
|1999
|Alessandro Baronti
|1998
|Felice Puttini (Sui)
|1997
|Mariano Piccoli (Ita)
|1996
|Fabrizio Guidi (Ita)
|1995
|Fabrizio Bontempi (Ita)
|1994
|Marco Saligari (Ita)
|1992
|Léonardo Sierra (Ven)
|1991
|Enrico Galleschi (Ita)
|1990
|Stefan Joho (Sui)
|1989
|(2) Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
|1988
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1987
|Daniele Caroli (Ita)
|1986
|Harald Maier (Aut)
|1985
|Ezio Moroni (Ita)
|1984
|Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
|1983
|Luciano Rabbottini (Ita)
|1982
|(2) Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1981
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1980
|Silvano Contini (Ita)
|1979
|(2) Bernt Johansson (Swe)
|1978
|Bernt Johansson (Swe)
|1977
|Claudio Bortolotto (Ita)
|1976
|Walter Riccomi (Ita)
|1975
|(2) Costantino Conti (Ita)
|1974
|(2) Fabrizio Fabbri (Ita)
|1973
|Fabrizio Fabbri (Ita)
|1972
|Costantino Conti (Ita)
|1971
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1970
|Marcello Bergamo (Ita)
|1969
|Alberto Della-Torre (Ita)
|1968
|Adriano Durante (Ita)
|1967
|(3) Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1966
|Italo Zilioli (Ita)
|1965
|(2) Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1964
|Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1963
|Vendramino Bariviera (Ita)
|1962
|Bruno Mealli (Ita)
|1961
|Gilbert Desmet (Bel)
|1960
|Alfredo Sabbadin (Ita)
|1959
|Giuseppe Fallerini (Ita)
|1958
|Ercole Baldini (Ita)
|1957
|Silvano Ciampi (Ita)
|1956
|(2) Danilo Barozzi (Ita)
|1955
|Aldo Moser (Ita)
|1954
|Danilo Barozzi (Ita)
|1953
|Rino Benedetti (Ita)
|1952
|(2) Luciano Maggini (Ita)
|1951
|Arrigo Padovan (Ita)
|1950
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
|1949
|Luciano Maggini (Ita)
|1948
|Giulio Bresci (Ita)
|1947
|Sergio Maggini (Ita)
|1946
|Nedo Logli (Ita)
