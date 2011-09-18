Trending

GP Industria & Commercio di Prato past winners

Champions from 1946 to 2010

Past winners
2010Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
2009Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD
2008Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ceramica Flaminia Bossini Doce
2007Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Liquigas
2006Daniele Bennati (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
2005Murillo Fischer (Bra) Naturino Sapore di Mare
2004Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick Step Davitamon
2003David Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2002Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ceramiche Panaria - Fiordo
2001Davide Rebellin (Ita)
2000Sergio Barbero (Ita)
1999Alessandro Baronti
1998Felice Puttini (Sui)
1997Mariano Piccoli (Ita)
1996Fabrizio Guidi (Ita)
1995Fabrizio Bontempi (Ita)
1994Marco Saligari (Ita)
1992Léonardo Sierra (Ven)
1991Enrico Galleschi (Ita)
1990Stefan Joho (Sui)
1989(2) Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
1988Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
1987Daniele Caroli (Ita)
1986Harald Maier (Aut)
1985Ezio Moroni (Ita)
1984Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
1983Luciano Rabbottini (Ita)
1982(2) Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1981Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1980Silvano Contini (Ita)
1979(2) Bernt Johansson (Swe)
1978Bernt Johansson (Swe)
1977Claudio Bortolotto (Ita)
1976Walter Riccomi (Ita)
1975(2) Costantino Conti (Ita)
1974(2) Fabrizio Fabbri (Ita)
1973Fabrizio Fabbri (Ita)
1972Costantino Conti (Ita)
1971Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1970Marcello Bergamo (Ita)
1969Alberto Della-Torre (Ita)
1968Adriano Durante (Ita)
1967(3) Michele Dancelli (Ita)
1966Italo Zilioli (Ita)
1965(2) Michele Dancelli (Ita)
1964Michele Dancelli (Ita)
1963Vendramino Bariviera (Ita)
1962Bruno Mealli (Ita)
1961Gilbert Desmet (Bel)
1960Alfredo Sabbadin (Ita)
1959Giuseppe Fallerini (Ita)
1958Ercole Baldini (Ita)
1957Silvano Ciampi (Ita)
1956(2) Danilo Barozzi (Ita)
1955Aldo Moser (Ita)
1954Danilo Barozzi (Ita)
1953Rino Benedetti (Ita)
1952(2) Luciano Maggini (Ita)
1951Arrigo Padovan (Ita)
1950Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1949Luciano Maggini (Ita)
1948Giulio Bresci (Ita)
1947Sergio Maggini (Ita)
1946Nedo Logli (Ita)

