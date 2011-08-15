Trending

Gran Premio Capodarco past winners

Champions from 2000-2010

Past winners
#
2010Enrico Battaglin
2009Salvatore Mancuso
2008Peter Kennaugh
2007Hrvoje Miholjevic
2006Marco Bandiera
2005Fernando Herrero
2004Moises Aldape Chavez
2003Moises Aldape Chavez
2002Antonio Quadranti
2001Alessandro Delfatti
2000Massimiliano Martella

Latest on Cyclingnews