Trending

Coppa Bernocchi past winners

Champions from 1993-2010

Past winners
#
2010Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
2009Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone-Caffè Mokambo
2008Steve Cummings (Gbr) Barloworld
2007Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
2006Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
2005Danilo Napolitano (Ita) LPR-Piacenza
2004Angelo Furlan (Ita) Alessio-Bianchi
2003Sergio Barbero (Ita) Lampre
2002Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
2001Paolo Valoti (Ita) Alessio
2000Romans Vainšteins (Lat) Vini Caldirola-Sidermec
1999Giancarlo Raimondi (Ita) Liquigas
1998Fabio Sacchi (Ita) Team Polti
1997Gianluca Bortolami (Ita) Festina-Lotus
1996Fabio Baldato (Ita) MG Maglificio-Technogym
1995Stefano Zanini (Ita) Gewiss-Ballan
1994Bruno Cenghialta (Ita) Gewiss-Ballan
1993Rolf Sørensen (Den) Carrera Jeans-Tassoni

Latest on Cyclingnews