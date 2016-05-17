I hope you've enjoyed the rest day but it is time to get back into the racing action with stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia.

It's lovely and sunny for the riders as the last few sign on. Most of the pack now already up at the start line for the imminent start.

Maglia rosa Gianluca Brambilla and his Etixx-QuickStep teammates go onto the stage. Matteo Trentin takes his young child with him too.

Today is a tough day for the riders with a mountainous parcours that contains the first category Pian del Falco. Here is how it looks today.

The maglia rosa is now on the start line with the other jersey wearers and the pack will be off in just a few moments for the neutral start.

Brambilla kept the pink jersey by the finest of margins after Sunday's time trial in Chianti. He currently leads his teammate Bob Jungels by just a second. This is how things stand ahead of the start. 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 34:33:04

Brambilla is a popular leader of the race as the first Italian wearer of the maglia rosa this season and he's signing a few last-minute autographs as the riders depart for stage 10.

It won't be long before the riders start climbing with the third category Passo della Collina coming just after the 20km mark.

Vincenzo Nibali's bike has had a makeover for the next part of the Giro d'Italia. It is a shark theme again and you can flick through the full gallery here.

On Saturday we saw a very aggressive Movistar rider, in particular Alejandro Valverde. He told Italian television this morning that they would wait for the other teams to make the move today. We'll have to wait and see if he's bluffing.

The stage is underway. We have racing!

Four riders are currently off the front and trying to make the breakaway.

184 riders set off this morning. There are two non-starters for today's stage and they are Fabian Cancellara and Alexey Tsatevich. Cancellara has had a rough Giro d'Italia after falling ill just days before the start and he decided to pull out following the time trial. Tsatevich, on the other hand, was given the boot by his team after spending much of Sunday's time trial drafting Giant Alpecin's Tobias Ludvigsson.

204km remaining from 219km Jack Bobridge is the next rider to try his hand in the break. After 15km, he's got a small gap on the peloton.

We're awaiting a time gap for Bobridge as the Australian road champion closes in on the first climb of the day. He'll want some help if he hopes to make this stick.

We hear that Bobridge has actually been caught. There are plenty of points up for grabs in the mountains classification so Lotto-Soudal and Nippo Vini Fantini would be interested in keeping this together for now.

We mentioned earlier that Alexey Tsatevich had been removed from the race by his team. The Russian rider later defended his actions and expressed his disappointment at leaving the race. Read what he had to say here.

It is still all together in the peloton as they begin the ascent of the Passo della Collina.

With that, the riders have done away with the only flat section of today's stage. From now on, they will either be ascending or descending.

After some horrible weather over the weekend, the riders can expect much nicer conditions for today's stage. It is cool enough but there is only a light breeze and the sun is trying to break through. There is a chance of rain later but let's hope that it holds out.

We're 33km into today's stage and it's still gruppo compatto for now.

There are still riders trying to break free of the peloton. The latest to have a punt are Giovanni Visconti and Fancesco Bongiorno. Visconti has 16 seconds over Bongiorno and 26 over the peloton at the moment.

Race radio reporting that Mikel Landa is three minutes down on this climb. BMC DS Marco Pinoti posted this photo of the Spaniard just moments ago.

That is huge for Landa and he'll face a tough battle to get back on. No word on whether he suffered a mechanical problem on the climb or if he's just on a bad day. Landa had been going well over the weekend but rest days can be funny things and riders can struggle on their first stage back.

Danieish TV reporter Rasmus Staghoj says that he spoke to Landa ahead of today's stage and the Team Sky rider said he was looking to attack.

Meanwhile, the other riders are up and over the first climb. Visconti has a slim lead of 14 seconds on the peloton.

Tim Wellens was the second rider over the Passo della Collina with Ivan Rovny third, meaning that Wellens will keep his mountains jersey for now.

Boem and Niemec have joined up with Visconti now and they hold a 30-second lead over the peloton on this descent.

160km remaining from 219km The gap to the escapees has gone up to 52 seconds as the near the bottom of this descent. Next up on the menu is the third category Pietracolora.

The average speed of the first hour of racing was 39.4kph.

The latest time check has Landa now over six minutes down on the bunch. How long will he keep plugging on?

With Landa in trouble, Team Sky may have to look to their next best placed rider who is Nicolas Roche at 6:47.

Astana has reacted to the news that Landa is dropped and are putting the pace on in the peloton. The bunch is currently 1:16 behind the three leaders with another group at 3 minutes down. Landa is now 6:06 back.

A chase group has formed behind the three leaders. In that group are Giulio Ciccone, Darwin Atapuma and Damiano Cunego (who is battling Tim Wellens in the mountains classification).

146km remaining from 219km The leaders are onto the second climb of the day with a 2:30 advantage over the three chasers, who are in turn 27 seconds ahead of the maglia rosa group.

Three kilometres to the top of the second climb and another chase group is forming. The riders in this move are Guillaume Bonnafond, Stefano Pirazzi, Georg Preidler, Ivan Rovny and Riccardo Zoidl.

143km remaining from 219km The former chase group that contained Cunego has been brought back into the peloton. The three leaders are 2:06 ahead of the chasers and 3 minutes ahead of the main bunch.

Landa is now reportedly seven minutes down on the leaders, which is four minutes on the maglia rosa group.

Visconti takes the points at the top of the second climb. Ahead of Boem and Niemiec.

A shot of the breakaway on the last climb.

Landa has abandoned

Well we have been expecting that news since he was dropped on the first climb but that still comes as a bit of a surprise. We'll have to wait an see what the man himself has to say on what went wrong today.

With Roche at 6:49, will Team Sky attempt to salvage their GC hopes or will they look to stage wins?

121km remaining from 219km In the meantime, the chase group has grown. The 10-rider group consists of Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani CSF), Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Nate Brown (Cannondale) Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini), Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), Egor Sillin (Katusha), Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff), Riccardo Zoidl (Trek Segafredo) and are 1:56 behind as they head towards the feed zone.

You can read the story on Landa's abandon here. We'll update you when we have any more information.

The escapees are through the feed zone, which was on a slight descent and they will be climbing son enough. However, the next few lumps and bumps are not classified. The third climb of the day will be the first category Pian del Falco.

Spanish website Ciclismo a fondo posted this photograph of Landa climbing into the team car.

None of the escapees are a real threat to the race lead and they've been allowed to build their gap to 3:46 over the main peloton. The chasers are slowly closing in and are now 1:42 behind.

Two of the three escapees are former stage winners at the Giro d'Italia. Boem is the most recent with victory on stage 10 of the 2015 Giro d'Italia. Visconti won two stages of the 2013 edition and claimed the mountains classification at last year's race.

While Niemiec has never won a Giro d'Italia stage, he did win a stage of the 2014 Vuelta a Espana and finished 6th at the 2013 Giro d'Italia.

The leaders are climbing again and the gap to the breakaway is at 4:11.

While the three out front may not be a threat to the lead. Etixx-QuickStep will have to keep an eye on Pirazzi in the chasing group. The Italian is 4:08 down on Brambilla in the overall classification. The chasers are 1:30 behind the leading group and 2:41 ahead of the maglia rosa group.

We have one birthday in the peloton today and that is Sonny Colbrelli. The Bardiani rider turns 26 today.

91km remaining from 219km The riders are still ascending towards the town of Serramazzioni. This is not a classified climb but after a tough start to the race it will hurt the legs.

As the riders enter San Dalmazio, the advantage of the escapees over the peloton is 5:06. They have also abated the chase behind and our 10-man group of pursuers is 1:40 behind the leaders.

We also have more information on Mikel Landa's abandon. The Spaniard reportedly fell ill last night, but wasn't quite ill enough to not start today. It is the latest bit of bad luck for Sky at the Giro d'Italia over the years. Read the full story here.

Nicola Boem has been dropped from the leading group and has since been passed by the chasers. Just two riders out front now, Visconti and Niemiec.

79km remaining from 219km With one rider less, the leading group is losing ground to the chasers just over a minute separate the two groups.

Still just over 40 kilometres to run to the bottom of the first category Pian del Falco. It is an undulating 16.3km ascent that has a maximum gradient of 13 per cent.

Maglia rosa Brambilla is back in the cars. It seems he was just dropping back for a quick conversation with the Etixx-QuickStep team car and he's being pulled back up to the peloton, which has Etixx riders on the front.

71km remaining from 219km Visconti has now dropped back to the chasing group while Niemiec is about to be caught. That makes a hefty 13-man group out front.

The newly formed leading group is 5:38 clear of the peloton at the moment which means that Pirazzi is the race leader on the road. The trouble will be staying away once they hit that penultimate climb.

Brambilla is back near the front of the peloton with Wisniowski heading up affairs. White jersey Bob Jungels is also safe and sound in the Etixx-QuickStep train.

Astana are en-mass behind the Etixx train with Movistar and AG2R-La Mondiale behind them. No sign of team Sky, who are now probably saving themselves for stage wins.

Boem is setting the pace in the escape group. Bardiani know that this is a rare opportunity for their team to take pink for at least a day.

Pirazzi drops back to the team care for a quick tactical chat. Behind, Etixx-QuickStep are really going for it and they've brought the gap down to 4:45. Pirazzi is still in provisional pink for now though.

As we approach the key part of today's stage, here's a quick reminder of how the overall classification looked this morning. Obviously, Landa is now out of contention but there are several riders within touching distance of the maglia rosa. 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 34:33:04

Bob Jungels says that he expects a tough battle to defend the pink jersey but that Etixx-QuickStep is strong enough to keep it. "I think it’s always a hard day the first day after rest day. It’s long stage pretty hilly, I think second last climb is hard. We can expect some attacks from the other teams but we have a pretty strong team to defend the jersey and that is what we’re going to do. "The first this is that we’re not racing against each other, the most important thing is that the pink jersey stays in the team."

The #Giro is now in Romagna where Leonardo Da Vinci - who was on a military campaign with Cesare Borgia and Niccolo Machiavelli - discovered

A problem in the escape group as Sillin and Visconti touch wheels.

Mehcanical problem for Preidler. It's a slow wheel change for the Giant-Alpecin rider and that could be his day done in the break because it's going to be a very hard chase to make it back on.

50km remaining from 219km There is still the second intermediate sprint to come before the Pian del Falco. The escapees are now 4:35 ahead of the Etixx-led peloton.

Shots of some Adriano Malori fans at the finish line. The Italian crashed very heavily at the Tour de San Luis in January and was put into an induced coma. After months out of racing he recently got back to training.

Here is an earlier shot of the breakaway who, with 44km to go, still have 4:35 on the maglia rosa group.

40km remaining from 219km Preidler attacks towards the intermediate sprint.

Preidler takes the intermediate sprint points and three bonus seconds that go with it. Pirazzi comes over in second and gets two bonus seconds with Zoidl taking the last available points.

In the peloton behind, Trek Segafredo have moved up to the front along with Movistar. Trek's best placed rider is Ryder Hesjedal who is 16th at 3:29.

After attacking at the intermediate sprint, Preidler has decided to go it alone. The Giant-Alpecin rider is really pushing ahead of this penultimate ascent.

33km remaining from 219km Preidler has 30 seconds on the chasing group.

The breakaway group has broken up completely. Atapuma and Bonnafond are chasing down Preidler while Boem is caught by the peloton.

Christian Knees is charging down the descent and he's got a small gap on the group.

Sky is having to change their plans on the hop after Landa abandoned earlier today. Is Knees having a go himself or is he trying to set up Roche, who is their best placed rider on the GC?

30km remaining from 219km The riders are onto the Pian del Falco and some are already struggling.

Foliforov attacks the peloton for Gazprom.

Betancur has a go too with one of the Astana riders but they are not given much rope.

29km remaining from 219km Bonnafond and Atapuma not making up any ground on Preidler but the peloton is closing on them. The maglia rosa group is 3:44 down on the race leader.

Dumoulin struggling at the back of the peloton. He said ahead of today's stage that he is willing to lose time to go for stage wins.

Atapuma has dropped Bonnafond on the climb, and the Frenchman is passed by Cunego.

Cunego has a bit of a moment on the bike. Looks like he spotted something on the road at the last minute. Whatever it was, he managed to bridge the gap to Atapuma, deagging Bonnafond with him.

This trio are finally making inroads into Preidler's lead. They are now 23 seconds back with another 9km to the top. The toughest gradients are at the top so that could change the complexion completely.

More attacks from this broken up breakaway. Zoidl pushes on and he is followed by Brown.

Brown and Zoidl have now been joined by Ciccone. No sign of Pirazzi.

22km remaining from 219km Preidler is pushing out his advantage again as they take on a short descent before the toughest part of the climb. He is 28 seconds ahead of the Atapuma group, with the peloton at 3:48.

Damiano Cunego won stage at Giro 4372 days ago. Finally? #Giro

With the time gap creeping back up to around 4 minutes to the maglia rosa group, which has calmed down now that Etixx have it under control, it looks like the stage win could be decided from the breakaway group.

Foliforov attacks again but it doesn't last very long. Pieter Serry has the peloton going pretty quickly.

19km remaining from 219km The chasing group is now back together and Atapuma is nearly dropped as they start climbing again. Preidler still leads by 25 seconds.

Etixx-QuickStep move off the front and Astana take it up. That has Dumoulin in trouble almost immediately.

In the breakaway group, Pirazzi puts Ciccone onto the front but he looks like he's not going to be able to do much more for his team leader.

Preidler in the lead with a 28-second gap.

Pirazzi keeps trying to attack the escapees but he just can't snap the elastic.

There has been a split in the chasing group. Ciccone, Pirazzi, Cunego and Atapuma have broken clear. It looks like Nate Brown that is doing the chasing behind.

17km remaining from 219km Scarponi is on the front for Astana, he's got Nibali and Fuglsang in his wheel.

Preidler is finally caught by Cunego and his companions. It is brown and Visconti int he chase group behind.

Ciconne attacks

Sorry Ciccone. The Bardiani rider is followed by Cunego and Pirazzi.

Brambilla is off the back of the group and is having to fight hard to keep them within reach. Jungels is still near the front for Etixx-QuickStep.

That looks like it is it for Brambilla and the pink jersey. Jungels, however, is sitting behind the Astana riders and looks pretty comfortable.

16km remaining from 219km Hesjedal has also been dropped. He catches Brambilla but they're well off the back now.

Bardiani have the numbers in this move so they should have the upper hand but inter team politics could scupper things if they don't work well together.

Cunego sprints for the KOM points and he gets them, which should put him back in the blue jersey. Only Ciccone can follow Cunego at the moment and Pirazzi is dropped.

There was only one point separating Cunego and Wellens at the start of the day. Wellens got points on the first climb but with 35 points available at the top of the Pian del Falco he should be well clear at the top now.

14km remaining from 219km Scarponi continues to push the pace in the main bunch and less than 20 riders remain. Nibali, Fuglsang, Valverde, Chaves, Uran, Majka, Amador and Kruijswijk are all up there. There is also a Sky rider, perhaps Roche.

12km remaining from 219km An incident between Pirazzi and Cunego on the descent as the former runs into the latter on a corner. The two manage to stay upright but it gives Ciccone a chance to pull out a sizeable gap on the pair.

11km remaining from 219km The peloton have closed the gap to the leaders to 2:28 as Andre Amador goes off the front.

There isn't any flat between this descent and the final climb. They will be straight into it once they hit the bottom.

Brown and Atapuma are chasing down the leaders and they're not too far behind with just over 10km to go.

Brambilla is trying to make up for lost time on this descent and he's cut the gap down to just 11 seconds.

Brown and Atapuma have caught up with Pirazzi and Cunego. Ciccone is still alone out front.

8km remaining from 219km This is a very tricky descent and Kruisjwijk almost loses it on a corner. He slides into Majka who has to evasive action but both stay up.

Brambilla makes it back to the peloton. Has he saved his pink jersey for at least another day?

Brambilla's big worry will be Amadot who is using up every bit of road as he charges down the descent. We don't have a time gap but it looks like it should be at least 20 seconds.

6km remaining from 219km Ciccone is climbing again and he must be thinking he can take the victory.

Visconti has made it to the Cunego group.

Amador has caught up with Sillin, who was in the break earlier today.

5km remaining from 219km In the group of favourites, Brambilla is now doing the work ont he front. Is he trying to set up Jungels to take the pink?

4km remaining from 219km It appears that Rovny is the first chaser behind Ciccone. He's not too far behind the Italian.

Visconti is driving on the pace in that third group. Atapuma and Brown are able to follow but Pirazzi is dropped for now.

Brambilla continues on the front of the group of favourites with Jungels in his wheel. All the other main contenders appear to be in that group.

3km remaining from 219km Rovny is 33 seconds behind Ciccone with 3km to go. The next group is 1:30 behind so.

Amador is 2:10 down on the race leader and just 40 seconds behind the group of Atapuma and Visconti.

The latest time check has Amador at near enough a minute ahead of the Brambilla group. He was only 32 seconds down on the Italian at the start of the day so that would put him in pink.

Brambilla pulls off the group of favourites and now it's down to Jungels to fend for himself as Zakarin takes a turn.

Visconti has dropped back and he's going to help out Amador.

Ciccone is under the flamme rouge

Ciccone starts celebrating 300 metres out. He has taken his first ever Grand Tour stage at his debut Grand Tour.

Rovny comes across in second at 42 seconds down.

Visconti and Amador have joined forces.

Atapuma takes third

Amador can see the line but his efforts come to nought at the GC group are only a few seconds behind.

It looks like Bob Jungels will move into the race lead as Brambilla comes over the line with Zoidl over three minutes down.

Brambilla gets a big cheer as he comes into the finish line. A valiant effort today and he sacrificed himself to make sure that his teammate took pink.

Stage winner Ciccone is only 21 and this is his first season with the Bardiani team. The rider from Chieti finished sixth overall at last year's Tour de l'Avenir.

Here is how it finished today 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 05:44:32

2 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 00:00:42

3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 00:01:20

4 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 00:01:53

5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 00:02:04

6 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 00:02:10

7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 00:02:11

8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge

10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

And her is the new overall standings with Jungels in pink and Amador second. 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 40:19:52

2 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 00:00:26

3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:50

4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 00:00:52

6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 00:01:11

7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 00:01:44

8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 00:01:46

9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 00:02:08

10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 00:02:26

The stage winner Giulio Ciccone

We're hearing that Dumoulin has lost 13 minutes today. He's still suffering from saddle sore.

Jungels gets his pink jersey. He is the first Luxembourg rider since Charly Gaul in 1959 to take pink.

Ciccone called this victory the best day of his life. Here is what he said after stepping onto the podium. "Today is the best day of my life. It’s a massive emotion. I don’t know how to describe it, I don’t have any words. I would just like to thank everybody, my team on what was an important day. "It was interesting that Pirazzi was in the break as well. I understood that he was in the right move and that it was the right break to be in. He helped me a lot, he calmed me, because we had to help and support him. I’m just happy to win."

This is what new maglia rosa Bob Jungels had to say

“This is a jersey for the whole team; everybody worked like hell today. We were attacked from all the other teams. We had three guys controlling the breakaway and then pulled on the second last climb. When Astana went I was able to stay there. Luca is in pink and he was pulling for me on the last climb. “I really can’t believe it. This is definitely one of the best days of my race. We don’t normally see this in cycling where a leader of the race is pulling. I think we are all really honest with each other, a big group of friends and I think we showed that today. “We had three guys now in the pink jersey. If someone told me that I had to go home tomorrow, I would say, ‘OK, it’s fine with me’. We have showed that we have a strong team but we have a few hard days ahead of us and we will try to control this, but we have achieved way, way more than we ever expected. I just want to enjoy this.”

Bob Jungels at the finish after he realised that he had taken the pink jersey.

Obviously, the big news earlier today was that Mikel Landa dropped out of the race after falling sick yesterday evening. You can read the full story here and this is what his teammate Ian Boswell had to say at the finish. "He didn’t mention anything before the race. I saw him on the bus and he didn’t look too well. At one point he got pretty cold on the bus and it was really hot on the bus. Nobody said anything, hoping. You know, just after a rest day sometimes you’re not feeling too hot and then you get back on the bike and you’re feeling fine. We didn’t mention anything before the race and we didn’t know how bad he was. Once we got into the race it was pretty evident early on that he wasn’t himself. "It’s unfortunate that he is out the race and I think it’s hard for us as a team. Over stages 8 and 9 he really showed that he was here to race and to perform and we were right behind him. I think, tonight we will go back and reassess what we will do in the coming stages."



Bob Jungels in pink and spraying the champagne.

We mentioned that Dumoulin had lost 13 minutes today. This is what he told reporters at the finish. "It was a hard day and it was a little bit too much for me. "After six hours everyone is tired. My saddle sore was not too good today. In the beginning it was a bit worse but in the end it was a little bit better. I had hoped to recover a bit more after the rest day."



And here is Dumoulin after completing the stage.

