Milan - Milan

Spectacular finale in Milan

At almost 32km, this flat time trial brings the race total to just over the grand tour limit of 3,500km. It’s a simple out-and-back test, starting outside the Castello Sforzesco, heading northwest to the Milan exhibition centre, then turning back to finish in the Piazza del Duomo. Three years ago, Marco Pinotti won the equivalent TT into Milan as Alberto Contador claimed the overall title, which could be repeated today. Nibali and Denis Menchov showed last year that they tend to have something in the tank this far into a grand tour, which may also give them a vital edge.

Details

Distance: 31.5km

Highest point: 147m Category: Time trial

Zilioli says...

"Somebody like Pinotti will win but it’s all about the GC here, obviously. No idea who will be in pink but an Italian would be nice in this of all years, eh? My head says Contador or Menchov but I’m going to go for Nibali anyway."

Map

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile - Final kilometres

Image ©: RCS Sport