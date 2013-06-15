Trending

Giro del Trentino Alto Adige - Südtirol past winners

Champions from 1999 to 2012

Past winners
2012Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge - AIS
2011Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
2010Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
2009Nicole Cooke (GBr) Vision 1 Racing
2008Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Menikini - Selle Italia
2007Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
2006Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs Colnago
2005Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Pmb Fenix
2004Tina Liebig (Ger) Equipe Nurnberger
2003Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Team 2002 Aurora
2002Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edilsavino
2001Zinaida Stahurskaia (Blr) GAS Sport team
2000Pia Sundstedt (Fin) Gas Sport Team
1999Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Gas Sport Team

