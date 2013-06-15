Giro del Trentino Alto Adige - Südtirol past winners
Champions from 1999 to 2012
|2012
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge - AIS
|2011
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|2010
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2009
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Vision 1 Racing
|2008
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Menikini - Selle Italia
|2007
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung
|2006
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs Colnago
|2005
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Pmb Fenix
|2004
|Tina Liebig (Ger) Equipe Nurnberger
|2003
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Team 2002 Aurora
|2002
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edilsavino
|2001
|Zinaida Stahurskaia (Blr) GAS Sport team
|2000
|Pia Sundstedt (Fin) Gas Sport Team
|1999
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Gas Sport Team
