2016 Gent-Wevelgem Women - Past Winners

Champions from 2012-2015

Floortje Mackaij wins the 2015 women's Gent-Wevelgem

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Gent-Wevelgem Women previous winners

#Rider Name (Country)
2015Floortje Mackaij (Ned)
2014Lauren Hall (USA)
2013Kirsten Wild (Ned)
2012Lizzie Armitstead (GBr)

