Etoile de Bessèges past winners
Champions from 1971 to 2012
|2012
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2011
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2010
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2009
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Boygyues Telecom
|2008
|Iouri Trofimov (Rus) Bouygues Telecom
|2007
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Cofidis
|2006
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Chocolade Jacques Vlaanderen
|2005
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) La Française des Jeux
|2004
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Ag2r-Prevoyance
|2003
|Fabio Baldato (Ita) Alessio
|2002
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Adecco
|2001
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel)
|2000
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1999
|Daniel Lefevre (Fra)
|1998
|Jo Planckaert (Bel)
|1997
|Patrice Halgand (Fra)
|1996
|Jan Svorada (Cze)
|1995
|Sergej Outschakov (Ukr)
|1994
|Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned)
|1993
|Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
|1992
|Beat Zberg (Swi)
|1991
|Jan Wijnands (Ned)
|1990
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1989
|Etienne De Wilde (Bel)
|1988
|Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
|1987
|Ronan Pensec (Fra)
|1986
|Niki Ruttimann (Swi)
|1985
|Guy Nulens (Bel)
|1984
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1983
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
|1982
|Cees Priem (Ned)
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1980
|Franky De Gent (Bel)
|1979
|Jacques Michaud (Fra)
|1978
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1977
|Willy Planckaert (Bel)
|1976
|Maurice Le Guilloux (Fra)
|1975
|Patrick Beon (Fra)
|1974
|Jacques Esclassan (Fra)
|1973
|Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra)
|1972
|Jean-Luc Molineris (Fra)
|1971
|Jean-Luc Molineris (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy