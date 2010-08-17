Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the Eneco Tour. The weeklong Protour races begins with a 5.2km prologue time trial around the Dutch town of Steenwijk.

The weather in Holland is terrible today with strong winds and pouring rain.

The fastest rider so far is local favourite Larsm Boom (Rabobank). He blasted around the 5.2km course in a time of 6:24. Maarten Tjallingii (Omega Pharma-Lotto) just went close to beating him but was 11th hundredths of a second slower.

Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) is now out on the course. After a difficult season and move to RadioShack he will be hoping to score some results in the second part of the season.

Steegmans sets a time of 6:34, that's the eighth fastest time so far.

Leigh Howard (HTC-Columbia) sets a time of 6:34 and just edges ahead of Steegmans. The Australian track rider apparently slipped on the start ramp but still put up a good ride.

The street circuit twists and turns aruond the streets of Steenwijk, with speed bumps and traffic furniture to negotiate.

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) is not on the course. Can he beat Boom?

The course is all about taking risk on the wet corners and then powering back up to speed.

Here's Andrei Greipel (HTC-Columbia). He will be looking to ride well and then fight for the time bonuses on the sprint stages.

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Transitions) comes home and sets a time of 6:35. That puts him in ninth place for now.

Greipel sets a time of 6:32. A solid ride.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) could be the next rider to threaten Lars Boom.

Here comes Tour de France revelatioon Jurgen Van den Broeck )Omega Pharma-Lotto). He sets a time of 6:38.

Joost Posthuma (Rabobank) clocks 6:35.

A good ride by Geraint Thomas (Team sky). He sets a time of 6:25.59 and is third, just one second behind Lars Boom (rabobank).

Aussie Cameron Meyey (GArmin-Transitions) is out on the course now. He willbe looking to use his track pursuit skills on this technical but very fast course.

Meyer is covered in green and gold as Australian TT champion.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Columbia), Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank), and 2009 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) are riders who could challenge Boom.

Cameron Meyer was a little off the best pace, setting a time of 6:35.

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the next to finish. The promising Basque rider sets a time of 6:40.

Other names to watxch for are Andreas Kloden (RadioShack), Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions), Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) and new Belgian TT champion Stijn Devolder (Quick Step).

Renshaw sets a time of 6:33. That's just over 10 seconds slower than Lars Boom.

Here's Jens Voigt. He's fighting the bike but he's not that fast. He sets 6:42.

Some of the prologue seems to be on a bike path and twists and turns on wet roads.

Belgian TT expert Dominique Cornu (Skil-Shimano) is now out there fighting the bike out of every corner.

Greg Henderson (Team Sky) sets a time of 6:30.

Belgian TT champion Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) sets off in his new national champion's jersey.

Dominque Cornu sets 6:31 for ninth place.

Svein Tuft off next.

Devolder looks fast and has an excellent TT position.

Christian Knees (Milram) puts up a good time: 6:29 for sixth place so far.

Devolder sets a time of 6:41. He perhaps is better for longer time trials and still must be one of the favourites for overall success.

Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) is the new leader. He sets a new time of 6:18.55. That is fast!

Tuft is Canadian national champion and showed it with that ride. Can anyone beat him? It will be difficult.

Here's Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia). He sets 6:25.99. Good but still six seconds slower than Tuft.

Eddy Boasson Hagen sets off wearing his Norwegian TT champion's jersey.

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) is due in soon.

Porte sets a time of 6:27.

Boasson Hagen is fighting the bike and trying to gain time.

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) takes second place with 6:23.

Edvald Boasson Hagen( Team sky) takes fifth with a time of 6:25. He's close and in contention for overall victory.

Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) seals victory in the opening prologue time trial. With Dan Martin winning the Tre Valli Varesine race in Italy, it's a double success day for the US team.

Provisional top five: 1 Svien Tuft (Can) Garmin-Transitions 00:06:18

2 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 00:00:05

3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank) 00:00:07

4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 00:00:07

5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 00:00:07



Tuft will wear the race leader's jersey during Wednesday's 178km first road stage from Steenwijk to Rhenen.

That's all today from our live coverage. Joins us again on Wednesday for more action from the Eneco Tour. We'll be covering the last two hours live, with all the action and race insight.