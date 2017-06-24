Trending

BinckBank Tour past winners

Champions 2005-2016

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-QuickStep
2015Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
2014Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
2013Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2012Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
2011Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
2010Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Colombia
2009Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Colombia-HTC
2008Jose Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Jose Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2006Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2005Bobby Julich (USA) CSC

