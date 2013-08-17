Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Eneco Tour.

Today it's stage 6, and 150km from Riemst to La Redoute. We already have a break up the road with and advantage of 4'50 over the peloton. We'll bring you the names of the riders as soon as we can. There are 85 km left to race.

The break includes: Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha), Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs), Jurgen Van Goolen (Accent Jobs), Evan Huffman (Astana), Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar), David Lopez (Team Sky), Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Maciej Paterski (Cannondale).

After yesterday's time trial action here's where we stand in terms of GC: 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 16:22:39

2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:04

3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:08

4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team

5 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:10

6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18

7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23

8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:24

9 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:25

10 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:26

84km remaining from 150km There are 84 km remaining with the gap now up to 5;02. No Belkin riders in the move so they're the ones that will need to do the chunk of the chasing with Boom in the leader's jersey.

A quick scan through today's news and Janez Brajkovic is still looking for team for next season as he heads to the Vuelta.

Nicolas Roche, another rider heading to the Vuelta, has ambitions of the finishing in the top five overall.

While in an interview with CN , Dave Zabriskie talks about his past, US Postal and the USADA investigation.

Back to the race and the break have 6'50 on the peloton. They'll climb La Redoute three times, the final time will be to the finish and it's a circuit suited to the specialists. At the moment Belkin are on the front but they'll need some assistance soon enough.

The gap continues to climb with the peloton now climbing and Belkin still on the front setting the pace. The gap is up to 7:16, with 66km to go.

Westra is the best placed rider on GC, just 48 seconds off Lars Boom's lead.

Boom just sits at the back of the Belkin train but he can't be too relaxed with the break up to over 7 minutes. Sky have moved a couple of riders to the front but the break are really pushing the pace at the moment, their lead now up to 7:17.

Westra takes a turn on the front and he'll be content with how the day's action is unfolding. He's followed by Nuyens who is still looking to get back to his best form after a string of injures in the last couple of seasons.

The bunch pass through the feedzone with 63 km to go.

Brown is taking a huge turn on the front for Belkin and the lead now dips below 7 minutes as the break start to climb La Redoute for the first time today.

There's a crash in the peloton and riders are all over the place. Gilbert is down on the ground.

BMC have four riders on the deck at the moment but they're all getting back up it seems. Apart from Phinney, he's down on the floor still. Oss is also there.

Petacchi has his helmet off but is up and standing but Phinney is still sitting on the floor as up ahead Westra tries to force a selection from the break.

Westra is going to sit up at the top but he's trying to get rid of some of the weaker riders in the break.

Petacchi is riding without a helmet and his jersey in tatters. There's still no sign of Phinney getting back up, the American still on the ground and having medical treatment. I think on his right knee.

52km remaining from 150km 52 km to go and the gap is now down to 5:32.

BMC are trying to pace Gilbert back to the bunch but it's going to be a big ask at this stage. He has three teammates with him. As Terpstra attacks from the peloton.

Omega wont want Gilbert making contact as they try and stretch the race for Chavanel

Terpstra has been reeled in it seems but Omega are still trying to break the race apart as up ahead the two Vacansoleil set the pace in the break.

News in that Phinney has abandoned but no confirmation yet from the BMC team.

And with 48 km to go Sky have hit the front of the peloton, taking over from the Belkin train. Saxo Bank are also in the mix too.

Breschel, Kroon are both there with Wiggins also present at the front. The Gilbert group have picked up a few more riders but he's still not back with the main field.

It looks as though the Gilbert group are back among the team cars so making contact is still a possibility.

And QuickStep try and make selection again, this time Wiggins and a Sky teammate try and mark the move.

The move is shut down but Stannard moves the front and starts to set the pace.

And again Terpstra accelerates.

Terptra has a bit more traction this time and he's brought Rast and Stannard with him. Gilbert looks be about 15 seconds off the back of the bunch as the leaders climb La Redoute for the second time.

Correction to the second group, it's Stannard, Kevin De Weert and Jesse Sergent.

As now Astana set the pace for the peloton, the gap to the leaders at 4'25. The race is still in the balance though, as BMC and Gilbert make contact.

Tim Wellens has now joined the counter attack from Stannard so that's four riders in the move now. Their advantage is less than 20 seconds though.

In fact Gilbert is still chasing, he's only caught a large group of riders who had been dropped by the peloton. There are groups all over the road.

The Westra group now have 3:30 as Astana really set a tough pace with 40 km to go. The Gilbert group are around 30 seconds off the peloton at the moment.

So it's the Westra group leading with Stannard's group at 3'23. The bunch around 15 seconds further back and then Gilbert at another 30 seconds.

Wellens is stretching the chase group now and Sergent is in difficulty at the back.

The Gilbert group sweep through a pack of riders who had all been dropped but they've still not made contact with the peloton yet.

Stannard has also been distanced by Wellens and De Weert.

Gilbert has two teammates left but he's still not managed to get back on since that crash. QuickStep have two riders up the road in different moves so it's possible that Chavanel could try something before the final climb today. Westra too, but he may need to wait until he's closer to the finish.

Omega's aggression has paid off so far but can they finish the job? Wellens and De Weert are working well together and now have the break at 2'17.

On a rare section of flat road the two riders both take on an energy gel for the final 30 km

The break are now on La Redoute for the penultimate time.

Lopez has attacked as the break crest the top of the climb as Sergent and Stannard are caught by the Astana led field.

Madrazo catches Lopez at the head of the race.

Race leader Lars Boom has been dropped on the climb. That's a huge moment as up ahead Westra and Paterski join up with the two leaders.

Grivko on the front for Astana has the peloton down to less than 30 riders.

Lopez has attacked again but this time Westra is about to close the move down.

And now Stybar attacks for Omega.

25km remaining from 150km 25km to go and the four leaders have 1:25.

Stybar has been caught. Chavanel is in the group having got rid of Boom earlier. He could be heading for the race lead if he can limit is loses to Westra.

De Weert and Wellens are about to be caught with 24 km to go.

It looks like Gilbert has made it back though

De Weert Wellens are still clear and have been joined now by a handful of riders and now Chavanel makes a move.

Iglinskiy now tries his luck.

And he's clear with Grivko as it looks like they try and chase the Wellens group.

Westra and Lopez have been joined by the remnants of the earlier break.

Chavanel and Terpstra look to have been caught out here by Astana.

Bakelants is in the move that originally consisted of Wellens and De Weert as the Astana duo now make contact with them.

With 21 km to go Westra leads Lopez and the remnants of the early break. They have under two minutes on the Astana led chase.

Now a huge attack from Chavanel but he's marked heavily. They're not going to let him go that easily.

As Madrazo attacks from the lead break.

The gap between the two group is 1:21 with the Chavanel group a little further back at 1;49.

Chavanel isn't getting any help whatsoever at this stage, his overall ambitions are fading fast.

Dumoulin could be the race leader come the end of the stage as he's in the Astana chase.

As Lars Boom makes it back to the Chavanel/Gilbert group.

After all that work it's no wonder that Iglinskiy is losing contact with the Grivko group.

Gilbert is going backwards now, and Boom is in trouble again too. The Chavanel group are finished for the day, there's little chance of them making it back into GC contention.

As with 12 km to go Paterski joins up with Madrazo at the front of the race.

Chavanel rolls the dice one more time but he's marked again. He's missed the boat today, he's not going to make it to the leaders.

As Stybar attacks from the chase group on the road that includes Dumoulin and Grivko but the OMega rider is caught.

And Westra has been caught by the chase and now Dumoulin attacks.

Westra slipped back from no where it seems but Dumoulin is brought back.

As Lopez now makes it three riders at the front of the race with 12 km to go.

Omega are trying to wind things up for Chavanel once more

9km to go and the stage and race lead are still up for grabs. The three leaders are working well but Chavanel has the Dumoulin group at less than 40 seconds.

Paterski attacks and it's taking some time for his companions to catch him.They make contact but the Cannondale rider looks like he wants to attack again.

And sure enough Paterski attacks again with Lopez forced to start the chase. There are just 5km to go.

3km to go and the three leaders are back together again. They have 25 seconds on the chase group.

Grivko, Weening are in the chase group too.

Dumoulin does all the chase work as he pushes for the GC lead.

Lopez attacks.

He has a small gap as Dumoulin is hit with attacks.

Lopez is caught as they close in the final 1km.

Lopez is leading and Madrazo attacks.

Now Lopez counters

Lopez takes the win, just with Stybar coming from no where to take second on the stage.

The chase group almost made it on the last climb but Lopez just has too much punch in his final attacked and timed his move to perfection. Dumoulin is the new leader it has been confirmed.

Lars Boom now crosses the line, his GC ambitions over.

1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling

2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling

4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano

5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard

6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team

7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge

9 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp

10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ

General classification after stage 6



1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano

2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team

4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard

5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge

6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge

10 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team