Lightning might not strike twice, but the podium at Winter Park's Trestle Bike Park saw a return to the top step of all three winners of the previous round, Jérôme Clementz, Tracy Moseley and Martin Maes, marking the first time in the extremely tight men's series, that a repeat victory has occurred.

It was also the first time that the inaugural Enduro World Series has dealt with lightning. After an overnight storm strike damaged the chairlift systems, organizers cancelled the original stage 4 opting to break stage 3 into two parts.

Riders competing in the Enduro at Colorado Freeride Festival had to be on their game for three days - a challenge, compounded by intense afternoon storms, rocky terrain and the altitude of Winter Park resort, that tested riders' mental fortitude, as well as their physical stamina and equipment management skills.

The continual shifting format across all four rounds of the series so far has tasked even the most experienced athletes, demanding extreme adaptability, and ensuring that the first enduro world champion will truly be the best mountain bike rider in the world.

Former downhill world champion, Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing) continued to dominate the women's contest, consolidating her overall lead with her fourth victory in a row. Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) won two of the five stages and placed second, with 4X World Champion Anneke Beerten (Specialized) placing third.

In the men's race, despite an influx of some of North America's top enduro racers finishing in the top 20, French riders dominated the podium. Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale OverMountain) took his second consecutive victory of the Series, with Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierre) in second, and round 1 winner Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) taking third.

Jared Graves (Yeti) won three of the five stages and finished second to Clementz in stage 3, but suffered a mechanical on stage 2 that dropped him out of podium contention and into 23rd place. Graves' overall points and consistent performances throughout the Series have him currently in third, overall, with Barel just 44 points behind him.

Belgium's Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing) not only dominated the junior contest, but finished seventh fastest overall amongst all the men.

Enduro World Series Managing Director Chris Ball said, "The people standing on the top step at finale will without doubt be the best riders in the world. This Series has tested these athletes from sea level to altitude, from the physical to the technical, through natural backcountry terrain to bike park trails, in bad weather and good. No one rider has been in their comfort zone throughout, and as we head to Crankworx Whistler for round 5, we'll see how they fare against yet another format with a long single day race that will demand a high comfort level with wilderness self-sufficient riding."

The Enduro World Series moves next to Crankworx Whistler, for round 5, where the Canadian Open Enduro will take place Sunday, August 11.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Clementz (Cannondaleovermountain Team) 0:41:12 2 Nicolas Vouilloz (Lapierrre) 0:00:37 3 Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory Enduro) 0:00:42 4 Aaron Bradford 0:00:56 5 Rene Wildhaber (Trek Factory Racing) 0:00:59 6 Joey Schusler 0:01:04 7 Martin Maes (Gt Factory Racing) 0:01:21 8 Adam Craig (Giant) 0:01:29 9 Joe Barnes (Canyon Factory Enduro) 0:01:33 10 Kyle Warner 0:01:34 11 Curtis Keene (Specialized Racing) 0:01:36 12 Chris Johnston (The Nomads) 0:01:38 13 Brian Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes) 0:01:39 14 Nicloas Lau (Cube Action Team) 0:01:41 15 Nate Hills 0:01:46 16 Jamie Nicoll 0:01:54 17 Mason Bond 0:01:54 18 Marco Osborne (Wtb) 0:01:54 19 Mark Weir (Cannondaleovermountain Team) 0:02:19 20 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Factory Racing) 0:02:21 21 Damien Oton 0:02:29 22 Dylan Wolsky (Vital MTB) 0:02:32 23 Ludovic May (Norco Enduro World Team) 0:02:34 24 Mike West (Yeti) 0:02:38 25 Jared Graves (Yeti Fox) 0:02:40 26 Nicolas Quere (Commencal Super Team) 0:02:59 27 Tom Doran 0:03:00 28 Lars Sternberg 0:03:00 29 Yoann Barelli 0:03:06 30 Lukas Anrig (Norco Enduro World Team) 0:03:08 31 Trevyn Newpher 0:03:09 32 Leland Turner 0:03:11 33 Jeremy Arnould (Commencal Super Team) 0:03:12 34 Colton Andersen 0:03:13 35 Dylan Stucki 0:03:13 36 Casey Coffman 0:03:14 37 Michael Scharer (Norco Enduro World Team) 0:03:20 38 Peter Ostroski 0:03:24 39 Ducan Riffle (Sram Corporation) 0:03:37 40 Max Schumann (Carver) 0:03:45 41 Alex Mcguinnis (Sponsors: Juliana Bike) 0:03:48 42 Brady Kappius 0:04:00 43 Michael Buell (Team Geronimo) 0:04:01 44 Alex Cure (Urge) 0:04:03 45 Derek Bissett 0:04:09 46 Simon Andre (Orbea) 0:04:10 47 Mark Scott 0:04:12 48 Chris Heath 0:04:14 49 Nathan Riddle (Lake Town Bicycles) 0:04:15 50 Mint Henk 0:04:19 51 Evan Turpen 0:04:19 52 Alex Lupato (Frm Factory Racing) 0:04:23 53 Cedric Ravanel (Gt-Skoda) 0:04:29 54 Martin Flano 0:04:29 55 Eric Landis 0:04:30 56 Spencer Powlison (Evol Racing) 0:04:35 57 Miguel Ramos 0:04:39 58 Nico Prudencio 0:04:45 59 Nicholas Warn 0:04:56 60 Johnny Magis 0:04:59 61 Sean Shuman 0:05:08 62 Dylan Crane 0:05:12 63 Joseph Schneider (Ska-Zia) 0:05:22 64 Antonin Gourgin (Urge) 0:05:26 65 Andrea Bruno (Transition-Ready2Ride) 0:05:29 66 Xavier Marovelli 0:05:38 67 Jerome Conreaux (Spezialized Veloder) 0:05:48 68 Gary Forrest 0:05:50 69 Andrew Templin 0:05:52 70 Remy Absalon (Commencal Super Team) 0:05:54 71 Kevin Soller 0:05:57 72 Florian Nicolai (Urge) 0:05:59 73 Tobias Woggon (Bmc Suntour) 0:06:02 74 Fritz Bratschie 0:06:14 75 Jeff Lenosky 0:06:16 76 Paul Dotsenko 0:06:18 77 James Richards 0:06:21 78 Kevin Simard 0:06:23 79 Timothy Carson (Spokes) 0:06:29 80 Ryan Campo 0:06:39 81 Trevor Pratt 0:06:40 82 Craig Harvey 0:06:48 83 Matt Boughton 0:06:48 84 Ben Cruz (Cannondaleovermountain Team) 0:06:57 85 Nick Truitt 0:07:09 86 Maurian Marnay (Urge) 0:07:12 87 Kashi Leuchs (Ibis/Xfusion/Kenda) 0:07:21 88 Noah Sears 0:07:36 89 Brad Cole 0:07:38 90 Jess Pedersen 0:07:51 91 Andreas Hestler 0:07:51 92 Mehdi Gabrillargues 0:07:56 93 Paul Angus 0:07:59 94 Stevie Cullinan (Tribe Sport Group) 0:08:10 95 James Hollibaugh 0:08:41 96 Craig Carlson 0:08:44 97 Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory Enduro) 0:08:48 98 Mike Holme 0:09:17 99 Dillon Lemarr (Yeti/Urge/Wtb) 0:09:29 100 Mihai Moga 0:10:04 101 Joaquin Rodriguez (Vp Components) 0:11:20 102 Ben Furbee 0:11:44 103 Felipe Martinez 0:13:05 104 Botsy Phillips 0:14:48 105 Carlo Vanbrabant 0:15:04 106 Brice Liebrechts (Urge) 0:16:17 107 Jesse Melamed 0:16:34 108 Andrew Morrison 0:16:57 109 Shawn Arterburn 0:17:22 110 Grady James 0:17:44 111 Jeffrey Kendall-Weed 0:17:48 112 Ross Milan (Yeti/Fox National Race Team) 0:37:18

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing) 0:45:46 2 Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis Team) 0:00:39 3 Anneke Beerten (Specialized) 0:01:54 4 Ines Thoma (Canyon Factory Enduro) 0:02:28 5 Rosara Joseph (Yeti) 0:02:29 6 Heather Irmiger (Trek Factory Racing) 0:03:17 7 Anita Gehrig 0:03:19 8 Kelli Emmett (Giant) 0:04:39 9 Krista Park 0:04:42 10 Anka Martin 0:05:02 11 Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondaleovermountain Team) 0:05:09 12 Carolin Gehrig 0:05:12 13 Lorraine Truong (Norco Enduro World Team) 0:05:27 14 Alisha Gibson 0:06:40 15 Susan Haywood 0:07:12 16 Jill Behlen 0:07:40 17 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) 0:08:05 18 Jackie Swider (Team Bacon) 0:08:20 19 Rachel Throop 0:08:39 20 Ana Rodriguez 0:09:30 21 Sarah Rawley 0:09:42 22 Julie Krasniak (Velo Vert Magazine) 0:09:52 23 Cecile Ravanel (Gt-Skoda) 0:11:15 24 Katie J. Melena 0:13:51 25 Christine Dern (Go-Ride) 0:14:33 26 Alison Zimmer (Xprezo MTBut) 0:14:38 27 Julia Hofmann (Marin Bikes) 0:14:52 28 Meghan Korol 0:15:11 29 Kim Godfrey 0:15:44 30 Cait Dmitriew 0:18:07

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Lofstedt (Rude Boy) 0:46:03 2 Kevin Simons 0:00:46 3 Michel Chene 0:00:52 4 Martin Quinn 0:00:57 5 Curtis Cole (The Wheatridge Cyclery) 0:01:13 6 Jesse Selwyn 0:01:25 7 Stephen Oliver (Wtb/Cannondale/Shimano/Fox) 0:01:36 8 Robert Garcia 0:01:37 9 Matt Pacocha 0:02:12 10 Jason Moody 0:02:23 11 Zach White 0:02:24 12 Andrew Vavro 0:04:12 13 Benjamin Lann 0:04:25 14 Dustyn Ladewig (Shimano/Pearl Izumi) 0:04:38 15 Cole Trout 0:05:00 16 Adam Price (Turin Bike Shop) 0:05:05 17 Tim Kelton 0:05:06 18 Parekr Moore 0:05:24 19 Erik Saunders 0:05:53 20 Craig Skinner 0:06:00 21 Kris Baughman 0:07:14 22 Jeff Wu (Bike Radar) 0:07:18 23 Rodrigo Nuno 0:07:18 24 Justin Serna (Oregon Enduro Series) 0:07:51 25 Chris Mathis (Luna Pro Team) 0:07:52 26 Alex Clark 0:08:03 27 Anthony Carcella 0:08:42 28 Chad Robbins 0:09:13 29 Jason Boitnott 0:09:16 30 Andrew Peery (A Culture Of Speed) 0:10:51 31 Alex Neuschaefer (Tribe Sport Group) 0:11:02 32 James Fisher 0:11:43 33 Thomas Piper 0:12:25 34 Eric Mckeegan 0:13:37 35 Chris Bianco 0:14:28 36 Eric Lemond (Tribe Sport Group) 0:17:46 37 Eric Andrew 0:22:45 38 Mike Power 0:44:49

Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Newman (Santacruz Nz) 0:46:59 2 Daniel Delli-Colli (Pedal Pushers Cyclery) 0:00:20 3 Brandon Turman 0:01:51 4 Gerry Signorelli 0:02:07 5 Bennett Colburn (Pedal Pushers Cyclery) 0:02:57 6 Josh Gaube 0:03:11 7 Jake Logan 0:05:15 8 Cole Shephard (Mojo) 0:06:00 9 Casey Swanson 0:06:21 10 Jonathan Litton 0:06:38 11 Brian Haffner 0:06:49 12 Julian Mendez 0:07:28 13 Adam Saplin (Pedal Pushers Cyclery) 0:14:18 14 Erik Mcdonald 0:20:40

Women 19+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tig Moore 1:08:17 2 Sandra Ramirez 0:00:10 3 Margaret Lea 0:10:00

Junior men 16-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivo Erben 0:52:58 2 Parker Brown 0:01:16 3 Dan Kates 0:04:44 4 Justin Zilling (Redstone Cyclery) 0:18:28

Junior men 15 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chase Willie (Mrpstg/Smith Optics) 0:53:58 2 Dylan Gressett (Team Geranimo) 0:02:38 3 Miles Wells 0:30:39

Enduro World Series Standings after round 4

Men's standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Clementz 1940 pts 2 Nicolas Vouilloz 1726 2 Jared Graves 1296