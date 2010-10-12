Crocodile Trophy Past Winners
Race winners since 2003
Men
2009 Urs Huber (Swi) Team Stöckli-Craft
2008 Ondrej Fojtik (Cze) VIG+Racing Team 2
2007 Mauro Bettin (Ita) Dream Team
2006 Christoph Stevens (Bel)
2005 Adam Hansen (Aus) Cairns Coconut C. Simplon 1
2004 Adam Hansen (Aus) Cairns Coconut Caravan Resort
2003 Roland Stauder (Ita) Red Bull
2002 Jaap Viergever (Ned)
2001 Jaap Viergever (Ned)
2000 Simon Apperloo (Ned)
1999 Jaap Viergever (Ned)
1998 Harald Maier (Aut)
1997 Jaap Viergever (Ned)
1996 Harald Maier (Aut)
1995 Harald Maier (Aut)
Women
2009 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned)
2008 Karen Steurs (Bel) Team Ride for Stars
2007 Michela Benzoni (Ita) Team Lissone Isolmant
2006 Dominique Angerer (Aut)
2005 Kim Proctor (Aus)
2004 Anita Waiß (Aut) skinfit Team Austria
2003 Rosi King (Aus)
2002 Mieke Deroo (Bel)
2001 Mieke Deroo (Bel)
2000 Carrie Edwards (USA)
1999 no women
1998 no women
1997 Regina Stanger (Aut)
1996 Brigitte Kurka (Aut)
1995 Meg Carrigan (Aus)
