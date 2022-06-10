Criterium du Dauphine stage 6 - Live coverage

Refresh

The gap is only small at the moment, around 10 seconds. It's hard to see just a three-man group making up the break today.

165km to go Lukasz Owsian (Arkéa-Samsic) is also in the move.

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Andrea Bagioli (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) are on the move now.

171km to go 56kph average speed so far.

Still no breakaway established yet and the peloton is 15km away from the start of the day's first climb.

Chris Froome has 'no guarantees' of Tour de France start Briton says Israel-Premier Tech's hunt for WorldTour points could change strategy (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency©2022)

There's no breakaway yet as a few riders have a slim advantage on the peloton.

184km to go Things are coming back together but attacks are going at the front once again now.

The pace is high early on and there are splits in the peloton. It looks like Ethan Hayter is on the wrong end of it here.

192km to go A few kilometres in and things are all together in the peloton.

146 riders take the start today. The flag has dropped and they're off to start the stage.

That first climb of the day will be the fourth-category Côte de Sainte-Eulalie-En-Royans (2.1km at 4.4%).

A steady start to today's stage with 40km of flat roads before the first climb. Plenty of time for a breakaway to form.

Three of the four jersey holders at the start – Pierre Rolland in the KOM jersey, Wout Van Aert in the yellow jersey, and Hugo Page in the green jersey. Van Aert is actually the green jersey holder, and Ethan Hayter (white jersey) is in second place, so third-placed Page races in green today. (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images)

One major non-starter this morning as Juan Ayuso leaves the race from eighth place. The 19-year-old had suffered stomach problems and a fever. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four classified climbs on today's stage, including two second-category tests. The last one, the Col de Cabre, comes 57km from the line, though, so the versatile fastmen should be able to get over just fine to contest the finish.

The riders are off and into the neutral zone ahead of the official start.

At 196.4km, today's stage is the longest of the Dauphiné.

The riders will roll out to start the stage in just a few minutes.