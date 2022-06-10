Live coverage
Criterium du Dauphine stage 6 - Live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
All the action from a day for the sprinters or the break in Gap
Race notes
Wout van Aert defends yellow and green jerseys
Belgian the favourite to take his third stage victory of the race
Critérium du Dauphiné race hub
How to Watch to the Critérium du Dauphiné - Live streaming
Critérium du Dauphiné preview
Critérium du Dauphiné: Van Aert edges Meeus to win stage 5
The gap is only small at the moment, around 10 seconds. It's hard to see just a three-man group making up the break today.
165km to go
Lukasz Owsian (Arkéa-Samsic) is also in the move.
Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Andrea Bagioli (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) are on the move now.
171km to go
56kph average speed so far.
Still no breakaway established yet and the peloton is 15km away from the start of the day's first climb.
Chris Froome has 'no guarantees' of Tour de France start
Briton says Israel-Premier Tech's hunt for WorldTour points could change strategy
There's no breakaway yet as a few riders have a slim advantage on the peloton.
184km to go
Things are coming back together but attacks are going at the front once again now.
The pace is high early on and there are splits in the peloton. It looks like Ethan Hayter is on the wrong end of it here.
192km to go
A few kilometres in and things are all together in the peloton.
146 riders take the start today. The flag has dropped and they're off to start the stage.
That first climb of the day will be the fourth-category Côte de Sainte-Eulalie-En-Royans (2.1km at 4.4%).
A steady start to today's stage with 40km of flat roads before the first climb. Plenty of time for a breakaway to form.
Three of the four jersey holders at the start – Pierre Rolland in the KOM jersey, Wout Van Aert in the yellow jersey, and Hugo Page in the green jersey.
Van Aert is actually the green jersey holder, and Ethan Hayter (white jersey) is in second place, so third-placed Page races in green today.
One major non-starter this morning as Juan Ayuso leaves the race from eighth place.
Four classified climbs on today's stage, including two second-category tests. The last one, the Col de Cabre, comes 57km from the line, though, so the versatile fastmen should be able to get over just fine to contest the finish.
The riders are off and into the neutral zone ahead of the official start.
At 196.4km, today's stage is the longest of the Dauphiné.
The riders will roll out to start the stage in just a few minutes.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Race-ready Colnago Prototipo breaks coverFrom today, UAE Team Emirates will be adding the Colnago Prototipo to their stable of bikes for all high-profile races
-
Chris Froome has 'no guarantees' of Tour de France startBriton says Israel-Premier Tech's hunt for WorldTour points could change strategy
-
Ayuso out of Dauphine from eighth place with fever and stomach problems19-year-old Spaniard leaves race ahead of Friday's stage 6
-
Criterium du Dauphine stage 6 - Live coverageAll the action from a day for the sprinters or the break in Gap
-
How to watch the 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné – Live streamingWatch Roglic, Van Aert, Haig, Geoghegan Hart, Froome, McNulty in action in France
-
Enve G Series Gravel Handlebar reviewThere's no agreement on what a gravel handlebar is, does Enve's answer hit the right note for you?
-
Ellen van Dijk: The Hour Record helped to prolong my career'I might go for another' says reigning time trial World Champion and Hour Record holder
-
'It’s a relief' - Brown on target for Tour de France Femmes after Women's Tour winAustralian FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine rider exudes confidence with stage victory and overall race lead in UK
-
Black Mountain - All to play for on queen stage of Women's TourBrown, Niewiadoma, Longo Borghini, Moolman Pasio set to clash on the slopes of first-ever mountain summit finish in British stage race