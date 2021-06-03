Live coverage
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 – Live coverage
All the action from the rolling stage to Saint Vallier
Back to today's race and we have more attacks.
After the TT Thomas admitted his mistake.
Click below for the full story.
Geraint Thomas admits to pacing error in Critérium du Dauphiné time trial
After today's stage the Dauphine finally heads into the mountains, with three stages deep into the Alps.
That is when the final GC battle will unfold and where any time difference in the time trial will really matter.
Yesterday Ineos Grenadiers leader Geraint Thomas admitted that he got his pacing wrong during the time trial to Roche-la-Molière.
The hilly 16.4-kilometre test threw up a surprise victory for Astana-Premier Tech's Alexey Lutsenko, with the Kazakhstani rider beating teammate Ion Izagirre by eight seconds to claim victory.
Thomas finished 10th, 23 seconds back, while teammate Richie Porte was sixth at 15 seconds. He is 8th in GC, 23 down on Lutsenko.
For what should have been a quiet day for the sprint teams, the stage has been hot from the start.
Fortunately he is able to get up and race on. He rejoins the attack but their lead is down to 1:20 now.
Crash! Asgreen goes down.
.@k_asgreen wins the intermediate sprint in Saint-Appolinard, and is now six seconds behind the overall leader of the #Dauphine.Photo: A.S.O. / Fabien Boukla pic.twitter.com/0z1NEvRnRZJune 3, 2021
Asgreen leads the break through the intermediate sprint, careful to take the three bonus seconds.
As the race heads to the intermediate sprint in Saint-Appolinard, the break is still up the road with a lead of 1:35.
Asgreen is still virtual race leader. Perhaps Bora are letting then five hang out front in the hope the sprinters' teams will also help with the chase.
⏱ Les coureurs ont parcouru 41,3 kilomètres dans la 1ère heure de course.⏱ The riders covered 41.3 kilometres during the 1st hour. #Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/o1U6vA0ENxJune 3, 2021
On this fast downhill sector, the break is still 1:35 clear.
Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) managed to keep one second of his overall lead after the Critérium du Dauphiné's stage 4 time trial, holding the yellow jersey for another day.
Click below to read his full reaction.
Pöstlberger achieves 'mission impossible' to keep Critérium du Dauphiné GC lead
.@k_asgreen has booked a place in today's #Dauphine break, which has built a two-minute lead over the peloton after 30 kilometers.Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/bGNyPpBJCUJune 3, 2021
#Dauphine 🇫🇷 We’re 35km into today’s fifth stage & our very own @TsgabuG has made it into the breakaway alongside four other riders.The group has a gap of 1”50 over the peloton at the moment. pic.twitter.com/ofAFmIzKHSJune 3, 2021
140km to go
After a fast 35km, the speed is still high, with Bora trying to defend Postlberger's lead and so chase down Asgreen's attack.
It is a while since Deceuninck won a race and so the Dane seems keen to go for it today.
The gap is 1:40 but the peloton have not yet given up the chase.
These are the five riders on the attack.
Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Tsgabu Grmay (BikeExchange), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) and Cyril Gautier (B&B Hotels).
A second uncategorised climb seems to have cracked the chasing peloton and the break has extended its lead.
Cyril Gautier got across to the break but Bora is keeping them at 35 seconds.
Chris Froome spoke before the start of the stage and has acknowledged that his ambition of winning a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title will not be fulfilled this year, admitting that he's far from the form needed to compete for the yellow jersey.
Click below to read the full story.
Chris Froome: I'm not going to win the Tour de France this year
As a result Bora are chasing the attack.
Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) is a real threat to race leader Lukas Postleberger. He is only 9 seconds down overall.
Asgreen, Grmay and Bernard join Wellens in the attack.
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was next to big make a big attack, with the high speed, hurting and dropping several of the pure sprinters.
These included Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) but the Tour of Flanders winner was pulled back.
The Côte du Planil comes after just 10km and so has inspired a number of attacks.
The 175km stage includes five minor climbs but is expected to be a day for a brave breakaway and the sprinters.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the stage has just rolled out of a sunny and warm Saint-Chamond near St Etienne.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 – Live coverage
