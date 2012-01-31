Image 1 of 10 The peloton soon after the start (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 2 of 10 Thomas Litscher wins the Club La Santa final stage and race (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 3 of 10 A racer passes palm trees (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 4 of 10 Two racers in action on Lanzarote (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 5 of 10 A group of racers on Lanzarote (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 6 of 10 Racers push on to the finish on Lanzarote (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 7 of 10 Sally Bigham (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 8 of 10 Annika Langvad (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 9 of 10 Racers on a climb (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 10 of 10 Annika Langvad wins the Club La Santa final stage and race (Image credit: Bob Foy)

Two world champions Thomas Litscher (U23 cross country) and Annika Langvad (marathon) won the final stage of the four-day mountain bike race on Lanzarote. The last day on Tuesday was the longest at 80km, and it featured 1600m of climbing.

Most of the climbing came on a 7km long climb at the halfway point. Sandy tracks, rocky trails, loose downhills and wind all challenged riders during the stage. The final 6km took racers alongside the sea with the Club La Santa resort in the background.

The race's fast men emerged at the front soon after the start: Thomas Litscher (X-Bionic Felt), Karl Markt (X-Bionic Felt), Luis Pinto (Bike Esteve), Ismael Ventura (ESMTB.com), Karl Platt (Team Bulls) and Ben Justesen (T-Bikes). Marking each other slowed them down and a second group eventually caught up with the leaders.

At 26km, three X-Bionic Felt riders took advantage of a place where riders had to dismount to get around a muddy ditch. The three got away and were chased by Pinto, Ventura and Justesen. Over time , it was just Litscher and Markt left together at the front; the two worked together to slowly increase their lead.

At the big climb of the day, the leaders were little more than one and a half minute ahead. Behind them, the battle was unleashed. Justesen, Pinto, Ventura and Schneidawind forced the pace and went away from the other riders. Justesen increased pace, leaving Ventura behind, and the others would not be able to catch him again.

The remaining 40km of the course offered flat and wide tracks enabling more teamwork.

Litscher and Markt easily maintained their position to take another top two spots and to confirm their first and second places overall. Among the chasing riders, Pinto was the fastest and got his first top three in the race. Justesen's flat tyre a few yards from the finish did not prevent him from placing third overall. As to Ventura, he finished all alone, and lost the the fourth place overall, to the Portuguese rider Pinto.

In the women's race, marathon world champion Annika Langvad made a clear show of why she is wearing the rainbow jersey and won the stage and the race. Adelheid Morath and Sally Bigham took second and third.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Litscher (Swi) 3:08:50 2 Karl Markt (Aut) 0:00:04 3 Luis Leão Pinto (Por) 0:03:41 4 Benjamin Justesen (Den) 0:04:41 5 Simon Scheiber (Aut) 0:06:18 6 Ismael Sanchez Ventura (Spa) 0:08:27 7 Casper Saltoft (Den) 0:08:49 8 James Angus Ouchterlony (GBr) 0:10:22 9 Roland Golderer (Ger) 0:11:10 10 Christian Kreuchler (Ger) 0:11:15 11 Johnni Junker Nielsen (Den) 0:12:18 12 Michael Schuchardt (Ger) 0:12:40 13 Karl Platt (Ger) 0:17:35 14 Victor Del Corral Morales (Spa) 0:19:26 15 Eneko Llanos Burguera (Spa) 16 Christian Schneidawind (Ger) 0:24:40 17 Ruben Calvo Gomez (Spa) 0:27:15 18 Juaquin David Martin (Spa) 0:28:48 19 Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa) 0:29:29 20 Fabián Molina Delgado (Spa) 0:29:30 21 Marco Almeida (Por) 0:30:07 22 Mads Bødker (Den) 0:32:06 23 Sylvain Garde (GBr) 0:33:44 24 Jose Maceira Rodriguez (Spa) 0:34:38 25 Jaime Menendez de Luarca (Spa) 0:34:39 26 Jakob Holm Lauritsen (Den) 0:35:10 27 Kris De Nef (Bel) 0:35:44 28 Rafael Jesus Sanchez Ruiz (Spa) 0:36:28 29 Steve Ferguson (GBr) 0:37:07 30 Benno Weber (Ger) 0:37:14 31 Danny Files (Bel) 0:37:25 32 Jose Agustin Perez Morera (Spa) 0:39:07 33 Erik Knudsen (Den) 0:39:14 34 Bo Falck Hansen (Den) 0:41:15 35 Jose David Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 0:42:00 36 Thomas Nyvang Hansen (Den) 0:42:10 37 Barry Wilson (GBr) 0:43:48 38 Aitor Navarro Hita (Spa) 0:43:57 39 Aureliano Negrin (Spa) 0:49:52 40 Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa) 0:51:25 41 Jeppe Hjort (Den) 0:51:37 42 James Roe (GBr) 0:51:39 43 Henrik Helmer (Den) 0:54:38 44 Niels Bay Pedersen (Den) 0:55:27 45 Rico Busk (Den) 1:00:25 46 Daniel Casanova Expósito (Spa) 1:01:56 47 Alberto Bonilla Toledo (Spa) 1:02:25 48 Domingo Morin Rodriguez (Spa) 1:05:50 49 Benoit Sepulte (Bel) 1:06:55 50 Denis Detinne (Bel) 1:12:12 51 Octavio Bonilla (Spa) 1:13:25 52 Nicholas Peter Ward Muñoz (GBr) 1:15:51 53 Silverio Antonio Rodriguez Moreno (Spa) 1:17:07 54 Andre Van't Hof (Ned) 1:18:37 55 Marcel Martens (Ger) 1:21:07 56 Antonio Acosta Brito (Spa) 1:21:33 57 Javier Jesus Cabrera Arteaga (Spa) 58 Eduardo Ramos Megolla (Spa) 1:21:34 59 Thomas Atkinson (GBr) 1:22:42 60 Pedro Baltasar de la Paz (Spa) 1:22:49 61 Christophe Meurice (Bel) 1:25:12 62 Isidro manuel Martin Perez (Spa) 1:26:15 63 Jaime Alexis Gonzalez Cabrera (Spa) 1:26:57 64 Elwin Van Groningen (Ned) 1:27:17 65 Fernando Mainar Val (Spa) 1:27:47 66 Hugo Cantineau (Bel) 1:30:29 67 Antonio Acosta Hernandez (Spa) 1:30:34 68 Uffe Degn (Den) 1:37:04 69 Anders Primdahl Haubro (Den) 1:41:17 70 Marc Ellwood (GBr) 1:44:00 71 dave overton (GBr) 1:54:26 72 Jes Steen (Den) 1:56:19 73 Jean-Marie Colla (Bel) 2:06:08 74 Alexandre Asselberghs (Bel) 2:09:50 75 Lee Holdaway (GBr) 2:10:17 76 Régis Vanoli (Fra) 2:14:05 77 Peter Farquhar (GBr) 2:16:50 78 Paul Cook (GBr) 2:55:58 DNF Francisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa) DNF Thomas Bundgaard (Den) DNF Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa) DNF Kræn Jens Knude (Den) DNS Jose Luis Agra Torres (Spa) DNS Francisco Nicolas Armas Moreno (Spa) DNS Juan Manuel Auyanet Suárez (Spa) DNS Victor Betancor Acosta (Spa) DNS Ramon Bethencourt Leon (Spa) DNS Javier Campo (Spa) DNS Jean Marie Colla (Bel) DNS Alejandro Delgado Abreut (Spa) DNS Simon Dudley (GBr) DNS Mark Ellwood (GBr) DNS Jorge Espinel Cejas (Spa) DNS Victor Manuel Gonzalez Muñoz (Spa) DNS Jose Manuel González Gómez (Spa) DNS Ezequiel Jesus Gonzalez Gonzalez (Spa) DNS Roberto Gonzalez Romero (Spa) DNS Ivan Guerra Perez (Spa) DNS Alan Hamshaw (UAE) DNS Facundo Hernandez Vera (Spa) DNS Jamie Jones Nielsen (Den) DNS Daniel Kafunek (Den) DNS Antonio Martin (Spa) DNS Gerald Moser (Fra) DNS Frederik Mørkeberg Mikkelsen (Den) DNS Kevin Parmentier (Bel) DNS Joan Pons Palacios (Spa) DNS Marcelo Javier Ramirez Perez (Uru) DNS Felix Sancho Losano (Cub) DNS Jose Serini Sanchez (Spa) DNS Jacky Smets (Bel) DNS Julian Tamayo Villa (Spa) DNS Alvaro Velazquez Gutierrez (Spa)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) 3:33:36 2 Adelheid Morath (Ger) 0:03:32 3 Sally Bigham (GBr) 0:04:04 4 Rikke Kornvig (Den) 0:41:04 5 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) 0:42:42 6 Bettina Uhlig (Ger) 0:57:55 7 Lucia Funes Mendez (Spa) 1:24:17 8 Cristi Alonso Lugo (Spa) 1:52:05 9 Tove Andersen (Den) 2:05:14 10 Lucy Cash (GBr) 2:48:59 DNS Blaza Klemencic (Slo) DNS Darrelle Parker (GBr)

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Litscher (Swi) 7:31:33 2 Karl Markt (Aut) 0:02:53 3 Benjamin Justesen (Den) 0:09:18 4 Luis Leão Pinto (Por) 0:14:05 5 Ismael Sanchez Ventura (Spa) 0:15:04 6 Casper Saltoft (Den) 0:19:57 7 James Angus Ouchterlony (GBr) 0:22:38 8 Roland Golderer (Ger) 0:25:52 9 Karl Platt (Ger) 0:29:47 10 Simon Scheiber (Aut) 0:30:44 11 Christian Kreuchler (Ger) 0:31:12 12 Michael Schuchardt (Ger) 0:32:44 13 Johnni Junker Nielsen (Den) 0:35:31 14 Victor Del Corral Morales (Spa) 0:40:14 15 Erik Knudsen (Den) 0:54:43 16 Christian Schneidawind (Ger) 0:55:25 17 Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa) 0:58:39 18 Ruben Calvo Gomez (Spa) 1:02:49 19 Sylvain Garde (GBr) 1:05:15 20 Marco Almeida (Por) 1:10:32 21 Fabián Molina Delgado (Spa) 1:11:27 22 Kris De Nef (Bel) 1:20:35 23 Mads Bødker (Den) 1:20:53 24 Jose Agustin Perez Morera (Spa) 1:23:31 25 Rafael Jesus Sanchez Ruiz (Spa) 1:23:35 26 Steve Ferguson (GBr) 1:25:11 27 Juaquin David Martin Hernandez (Spa) 1:25:27 28 Jaime Menendez de Luarca (Spa) 1:27:37 29 Jakob holm Lauritsen (Den) 1:29:19 30 Benno Weber (Ger) 1:30:29 31 Danny Files (Bel) 1:31:12 32 Aitor Navarro Hita Elite (Spa) 1:34:11 33 Jose Maceira Rodriguez (Spa) 1:34:17 34 Thomas Nyvang Hansen (Den) 1:38:55 35 Barry Wilson (GBr) 1:39:56 36 Bo Falck Hansen (Den) 1:44:19 37 Aureliano Negrin (Spa) 1:47:41 38 Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa) 1:55:25 39 James Roe (GBr) 1:56:05 40 Niels Bay Pedersen (Den) 2:03:15 41 Henrik Helmer (Den) 2:13:30 43 Daniel Casanova Expósito (Spa) 2:20:39 44 Domingo Morin Rodriguez (Spa) 2:32:01 45 Javier Jesus Cabrera Arteaga (Spa) 2:38:38 46 Thomas Atkinson (GBr) 2:39:53 47 Silverio Antonio Rodriguez Moreno (Spa) 2:45:49 48 Pedro Baltasar de la Paz (Spa) 2:53:04 49 Eduardo Ramos Megolla (Spa) 2:55:36 50 Andre Van't Hof (Ned) 3:02:06 51 Isidro manuel Martin (Spa) 3:03:40 52 Benoit Sepulte (Bel) 3:03:59 53 Jaime Alexis Gonzalez Cabrera (Spa) 3:12:05 54 Fernando Mainar Val (Spa) 3:14:55 55 Antonio Acosta Hernandez (Spa) 3:23:32 56 Christophe Meurice (Bel) 3:25:19 57 Hugo Cantineau (Bel) 3:29:26 58 Denis Detinne (Bel) 3:35:32 59 Marc Ellwood (GBr) 3:41:37 60 Anders Primdahl Haubro (Den) 3:42:22 61 dave overton (GBr) 4:04:46 62 Jes Steen (Den) 4:21:31 63 Jean-Marie Colla (Bel) 4:34:07 64 Alexandre Asselberghs (Bel) 4:34:16 65 Lee Holdaway (GBr) 4:36:16 66 Régis Vanoli (Fra) 4:59:31 67 Paul Cook (GBr) 6:48:22