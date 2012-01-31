Trending

Litscher and Langvad win final stage

World champions earn overall titles

Image 1 of 10

The peloton soon after the start

The peloton soon after the start
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 2 of 10

Thomas Litscher wins the Club La Santa final stage and race

Thomas Litscher wins the Club La Santa final stage and race
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 3 of 10

A racer passes palm trees

A racer passes palm trees
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 4 of 10

Two racers in action on Lanzarote

Two racers in action on Lanzarote
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 5 of 10

A group of racers on Lanzarote

A group of racers on Lanzarote
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 6 of 10

Racers push on to the finish on Lanzarote

Racers push on to the finish on Lanzarote
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 7 of 10

Sally Bigham

Sally Bigham
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 8 of 10

Annika Langvad

Annika Langvad
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 9 of 10

Racers on a climb

Racers on a climb
(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 10 of 10

Annika Langvad wins the Club La Santa final stage and race

Annika Langvad wins the Club La Santa final stage and race
(Image credit: Bob Foy)

Two world champions Thomas Litscher (U23 cross country) and Annika Langvad (marathon) won the final stage of the four-day mountain bike race on Lanzarote. The last day on Tuesday was the longest at 80km, and it featured 1600m of climbing.

Most of the climbing came on a 7km long climb at the halfway point. Sandy tracks, rocky trails, loose downhills and wind all challenged riders during the stage. The final 6km took racers alongside the sea with the Club La Santa resort in the background.

The race's fast men emerged at the front soon after the start: Thomas Litscher (X-Bionic Felt), Karl Markt (X-Bionic Felt), Luis Pinto (Bike Esteve), Ismael Ventura (ESMTB.com), Karl Platt (Team Bulls) and Ben Justesen (T-Bikes). Marking each other slowed them down and a second group eventually caught up with the leaders.

At 26km, three X-Bionic Felt riders took advantage of a place where riders had to dismount to get around a muddy ditch. The three got away and were chased by Pinto, Ventura and Justesen. Over time , it was just Litscher and Markt left together at the front; the two worked together to slowly increase their lead.

At the big climb of the day, the leaders were little more than one and a half minute ahead. Behind them, the battle was unleashed. Justesen, Pinto, Ventura and Schneidawind forced the pace and went away from the other riders. Justesen increased pace, leaving Ventura behind, and the others would not be able to catch him again.

The remaining 40km of the course offered flat and wide tracks enabling more teamwork.

Litscher and Markt easily maintained their position to take another top two spots and to confirm their first and second places overall. Among the chasing riders, Pinto was the fastest and got his first top three in the race. Justesen's flat tyre a few yards from the finish did not prevent him from placing third overall. As to Ventura, he finished all alone, and lost the the fourth place overall, to the Portuguese rider Pinto.

In the women's race, marathon world champion Annika Langvad made a clear show of why she is wearing the rainbow jersey and won the stage and the race. Adelheid Morath and Sally Bigham took second and third.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Litscher (Swi)3:08:50
2Karl Markt (Aut)0:00:04
3Luis Leão Pinto (Por)0:03:41
4Benjamin Justesen (Den)0:04:41
5Simon Scheiber (Aut)0:06:18
6Ismael Sanchez Ventura (Spa)0:08:27
7Casper Saltoft (Den)0:08:49
8James Angus Ouchterlony (GBr)0:10:22
9Roland Golderer (Ger)0:11:10
10Christian Kreuchler (Ger)0:11:15
11Johnni Junker Nielsen (Den)0:12:18
12Michael Schuchardt (Ger)0:12:40
13Karl Platt (Ger)0:17:35
14Victor Del Corral Morales (Spa)0:19:26
15Eneko Llanos Burguera (Spa)
16Christian Schneidawind (Ger)0:24:40
17Ruben Calvo Gomez (Spa)0:27:15
18Juaquin David Martin (Spa)0:28:48
19Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa)0:29:29
20Fabián Molina Delgado (Spa)0:29:30
21Marco Almeida (Por)0:30:07
22Mads Bødker (Den)0:32:06
23Sylvain Garde (GBr)0:33:44
24Jose Maceira Rodriguez (Spa)0:34:38
25Jaime Menendez de Luarca (Spa)0:34:39
26Jakob Holm Lauritsen (Den)0:35:10
27Kris De Nef (Bel)0:35:44
28Rafael Jesus Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)0:36:28
29Steve Ferguson (GBr)0:37:07
30Benno Weber (Ger)0:37:14
31Danny Files (Bel)0:37:25
32Jose Agustin Perez Morera (Spa)0:39:07
33Erik Knudsen (Den)0:39:14
34Bo Falck Hansen (Den)0:41:15
35Jose David Suarez Fernandez (Spa)0:42:00
36Thomas Nyvang Hansen (Den)0:42:10
37Barry Wilson (GBr)0:43:48
38Aitor Navarro Hita (Spa)0:43:57
39Aureliano Negrin (Spa)0:49:52
40Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa)0:51:25
41Jeppe Hjort (Den)0:51:37
42James Roe (GBr)0:51:39
43Henrik Helmer (Den)0:54:38
44Niels Bay Pedersen (Den)0:55:27
45Rico Busk (Den)1:00:25
46Daniel Casanova Expósito (Spa)1:01:56
47Alberto Bonilla Toledo (Spa)1:02:25
48Domingo Morin Rodriguez (Spa)1:05:50
49Benoit Sepulte (Bel)1:06:55
50Denis Detinne (Bel)1:12:12
51Octavio Bonilla (Spa)1:13:25
52Nicholas Peter Ward Muñoz (GBr)1:15:51
53Silverio Antonio Rodriguez Moreno (Spa)1:17:07
54Andre Van't Hof (Ned)1:18:37
55Marcel Martens (Ger)1:21:07
56Antonio Acosta Brito (Spa)1:21:33
57Javier Jesus Cabrera Arteaga (Spa)
58Eduardo Ramos Megolla (Spa)1:21:34
59Thomas Atkinson (GBr)1:22:42
60Pedro Baltasar de la Paz (Spa)1:22:49
61Christophe Meurice (Bel)1:25:12
62Isidro manuel Martin Perez (Spa)1:26:15
63Jaime Alexis Gonzalez Cabrera (Spa)1:26:57
64Elwin Van Groningen (Ned)1:27:17
65Fernando Mainar Val (Spa)1:27:47
66Hugo Cantineau (Bel)1:30:29
67Antonio Acosta Hernandez (Spa)1:30:34
68Uffe Degn (Den)1:37:04
69Anders Primdahl Haubro (Den)1:41:17
70Marc Ellwood (GBr)1:44:00
71dave overton (GBr)1:54:26
72Jes Steen (Den)1:56:19
73Jean-Marie Colla (Bel)2:06:08
74Alexandre Asselberghs (Bel)2:09:50
75Lee Holdaway (GBr)2:10:17
76Régis Vanoli (Fra)2:14:05
77Peter Farquhar (GBr)2:16:50
78Paul Cook (GBr)2:55:58
DNFFrancisco Jose Perez Cruz (Spa)
DNFThomas Bundgaard (Den)
DNFJose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
DNFKræn Jens Knude (Den)
DNSJose Luis Agra Torres (Spa)
DNSFrancisco Nicolas Armas Moreno (Spa)
DNSJuan Manuel Auyanet Suárez (Spa)
DNSVictor Betancor Acosta (Spa)
DNSRamon Bethencourt Leon (Spa)
DNSJavier Campo (Spa)
DNSJean Marie Colla (Bel)
DNSAlejandro Delgado Abreut (Spa)
DNSSimon Dudley (GBr)
DNSMark Ellwood (GBr)
DNSJorge Espinel Cejas (Spa)
DNSVictor Manuel Gonzalez Muñoz (Spa)
DNSJose Manuel González Gómez (Spa)
DNSEzequiel Jesus Gonzalez Gonzalez (Spa)
DNSRoberto Gonzalez Romero (Spa)
DNSIvan Guerra Perez (Spa)
DNSAlan Hamshaw (UAE)
DNSFacundo Hernandez Vera (Spa)
DNSJamie Jones Nielsen (Den)
DNSDaniel Kafunek (Den)
DNSAntonio Martin (Spa)
DNSGerald Moser (Fra)
DNSFrederik Mørkeberg Mikkelsen (Den)
DNSKevin Parmentier (Bel)
DNSJoan Pons Palacios (Spa)
DNSMarcelo Javier Ramirez Perez (Uru)
DNSFelix Sancho Losano (Cub)
DNSJose Serini Sanchez (Spa)
DNSJacky Smets (Bel)
DNSJulian Tamayo Villa (Spa)
DNSAlvaro Velazquez Gutierrez (Spa)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den)3:33:36
2Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:03:32
3Sally Bigham (GBr)0:04:04
4Rikke Kornvig (Den)0:41:04
5Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:42:42
6Bettina Uhlig (Ger)0:57:55
7Lucia Funes Mendez (Spa)1:24:17
8Cristi Alonso Lugo (Spa)1:52:05
9Tove Andersen (Den)2:05:14
10Lucy Cash (GBr)2:48:59
DNSBlaza Klemencic (Slo)
DNSDarrelle Parker (GBr)

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Litscher (Swi)7:31:33
2Karl Markt (Aut)0:02:53
3Benjamin Justesen (Den)0:09:18
4Luis Leão Pinto (Por)0:14:05
5Ismael Sanchez Ventura (Spa)0:15:04
6Casper Saltoft (Den)0:19:57
7James Angus Ouchterlony (GBr)0:22:38
8Roland Golderer (Ger)0:25:52
9Karl Platt (Ger)0:29:47
10Simon Scheiber (Aut)0:30:44
11Christian Kreuchler (Ger)0:31:12
12Michael Schuchardt (Ger)0:32:44
13Johnni Junker Nielsen (Den)0:35:31
14Victor Del Corral Morales (Spa)0:40:14
15Erik Knudsen (Den)0:54:43
16Christian Schneidawind (Ger)0:55:25
17Manuel Rojo Nieto (Spa)0:58:39
18Ruben Calvo Gomez (Spa)1:02:49
19Sylvain Garde (GBr)1:05:15
20Marco Almeida (Por)1:10:32
21Fabián Molina Delgado (Spa)1:11:27
22Kris De Nef (Bel)1:20:35
23Mads Bødker (Den)1:20:53
24Jose Agustin Perez Morera (Spa)1:23:31
25Rafael Jesus Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)1:23:35
26Steve Ferguson (GBr)1:25:11
27Juaquin David Martin Hernandez (Spa)1:25:27
28Jaime Menendez de Luarca (Spa)1:27:37
29Jakob holm Lauritsen (Den)1:29:19
30Benno Weber (Ger)1:30:29
31Danny Files (Bel)1:31:12
32Aitor Navarro Hita Elite (Spa)1:34:11
33Jose Maceira Rodriguez (Spa)1:34:17
34Thomas Nyvang Hansen (Den)1:38:55
35Barry Wilson (GBr)1:39:56
36Bo Falck Hansen (Den)1:44:19
37Aureliano Negrin (Spa)1:47:41
38Victor De Leon Tejera (Spa)1:55:25
39James Roe (GBr)1:56:05
40Niels Bay Pedersen (Den)2:03:15
41Henrik Helmer (Den)2:13:30
43Daniel Casanova Expósito (Spa)2:20:39
44Domingo Morin Rodriguez (Spa)2:32:01
45Javier Jesus Cabrera Arteaga (Spa)2:38:38
46Thomas Atkinson (GBr)2:39:53
47Silverio Antonio Rodriguez Moreno (Spa)2:45:49
48Pedro Baltasar de la Paz (Spa)2:53:04
49Eduardo Ramos Megolla (Spa)2:55:36
50Andre Van't Hof (Ned)3:02:06
51Isidro manuel Martin (Spa)3:03:40
52Benoit Sepulte (Bel)3:03:59
53Jaime Alexis Gonzalez Cabrera (Spa)3:12:05
54Fernando Mainar Val (Spa)3:14:55
55Antonio Acosta Hernandez (Spa)3:23:32
56Christophe Meurice (Bel)3:25:19
57Hugo Cantineau (Bel)3:29:26
58Denis Detinne (Bel)3:35:32
59Marc Ellwood (GBr)3:41:37
60Anders Primdahl Haubro (Den)3:42:22
61dave overton (GBr)4:04:46
62Jes Steen (Den)4:21:31
63Jean-Marie Colla (Bel)4:34:07
64Alexandre Asselberghs (Bel)4:34:16
65Lee Holdaway (GBr)4:36:16
66Régis Vanoli (Fra)4:59:31
67Paul Cook (GBr)6:48:22

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den)8:31:39
2Sally Bigham (GBr)0:05:25
3Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:06:27
4Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)1:48:44
5Rikke Kornvig (Den)1:51:03
6Bettina Uhlig (Ger)1:59:31
7Lucia Funez Mendez (Spa)3:01:17
8Cristi Alonso Lugo (Spa)4:15:36
9Tove Andersen (Den)4:30:45

