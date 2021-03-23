Trending

Classic Brugge-De Panne past winners

By

Past winners 1977-2020

DE PANNE BELGIUM OCTOBER 21 Arrival Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration during the 44th Driedaagse Brugge De Panne 2020 Men Classic a 2026km race from Brugge to De Panne AG3daagse on October 21 2020 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Yves Lampaert of Deceuninck-QuickStep wins 2020 event held in October (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2020Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2019Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
2018Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
2017Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
2016Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
2015Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
2014Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2013Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2012Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2011Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
2010David Millar (GBr) Garmin–Transitions
2009Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas
2008Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
2007Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre–Fondital
2006Leif Hoste (Bel) Discovery Channel
2005Stijn Devolder (Bel) Discovery Channel
2004George Hincapie (USA) U.S. Postal Service
2003Raivis Belohvošciks (Lat) Marlux-Wincor Nixdorf
2002Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
2001Nico Mattan (Bel) Cofidis
2000Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) U.S. Postal Service
1999Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
1998Michele Bartoli (Ita) Asics-C.G.A.
1997Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-GB
1996Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) Rabobank
1995Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mercatone Uno–Saeco
1994Fabio Roscioli (Ita) Brescialat–Ceramiche Refin
1993Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) WordPerfect–Colnago–Decca
1992Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
1991Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
1990Erwin Nijboer (Ned) Stuttgart
1989Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
1988Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
1987Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
1986Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic
1985Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel) La Redoute
1984Bert Oosterbosch (Ned) Panasonic
1983Cees Priem (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1982Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1981Jan Bogaert (Bel) Vermeer Thijs
1980Sean Kelly (Irl) Splendor-Admiral
1979Gustave Van Roosbroeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
1978Guido Van Sweevelt (Bel) IJsboerke-Gios
1977Roger Rosiers (Bel) Frisol-Thirion-Gazelle

 

