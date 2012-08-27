Wamsley takes out Chris Thater Memorial for a second time
Livermon, Langlois make up the podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)
|1:54:15
|2
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis)
|3
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau- Quebec)
|4
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum)
|5
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System)
|6
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly)
|7
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes)
|1:54:20
|8
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis)
|1:54:58
|9
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly)
|10
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis)
|11
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Devo)
|12
|Ricardo Van der velde (Jelly Belly)
|13
|Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly)
|14
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy ProAir HFA)
|15
|Pierrick Naud (EKOI.com/Gaspesian)
|16
|Adam Farabaugh (EKOI.com/Gaspesian)
|17
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|18
|Isaac Howe (Kenda Pro Cycling)
|19
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (St@qui/Team)
|20
|Michael Woods (Stevens Racing pb The cyclery)
|21
|Chris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis)
|22
|Waclaw Godycki (Mt. Borah/Minerva Design)
|23
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|24
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System)
|25
|Mark Langlands (Garneau- Quebec)
|26
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|27
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.co)
|28
|Wyatt Stoup (Mt. Borah/Minerva Design)
|29
|Allan Rego (Champion System)
|30
|Adam Carr (EKOI.com/Gaspesian)
|31
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1 Devo)
|32
|Neil Bezdek (Team Smart Stop)
|33
|Joonas Henttala (Team Type 1 Devo)
|34
|Kenneth Ng (Real Deal La Bicicletta)
|35
|Evan Burkhart (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|36
|Braydon Bourne (Stevens Racing)
|37
|Andrew Seitz (Panther pb Competitive)
|38
|Tony Hall (Champion System)
|39
|Travis Samuel (Kallisto/Wheels of)
|40
|Andrew McCullough (Mt. Borah/Minerva Design)
|41
|Sean McCarthy (J.A.M. Fund/NCC)
|42
|Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|43
|Eddie Grystar (Panther pb Competitive)
|44
|Chris Gruber (Champion System)
|45
|Mike Margarite (Stan's NoTubes)
|46
|Max Korus (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|47
|John Minturn (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|48
|Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund/NCC)
|49
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis)
|50
|Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly)
|1:55:12
|51
|Brett Kielick (160 Over 90 pb Vie13)
|52
|Joshua Lipka (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|53
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly)
|54
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes)
|1:55:17
|55
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
|1:55:21
|56
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|1:55:25
|57
|Nick Rogers (160 Over 90 pb Vie13)
|1:55:33
|58
|Nick Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.co)
|1:56:06
|59
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
|1:56:48
|60
|Jean Samuel Deshaies (EKOI.com/Gaspesian)
|-1 lap
|61
|Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com/Gaspesian)
|62
|Wes Kline (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|63
|Horace Burrowes (W.S. United)
|64
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
|65
|Tim O'Shea (Chobani-Syracuse)
|66
|Bobby Bailey Jr (Green Mountain Cycling)
|DNF
|Franklin Burgos (James Vincent Bicycles)
|DNF
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Ryan DeWald (XO Communi/Cisco)
|DNF
|Nick Friesen (Stan's NoTubes)
|DNF
|Matthew Furlow (160 Over 90 pb Vie13)
|DNF
|Stephen Keeping (Stevens Racing)
|DNF
|Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System)
|DNF
|Geron Williams (Liberty Cycles)
|DNF
|Anthony Taylor (CRCA/Dave Jordan)
|DNF
|Barry Miller (Pure Energy ProAir HFA)
|DNF
|Charly Vives (Garneau- Quebec)
|DNF
|Eric Workowski (Pure Energy ProAir HFA
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy