Wamsley takes out Chris Thater Memorial for a second time

Livermon, Langlois make up the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Sutter Home)1:54:15
2Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis)
3Bruno Langlois (Garneau- Quebec)
4Scott Zwizanski (Optum)
5Gavriel Epstein (Champion System)
6Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly)
7John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes)1:54:20
8Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis)1:54:58
9Brad Huff (Jelly Belly)
10Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis)
11Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Devo)
12Ricardo Van der velde (Jelly Belly)
13Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly)
14Bobby Lea (Pure Energy ProAir HFA)
15Pierrick Naud (EKOI.com/Gaspesian)
16Adam Farabaugh (EKOI.com/Gaspesian)
17Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee)
18Isaac Howe (Kenda Pro Cycling)
19Stalin Quiterio Cuello (St@qui/Team)
20Michael Woods (Stevens Racing pb The cyclery)
21Chris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis)
22Waclaw Godycki (Mt. Borah/Minerva Design)
23Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
24Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System)
25Mark Langlands (Garneau- Quebec)
26Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
27Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.co)
28Wyatt Stoup (Mt. Borah/Minerva Design)
29Allan Rego (Champion System)
30Adam Carr (EKOI.com/Gaspesian)
31Branden Russell (Team Type 1 Devo)
32Neil Bezdek (Team Smart Stop)
33Joonas Henttala (Team Type 1 Devo)
34Kenneth Ng (Real Deal La Bicicletta)
35Evan Burkhart (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
36Braydon Bourne (Stevens Racing)
37Andrew Seitz (Panther pb Competitive)
38Tony Hall (Champion System)
39Travis Samuel (Kallisto/Wheels of)
40Andrew McCullough (Mt. Borah/Minerva Design)
41Sean McCarthy (J.A.M. Fund/NCC)
42Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
43Eddie Grystar (Panther pb Competitive)
44Chris Gruber (Champion System)
45Mike Margarite (Stan's NoTubes)
46Max Korus (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
47John Minturn (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
48Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund/NCC)
49Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis)
50Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly)1:55:12
51Brett Kielick (160 Over 90 pb Vie13)
52Joshua Lipka (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
53Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly)
54Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes)1:55:17
55Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)1:55:21
56Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)1:55:25
57Nick Rogers (160 Over 90 pb Vie13)1:55:33
58Nick Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.co)1:56:06
59Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)1:56:48
60Jean Samuel Deshaies (EKOI.com/Gaspesian)-1 lap
61Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com/Gaspesian)
62Wes Kline (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
63Horace Burrowes (W.S. United)
64Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
65Tim O'Shea (Chobani-Syracuse)
66Bobby Bailey Jr (Green Mountain Cycling)
DNFFranklin Burgos (James Vincent Bicycles)
DNFRuben Companioni (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFRyan DeWald (XO Communi/Cisco)
DNFNick Friesen (Stan's NoTubes)
DNFMatthew Furlow (160 Over 90 pb Vie13)
DNFStephen Keeping (Stevens Racing)
DNFAriel Mendez-Penate (Champion System)
DNFGeron Williams (Liberty Cycles)
DNFAnthony Taylor (CRCA/Dave Jordan)
DNFBarry Miller (Pure Energy ProAir HFA)
DNFCharly Vives (Garneau- Quebec)
DNFEric Workowski (Pure Energy ProAir HFA

