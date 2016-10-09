Hyde wins opening day at Charm City Cross
Werner second, followed by White
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.)
|1:01:25
|2
|Kerry Werner Jr. (Kona Endurance Team)
|0:00:16
|3
|Curtis White (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:00:22
|4
|Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing)
|0:00:23
|5
|Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
|6
|Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano)
|0:00:59
|7
|Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)
|0:01:07
|8
|lance haidet (Raliegh Clement)
|0:01:15
|9
|Cody Kaiser (Langetwins / Specialized)
|0:01:30
|10
|Daniel Timmerman (Stan's Notubes Elite Cx)
|0:01:45
|11
|Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:02:05
|12
|Antonin Marecaille (Avc Aix En Provence)
|0:02:12
|13
|Tristan Cowie (Triple Oaks Racing)
|0:02:54
|14
|Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo)
|0:03:05
|15
|Cole Oberman (Protestedgear.Com)
|0:03:14
|16
|Christopher Aitken (Focus Attaquer Cx Team)
|0:03:16
|17
|Dan Chabanov (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman1:)
|0:03:34
|18
|Andrew Juiliano (Voler/Clif/Hrs/Rock Lobster)
|0:03:50
|19
|Jake Sitler (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:04:05
|20
|Alex Ryan (Mockorange Pro Cx Team)
|0:04:31
|21
|Eric Thompson (Hed P/B Molten Speed Wax)
|22
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (Set/Coaching Giro Scratchlabs)
|0:04:43
|23
|Jordan Snyder (C3-Twenty20 Cycling)
|0:04:56
|24
|Tom Chapman (Focus Attaquer Cx)
|0:05:13
|25
|Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Cx Team)
|0:05:27
|26
|Mark Flis (Squadra Flying Tigers Pb Jamis)
|0:05:45
|27
|michael mihalik (Jmac Cycling/Novacare)
|0:05:51
|28
|Scott McGill, Jr. (Lee & Associates/Scott/Race)
|0:06:22
|29
|Samuel O'Keefe (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)
|0:06:32
|30
|Mark D'Avino (Cadence Cycling)
|0:06:47
|31
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (717Cycling P/B Rsi Panels)
|0:07:09
|32
|Jeremy Burkhardt (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:07:52
|33
|Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|@1 Lap
|34
|olivier vrambout (Waffle Power)
|35
|Aaron Snyder (Stan's Notubes/7 Mountains Lodg)
|36
|Hunter Resek (Giant Co-Factory Off Road Team)
|37
|Cody Cupp (Set Coaching/Arlberg Sports)
|38
|Nate Annon (Pro Mountain Outfitters)
|39
|Joshua Teets (Promountain Outfitters)
|40
|Jordan Villella (Van-Dessel/Cyclus Sports)
|41
|Andrew Bailey (Kbc U23/ Team Kbc Devo/Aubrey's)
|@2 Laps
|42
|Sean Burger (Cs Velo)
|43
|Spencer Moavenzadeh
|44
|Tim Willis (King Kog)
|45
|Scott Myers (Team Bbc P/B Baltimore Bicycle)
|46
|Matt Perreault (Colonial)
|47
|Preston Buehrer (B2C2 P/B Boloco)
|48
|Tyler Cloutier (Renewed Professional Cyclocross
