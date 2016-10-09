Trending

Hyde wins opening day at Charm City Cross

Werner second, followed by White

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) moved up considerable in the final laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.)1:01:25
2Kerry Werner Jr. (Kona Endurance Team)0:00:16
3Curtis White (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.)0:00:22
4Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing)0:00:23
5Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
6Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano)0:00:59
7Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)0:01:07
8lance haidet (Raliegh Clement)0:01:15
9Cody Kaiser (Langetwins / Specialized)0:01:30
10Daniel Timmerman (Stan's Notubes Elite Cx)0:01:45
11Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)0:02:05
12Antonin Marecaille (Avc Aix En Provence)0:02:12
13Tristan Cowie (Triple Oaks Racing)0:02:54
14Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo)0:03:05
15Cole Oberman (Protestedgear.Com)0:03:14
16Christopher Aitken (Focus Attaquer Cx Team)0:03:16
17Dan Chabanov (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman1:)0:03:34
18Andrew Juiliano (Voler/Clif/Hrs/Rock Lobster)0:03:50
19Jake Sitler (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:04:05
20Alex Ryan (Mockorange Pro Cx Team)0:04:31
21Eric Thompson (Hed P/B Molten Speed Wax)
22Kevin Bradford-Parish (Set/Coaching Giro Scratchlabs)0:04:43
23Jordan Snyder (C3-Twenty20 Cycling)0:04:56
24Tom Chapman (Focus Attaquer Cx)0:05:13
25Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Cx Team)0:05:27
26Mark Flis (Squadra Flying Tigers Pb Jamis)0:05:45
27michael mihalik (Jmac Cycling/Novacare)0:05:51
28Scott McGill, Jr. (Lee & Associates/Scott/Race)0:06:22
29Samuel O'Keefe (House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman)0:06:32
30Mark D'Avino (Cadence Cycling)0:06:47
31Andrew Wulfkuhle (717Cycling P/B Rsi Panels)0:07:09
32Jeremy Burkhardt (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:07:52
33Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)@1 Lap
34olivier vrambout (Waffle Power)
35Aaron Snyder (Stan's Notubes/7 Mountains Lodg)
36Hunter Resek (Giant Co-Factory Off Road Team)
37Cody Cupp (Set Coaching/Arlberg Sports)
38Nate Annon (Pro Mountain Outfitters)
39Joshua Teets (Promountain Outfitters)
40Jordan Villella (Van-Dessel/Cyclus Sports)
41Andrew Bailey (Kbc U23/ Team Kbc Devo/Aubrey's)@2 Laps
42Sean Burger (Cs Velo)
43Spencer Moavenzadeh
44Tim Willis (King Kog)
45Scott Myers (Team Bbc P/B Baltimore Bicycle)
46Matt Perreault (Colonial)
47Preston Buehrer (B2C2 P/B Boloco)
48Tyler Cloutier (Renewed Professional Cyclocross

