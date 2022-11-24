Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women past winners
Champions 2016-2020
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women - Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2020
|Liane Lippert (Germany)
|2019
|Arlenis Sierra (Cuba)
|2018
|Chloe Hosking (Australia)
|2017
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|2016
|Amanda Spratt (Australia)
