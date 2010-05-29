Beckingsale rides to win ahead of Killeen, Craig at Margam Park
New Zealand's Joseph victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|2:05:18
|2
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|0:00:41
|3
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:03:55
|4
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:06:20
|5
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|0:06:31
|6
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:08:54
|7
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|0:10:48
|8
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:11:06
|9
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|0:13:13
|10
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:15:04
|11
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:16:21
|12
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|0:16:35
|13
|Christopher Minter (GBr)
|0:17:58
|14
|Tim Dunford (GBr)
|0:19:06
|15
|Robert Friel (GBr)
|0:22:23
|16
|Jamie Harris (GBr)
|0:22:50
|17
|Sion O'boyle (GBr)
|0:23:51
|18
|Andrew Cockburn (GBr)
|0:23:52
|19
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:30:53
|20
|Andrew Wadsworth (GBr)
|0:33:35
|21
|Anthony O'boyle (GBr)
|22
|Oliver Holmes (GBr)
|23
|Steve Hambling (GBr)
|24
|Christian Aucote (GBr)
|25
|Calum Chamberlain (GBr)
|26
|Phil Lenney (GBr)
|27
|Andrew Howett (GBr)
|28
|David Collins (GBr)
|29
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|30
|Matthew Weston (Den)
|31
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|32
|Andrew Blair (Aus)
|33
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|34
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|35
|Paul Robertson (GBr)
|36
|Nic Smith (GBr)
|37
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|38
|John Whittington (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|2:01:33
|2
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:10:01
|3
|Elliot Caitlin (Irl)
|0:13:21
|4
|Suzanne Clarke (GBr)
|0:13:39
|5
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|0:24:14
|6
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:26:17
|7
|Lily Matthews (GBr)
|0:26:23
|8
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:26:43
|9
|Lesley Ingram (GBr)
|0:31:12
|10
|Rachel Fenton (GBr)
|11
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
