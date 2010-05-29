Trending

Beckingsale rides to win ahead of Killeen, Craig at Margam Park

New Zealand's Joseph victorious in women's race

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)2:05:18
2Liam Killeen (GBr)0:00:41
3Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:03:55
4David Fletcher (GBr)0:06:20
5Robin Seymour (Irl)0:06:31
6Lee Williams (GBr)0:08:54
7Robert Wardell (GBr)0:10:48
8Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:11:06
9Adrian Lansley (GBr)0:13:13
10Dave Henderson (GBr)0:15:04
11Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:16:21
12Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)0:16:35
13Christopher Minter (GBr)0:17:58
14Tim Dunford (GBr)0:19:06
15Robert Friel (GBr)0:22:23
16Jamie Harris (GBr)0:22:50
17Sion O'boyle (GBr)0:23:51
18Andrew Cockburn (GBr)0:23:52
19George Budd (GBr)0:30:53
20Andrew Wadsworth (GBr)0:33:35
21Anthony O'boyle (GBr)
22Oliver Holmes (GBr)
23Steve Hambling (GBr)
24Christian Aucote (GBr)
25Calum Chamberlain (GBr)
26Phil Lenney (GBr)
27Andrew Howett (GBr)
28David Collins (GBr)
29Paul Beales (GBr)
30Matthew Weston (Den)
31Paul Oldham (GBr)
32Andrew Blair (Aus)
33Ross Adams (GBr)
34Ben Thomas (GBr)
35Paul Robertson (GBr)
36Nic Smith (GBr)
37Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
38John Whittington (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rosara Joseph (NZl)2:01:33
2Lee Craigie (GBr)0:10:01
3Elliot Caitlin (Irl)0:13:21
4Suzanne Clarke (GBr)0:13:39
5Gabriella Day (GBr)0:24:14
6Maxine Filby (GBr)0:26:17
7Lily Matthews (GBr)0:26:23
8Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:26:43
9Lesley Ingram (GBr)0:31:12
10Rachel Fenton (GBr)
11Maddie Horton (GBr)

