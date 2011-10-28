Image 1 of 12 There were plenty of rocky descents on stage 5. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 2 of 12 The Iberian duo on the climb in Brasil Ride stage 5. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 3 of 12 Now that feels good: riders enjoy a cooling shower. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 4 of 12 It's pretty tough being a bike rider on these kinds of days. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 5 of 12 One of the long road sections that were a feature of stage 5. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 6 of 12 Hynek and Novatny continue an impressive Brasil ride. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 7 of 12 A menacing descent faces the riders on stage 5. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 8 of 12 Riders dismount as part of the technical parcours. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 9 of 12 The going was tough, but at least the view was good. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 10 of 12 Annabella ices her eye after a crash in Brasil Ride stage 5. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 11 of 12 The welcome sight of an upcoming water pit stop. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 12 of 12 The leaders after the end of stage 5. (Image credit: Brasil Ride)

Stage 2 may have been the longest, but stage 5 at the 2011 Brasil Ride may well go down as the toughest. The combination of several testing singletrack sections (up and down), a death-march hike-a-bike, and temperatures that hovered around the 100-degree mark all combined to make this a day best forgotten.

But it was an untimely flat tire that caused the biggest upset Thursday at the front of field. The mishap happened during the long flat section the preceded the day’s final, punishing climb, a 10km paved grind with sustained pitches upwards of 13 percent.

After an initial selection that included Kristian Hynek and Robert Novatny (Future Cycling-Sweep), Luis Pinto and Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano-Luso), and the race’s other Czech duo Tomas Vokrouhlik and Martin Horak (BMC), Pinto and Lopez flatted out of the group. That opened the door for Novatny and Hynek, who had little trouble shedding their countrymen on the aforementioned final climb, taking the stage win and expanding their overall GC lead to 5:29.

“I think it was by far the worst so far,” said Hynek, who won this race a year ago with Novatny, albeit in far different conditions. “Last year it was rain, rain, rain. Now it is too much sun. It’s very difficult either way.”

The mixed dup competition all but ended Thursday, as Annabella Stropparo crashed on her face and broke one of her shifters. That allowed German Ivonne Kraft and Brazilian partner Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) to expand their lead above the one hour mark.

“The trail today was too technical for me,” said Stropparo, who had a decent sized black eye at dinner, as she sat with race partner and husband Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero). “But my crash was a stupid crash, not in the technical, because I was walking the technical. It was at one of the fast open places. My wheel slipped out. I broke the grip shift too and was basically on singlespeed the rest of the day.”

The top of the women’s standing remained unchanged, as Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) took their fifth stage win in a row in the three-team field. The lead in the overall is nearly two hours.

“We take it easy yesterday, because we knew today would be a very hard day,” said Gobbo. “Tomorrow will be very hard, too.”

Indeed, next up it’s back to the stage 1 and 2 start town Mucuge by way of an 128km route with 1716 meters of climbing. While not the killer day that was stage 2’s 145km slog, it’s going to be a bruiser. The weather forecast remains unchanged: hot, hot, hot. Start time in 6:30 a.m. Time cut is 11 hours and many riders will need all 11 to get to the line.



Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 4:24:10 2 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:02:03 3 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 0:04:19 4 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 0:07:39 5 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 0:17:09 6 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 0:24:14 7 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 0:29:31 8 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 0:45:38 9 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 0:52:54 10 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 0:59:19 11 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 1:00:34 12 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 1:06:38 13 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 1:14:14 14 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 1:26:25 15 Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano) 1:26:26 16 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 1:34:55 17 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 1:39:45 18 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 1:47:18 19 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 1:49:15 20 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 1:55:49 21 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 1:57:16 22 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 1:57:52 23 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 2:05:57 24 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 2:20:37 25 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 2:25:12 26 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 2:29:05 27 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 2:29:27 28 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 2:32:56 29 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 2:33:57 30 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 2:34:37 31 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 2:37:28 32 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 2:48:04 33 Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro) 2:50:15 34 Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix) 2:50:18 35 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 2:55:22 36 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 2:57:10 37 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 3:08:57 38 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 3:16:36 39 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 3:17:48 40 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 3:34:05 41 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 3:34:58 42 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 3:38:38 43 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 3:48:46 44 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 3:50:06

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 5:24:56 2 Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten) 0:01:09 3 Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike) 0:20:57 4 Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers ) 0:59:44 5 Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal) 1:03:37 6 Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC) 1:06:12 7 Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole) 1:31:30 8 Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team) 1:32:14 9 Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic) 1:45:54 10 Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team) 1:46:47 11 Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule) 2:21:04 12 Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia) 2:22:51 13 Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB) 2:23:05 14 Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2) 2:29:55 15 Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia) 2:39:12 16 Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville) 3:33:29 17 Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia) 3:44:55

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 5:35:46 2 Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) 0:14:01 3 Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus) 0:53:11 4 Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) 0:58:39 5 Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo) 1:13:59 6 Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles) 1:47:11 7 Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash) 1:57:47 8 Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur) 3:27:55

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes) 6:39:11 2 Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush) 0:27:21 3 Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ) 2:38:49

Elite men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 16:41:11 2 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 0:05:29 3 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:56:50 4 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 1:02:03 5 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 1:04:20 6 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 1:35:49 7 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 2:34:31 8 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 2:47:20 9 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 3:07:48 10 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 3:27:46 11 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 3:34:16 12 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 3:48:45 13 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 4:13:53 14 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 4:16:15 15 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 6:12:44 16 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 6:24:23 17 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 6:29:43 18 Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano) 6:31:24 19 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 7:08:59 20 Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix) 7:09:52 21 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 8:04:23 22 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 8:18:47 23 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 8:21:02 24 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 9:01:40 25 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 9:16:17 26 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 9:27:11 27 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 9:49:40 28 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 9:50:12 29 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 9:59:13 30 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 10:21:10 31 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 10:30:55 32 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 10:33:58 33 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 10:47:14 34 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 11:06:15 35 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 11:22:01 36 Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro) 11:59:35 37 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 12:18:31 38 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 12:52:17 39 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 13:20:35 40 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 13:26:21 41 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 13:45:39 42 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 13:49:19 43 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 14:01:57 44 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 14:24:42

Masters general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 19:58:43 2 Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten) 0:55:10 3 Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike) 1:38:31 4 Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole) 2:52:55 5 Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC) 5:00:23 6 Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal) 5:04:03 7 Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic) 5:29:47 8 Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers ) 5:38:55 9 Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team) 6:44:56 10 Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule) 8:21:12 11 Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB) 9:35:43 12 Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2) 10:04:34 13 Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia) 10:48:27 14 Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia) 11:14:38 15 Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team) 11:36:47 16 Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville) 13:03:31 17 Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia) 14:28:39

Mixed general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 20:43:20 2 Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero) 1:01:13 3 Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus) 2:49:41 4 Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo) 4:24:09 5 Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos) 4:37:14 6 Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash) 6:32:18 7 Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles) 7:50:55 8 Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur) 10:28:37