Novatny and Hynek take queen stage and solidify overall lead

Women's and mixed leaders remain unchanged

Image 1 of 12

There were plenty of rocky descents on stage 5.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 2 of 12

The Iberian duo on the climb in Brasil Ride stage 5.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 3 of 12

Now that feels good: riders enjoy a cooling shower.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 4 of 12

It's pretty tough being a bike rider on these kinds of days.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 5 of 12

One of the long road sections that were a feature of stage 5.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 6 of 12

Hynek and Novatny continue an impressive Brasil ride.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 7 of 12

A menacing descent faces the riders on stage 5.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 8 of 12

Riders dismount as part of the technical parcours.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 9 of 12

The going was tough, but at least the view was good.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 10 of 12

Annabella ices her eye after a crash in Brasil Ride stage 5.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 11 of 12

The welcome sight of an upcoming water pit stop.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 12 of 12

The leaders after the end of stage 5.

(Image credit: Brasil Ride)

Stage 2 may have been the longest, but stage 5 at the 2011 Brasil Ride may well go down as the toughest. The combination of several testing singletrack sections (up and down), a death-march hike-a-bike, and temperatures that hovered around the 100-degree mark all combined to make this a day best forgotten.

But it was an untimely flat tire that caused the biggest upset Thursday at the front of field. The mishap happened during the long flat section the preceded the day’s final, punishing climb, a 10km paved grind with sustained pitches upwards of 13 percent.

After an initial selection that included Kristian Hynek and Robert Novatny (Future Cycling-Sweep), Luis Pinto and Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano-Luso), and the race’s other Czech duo Tomas Vokrouhlik and Martin Horak (BMC), Pinto and Lopez flatted out of the group. That opened the door for Novatny and Hynek, who had little trouble shedding their countrymen on the aforementioned final climb, taking the stage win and expanding their overall GC lead to 5:29.

“I think it was by far the worst so far,” said Hynek, who won this race a year ago with Novatny, albeit in far different conditions. “Last year it was rain, rain, rain. Now it is too much sun. It’s very difficult either way.”

The mixed dup competition all but ended Thursday, as Annabella Stropparo crashed on her face and broke one of her shifters. That allowed German Ivonne Kraft and Brazilian partner Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) to expand their lead above the one hour mark.

“The trail today was too technical for me,” said Stropparo, who had a decent sized black eye at dinner, as she sat with race partner and husband Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero). “But my crash was a stupid crash, not in the technical, because I was walking the technical. It was at one of the fast open places. My wheel slipped out. I broke the grip shift too and was basically on singlespeed the rest of the day.”

The top of the women’s standing remained unchanged, as Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) took their fifth stage win in a row in the three-team field. The lead in the overall is nearly two hours.

“We take it easy yesterday, because we knew today would be a very hard day,” said Gobbo. “Tomorrow will be very hard, too.”

Indeed, next up it’s back to the stage 1 and 2 start town Mucuge by way of an 128km route with 1716 meters of climbing. While not the killer day that was stage 2’s 145km slog, it’s going to be a bruiser. The weather forecast remains unchanged: hot, hot, hot. Start time in 6:30 a.m. Time cut is 11 hours and many riders will need all 11 to get to the line.
 

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)4:24:10
2Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:02:03
3Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)0:04:19
4Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)0:07:39
5Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)0:17:09
6Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)0:24:14
7Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)0:29:31
8Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )0:45:38
9Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)0:52:54
10Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)0:59:19
11Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)1:00:34
12Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)1:06:38
13Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)1:14:14
14Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)1:26:25
15Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano)1:26:26
16Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)1:34:55
17Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)1:39:45
18Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)1:47:18
19Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)1:49:15
20Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)1:55:49
21Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)1:57:16
22Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)1:57:52
23Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)2:05:57
24Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)2:20:37
25Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)2:25:12
26Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)2:29:05
27Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)2:29:27
28Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)2:32:56
29Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)2:33:57
30Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)2:34:37
31Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)2:37:28
32Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)2:48:04
33Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro)2:50:15
34Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix)2:50:18
35Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)2:55:22
36Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)2:57:10
37Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)3:08:57
38Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)3:16:36
39Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)3:17:48
40Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)3:34:05
41Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)3:34:58
42Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)3:38:38
43Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)3:48:46
44Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)3:50:06

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )5:24:56
2Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten)0:01:09
3Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike)0:20:57
4Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers )0:59:44
5Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal)1:03:37
6Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC)1:06:12
7Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole)1:31:30
8Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team)1:32:14
9Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic)1:45:54
10Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team)1:46:47
11Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule)2:21:04
12Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia)2:22:51
13Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB)2:23:05
14Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2)2:29:55
15Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia)2:39:12
16Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville)3:33:29
17Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia)3:44:55

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)5:35:46
2Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero)0:14:01
3Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus)0:53:11
4Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos)0:58:39
5Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo)1:13:59
6Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles)1:47:11
7Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash)1:57:47
8Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur)3:27:55

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes)6:39:11
2Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush)0:27:21
3Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ)2:38:49

Elite men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)16:41:11
2Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)0:05:29
3Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:56:50
4Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)1:02:03
5Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)1:04:20
6Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)1:35:49
7Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)2:34:31
8Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)2:47:20
9Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )3:07:48
10Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)3:27:46
11Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)3:34:16
12Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)3:48:45
13Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)4:13:53
14Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)4:16:15
15Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)6:12:44
16Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)6:24:23
17Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)6:29:43
18Gustavo Astolphi & Marcelo Sampaio (Pedal Urbano)6:31:24
19Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)7:08:59
20Breno De Luca & Rodrigo Nunes (Trek/Biketech Brasilia/Bikenfix)7:09:52
21Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)8:04:23
22Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)8:18:47
23Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)8:21:02
24Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)9:01:40
25Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)9:16:17
26Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)9:27:11
27Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)9:49:40
28Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)9:50:12
29Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)9:59:13
30Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)10:21:10
31Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)10:30:55
32Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)10:33:58
33Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)10:47:14
34Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)11:06:15
35Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)11:22:01
36Heder Mendes & Alex Mariano (Ativo / Advogado Aventureiro)11:59:35
37Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)12:18:31
38Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)12:52:17
39Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)13:20:35
40Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)13:26:21
41Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)13:45:39
42Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)13:49:19
43Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)14:01:57
44Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)14:24:42

Masters general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )19:58:43
2Barti Bucher & Hansjuerg Gerber (Bixs -Zelleweger Architekten)0:55:10
3Heleno Borges & Giovane Rufino (Konskritos Dbike)1:38:31
4Paul Romero & Eduardo Soares (Team Sole)2:52:55
5Martin Portman & Denio Franco (FBC)5:00:23
6Antonio Filho & Aecio Flores (Terra Chapada / Scott / Cristal)5:04:03
7Pedro Neto & Daniel Aliperti (Pedal Power Epic)5:29:47
8Claudio Mata & Eduardo Braz (Uai Oce Bikers )5:38:55
9Alfredo Montenegro & Joao Ferreira (Savana Bike Team)6:44:56
10Werner Wiedenbrug & Ricardo Ferret (Thule)8:21:12
11Jose Gusmao & Marcos Junior (2G MTB)9:35:43
12Othon Souto & Marco Almeida (Vo2 Max 2)10:04:34
13Weimar Pettengil & Fabricio Bezerra (Brasilia)10:48:27
14Antonio Rodrigues & Rubem Barreto (Tia Sonia)11:14:38
15Alexandre Mariuti & Pedro Morganti (T3 Iron Team)11:36:47
16Carlos Sangiorgio & Roberto Zanotto (Alphaville)13:03:31
17Marcos Dias & Manoel Dias (Granola Tia Sonia)14:28:39

Mixed general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)20:43:20
2Annabella Stropparo & Piero Pellegrini (Annapiero)1:01:13
3Agu Apaza & Cesar Lettoli (Team Olmo-Flecha Bus)2:49:41
4Claudia Tollendal & Marcelo Pedretti (São Paulo)4:24:09
5Raquel Gontijo & Helder Carvalho (Cachorrinhos)4:37:14
6Moacir Souza & Mariza Souza (Selva Kailash)6:32:18
7Brian Bontekoning & Lisa Bontekoning (Leewees Cycles)7:50:55
8Leonardo Longombardo & Julia Iribarren (Norte Y Sur)10:28:37

Elite women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriana Nascimento & Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul - RC Bikes)25:06:28
2Andrea Marcellini & Melanie Leveau (Hora Do Blush)1:53:33
3Carla Plens & Susan Zorzetto (CM/SZ)7:38:22

