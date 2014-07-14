Schurter and Neff win BMC Cup in Lenzerheide
World champions excel in latest round of Swiss Cup
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi)
|1:29:23
|2
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi)
|0:00:01
|3
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|0:00:14
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|0:00:25
|5
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|0:01:29
|6
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|0:01:55
|7
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|0:02:22
|8
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|0:03:17
|9
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|0:04:37
|10
|Jan Vastl (Cze)
|0:04:40
|11
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:04:55
|12
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|0:05:03
|13
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|0:05:10
|14
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|0:05:59
|15
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|0:06:19
|16
|Fabian Paumann (Swi)
|0:06:25
|17
|Calle Friberg (Swe)
|0:06:44
|18
|Samuel Gaze (NZl)
|0:07:22
|19
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|0:07:28
|20
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|0:07:53
|21
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:07:57
|22
|Raphael Gay (Fra)
|0:08:01
|23
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|0:08:02
|24
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi)
|0:09:18
|25
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi)
|0:09:38
|26
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:09:57
|27
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:10:46
|28
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita)
|29
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|0:10:47
|30
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|31
|Michael Stünzi (Swi)
|0:11:11
|32
|Antoine Bouqueret (Fra)
|0:11:32
|33
|Mattia Setti (Ita)
|0:11:36
|34
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
|0:11:42
|35
|Romain Seigle (Fra)
|0:12:01
|36
|Florian Thie (Swi)
|0:12:02
|37
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|0:12:14
|38
|Rick Reimann (Swi)
|0:12:59
|39
|Jonas Baumann (Swi)
|40
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi)
|0:13:28
|41
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:13:52
|42
|Severin Saegesser (Swi)
|0:16:10
|43
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|44
|Enea Vetsch (Swi)
|45
|Philipp Hediger (Swi)
|46
|Roger Jenny (Swi)
|47
|Romain Bannwart (Swi)
|48
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|49
|Andrew Blair (Aus)
|50
|Sylvain Engelmann (Swi)
|51
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|52
|Pascal Meyer (Swi)
|53
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|54
|Silvio Busser (Swi)
|55
|Ulisse Fieschi (Swi)
|56
|Bruno Vitali (Swi)
|57
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi)
|58
|Patrick Lüthi (Swi)
|59
|Matthias Allenspach (Swi)
|60
|Lucien Besancon (Swi)
|61
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|62
|Nick Albrecht (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|1:33:23
|2
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
|0:00:58
|3
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|0:02:45
|4
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|0:03:34
|5
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:03:58
|6
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|0:04:46
|7
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:05:49
|8
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|0:06:41
|9
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:06:58
|10
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi)
|0:08:22
|11
|Margot Moschetti (Fra)
|0:09:27
|12
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|0:09:33
|13
|Eliane Mueggler (Swi)
|0:13:52
|14
|Ramona Forchini (Swi)
|0:15:04
|15
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|0:17:46
|16
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|17
|Laurie Miquel (Fra)
|18
|Emilie Collomb (Ita)
|19
|Chantal Eheim (Swi)
|20
|Mallory Barth (Swi)
|21
|Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi)
|22
|Janina Wüst (Swi)
|23
|Alessia Nay (Swi)
|24
|Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi)
|25
|Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)
