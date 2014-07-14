Trending

Schurter and Neff win BMC Cup in Lenzerheide

World champions excel in latest round of Swiss Cup

Nino Schurter shows off his skills

(Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
Getting married doesn't seem to have slowed Nino Schurter down any

(Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
World champion Nino Schurter

(Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
Nino Schurter leads Mathias Flueckiger

(Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
Nino Schurter wins by two seconds

(Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
Florian Vogel

(Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Results

Elite men cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi)1:29:23
2Mathias Flückiger (Swi)0:00:01
3Julien Absalon (Fra)0:00:14
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:00:25
5Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:01:29
6Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)0:01:55
7Florian Vogel (Swi)0:02:22
8Ralph Naef (Swi)0:03:17
9Martin Fanger (Swi)0:04:37
10Jan Vastl (Cze)0:04:40
11Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)0:04:55
12Fabian Giger (Swi)0:05:03
13Thomas Litscher (Swi)0:05:10
14Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)0:05:59
15Martin Gujan (Swi)0:06:19
16Fabian Paumann (Swi)0:06:25
17Calle Friberg (Swe)0:06:44
18Samuel Gaze (NZl)0:07:22
19Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:07:28
20Daniel Eymann (Swi)0:07:53
21Martin Loo (Est)0:07:57
22Raphael Gay (Fra)0:08:01
23Moritz Milatz (Ger)0:08:02
24Andri Frischknecht (Swi)0:09:18
25Marcel Guerrini (Swi)0:09:38
26Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:09:57
27Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)0:10:46
28Stefano Valdrighi (Ita)
29Julian Schelb (Ger)0:10:47
30Cameron Ivory (Aus)
31Michael Stünzi (Swi)0:11:11
32Antoine Bouqueret (Fra)0:11:32
33Mattia Setti (Ita)0:11:36
34Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)0:11:42
35Romain Seigle (Fra)0:12:01
36Florian Thie (Swi)0:12:02
37Andreas Moser (Swi)0:12:14
38Rick Reimann (Swi)0:12:59
39Jonas Baumann (Swi)
40Marc Stutzmann (Swi)0:13:28
41Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:13:52
42Severin Saegesser (Swi)0:16:10
43Kevin Miquel (Fra)
44Enea Vetsch (Swi)
45Philipp Hediger (Swi)
46Roger Jenny (Swi)
47Romain Bannwart (Swi)
48Matthys Beukes (RSA)
49Andrew Blair (Aus)
50Sylvain Engelmann (Swi)
51Lars Forster (Swi)
52Pascal Meyer (Swi)
53Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
54Silvio Busser (Swi)
55Ulisse Fieschi (Swi)
56Bruno Vitali (Swi)
57Michael Wildhaber (Swi)
58Patrick Lüthi (Swi)
59Matthias Allenspach (Swi)
60Lucien Besancon (Swi)
61Jonathan Page (USA)
62Nick Albrecht (Swi)

Elite women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi)1:33:23
2Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)0:00:58
3Elisabeth Osl (Aut)0:02:45
4Helen Grobert (Ger)0:03:34
5Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)0:03:58
6Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:04:46
7Esther Süss (Swi)0:05:49
8Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:06:41
9Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:06:58
10Corina Gantenbein (Swi)0:08:22
11Margot Moschetti (Fra)0:09:27
12Lene Byberg (Nor)0:09:33
13Eliane Mueggler (Swi)0:13:52
14Ramona Forchini (Swi)0:15:04
15Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)0:17:46
16Franziska Brun (Swi)
17Laurie Miquel (Fra)
18Emilie Collomb (Ita)
19Chantal Eheim (Swi)
20Mallory Barth (Swi)
21Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi)
22Janina Wüst (Swi)
23Alessia Nay (Swi)
24Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi)
25Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)

