O'Shea adds another national championship
Fay and Fry collect silver and bronze
Just one day after her first-ever Australian national championship in the elite women's cross country, Victoria's Katherine O'Shea added a second title in the elite women's short track.
Buoyed by yesterday's emotional win, O'Shea attacked at the five-minute mark of the race and never looked back as she bested silver medalist Jenny Fay by 21 seconds and bronze medalist Rowena Fry by 40 seconds.
After the loss of her mother and just "riding to cope" in 2010, O'Shea attributes her newly found form to training hard, a tough gym program and a renewed enthusiasm and focus.
"It's an amazing feeling, I couldn't have imagined this, this time last year. I am just so thrilled to be here and to be racing and back starting to get some form," O'Shea said.
"I have a real purpose and a point to prove. After losing my mum last year, I really wanted to make sure I could do it in front of my dad and have him enjoy it with me because I really miss mum being around to see it but I am pretty sure she is looking over me."
|1
|Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)
|0:19:01
|2
|Jenny Fay
|0:00:21
|3
|Rowena Fry (Avanti, Adidas Eyewear, Tis)
|0:00:40
|4
|Jenni King (Torq Australia Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:00:50
|5
|Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra, Onya Bike Belconnen & Civic)
|6
|Gracie Elvin
|7
|Kylie Webb (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra)
|8
|Nicole Keily
|9
|Rochelle Kelly
|DNF
|Heather Logie
|DNF
|Anna Beck
