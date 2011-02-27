Trending

O'Shea adds another national championship

Fay and Fry collect silver and bronze

Jenny Fay finishes 20 seconds back for a strong 2nd place in the Womens SCC.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Katherine O'Shea crosses the line eaily in 1st for the Open Womens SCC.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Katherine O'Shea makes the break in the early stages of the Womens SCC.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Fast start to the Open Womens SCC.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Katherine O'Shea where the course joined onto the 4X track

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Rowena Fry limps over the line for 3rd.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Elite women's short track podium (l-r): Jenny Fay, Katherine O'Shea, Rowena Fry

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Jenny Fay

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Jenny Fay

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
2010 Champ Rowena Fry had to settle for 3rd in 2011

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Jenny Fay shows the strain of maintaining her 2nd place

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Katherine O'Shea comfortably in the lead towards the end

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Jenny Fay would finish in second place.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Jenny Fay leads Rebecca Henderson at the top of the climb

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Kylie Webb took it out with the leaders early on but was lapped out

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Rebecca Henderson rolls it into the 4X track

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Eventual winner Katherine O'Shea (centre) bides her time behind Rowena Fry.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Gracie Elvin [L] and Jenny King [R]

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Rebecca Henderson leads Jenny King, Gracie Elvin and Kylie Webb early in the Elite women's short track.

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Rebecca Henderson on her last climb

(Image credit: Russell Baker)

Just one day after her first-ever Australian national championship in the elite women's cross country, Victoria's Katherine O'Shea added a second title in the elite women's short track.

Buoyed by yesterday's emotional win, O'Shea attacked at the five-minute mark of the race and never looked back as she bested silver medalist Jenny Fay by 21 seconds and bronze medalist Rowena Fry by 40 seconds.

After the loss of her mother and just "riding to cope" in 2010, O'Shea attributes her newly found form to training hard, a tough gym program and a renewed enthusiasm and focus.

"It's an amazing feeling, I couldn't have imagined this, this time last year. I am just so thrilled to be here and to be racing and back starting to get some form," O'Shea said.

"I have a real purpose and a point to prove. After losing my mum last year, I really wanted to make sure I could do it in front of my dad and have him enjoy it with me because I really miss mum being around to see it but I am pretty sure she is looking over me."

Full Results
1Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)0:19:01
2Jenny Fay0:00:21
3Rowena Fry (Avanti, Adidas Eyewear, Tis)0:00:40
4Jenni King (Torq Australia Croydon Cycleworks)0:00:50
5Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra, Onya Bike Belconnen & Civic)
6Gracie Elvin
7Kylie Webb (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra)
8Nicole Keily
9Rochelle Kelly
DNFHeather Logie
DNFAnna Beck

