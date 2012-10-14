Trending

Shimizu wins Asian downhill championship

Chun Tan and Aoki round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kazuki Shimizu (Japan)0:02:07.66
2Hong Chun Tan (Singapore)0:00:03.28
3Takuya Aoki (Japan)0:00:04.22
4Hossein Zanjanian (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:05.01
5Adam Ahmed (Malaysia)0:00:05.27
6Tanaphon Jarupeng (Thailand)0:00:05.74
7Amin Najafi Bazi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:05.81
8Sheng Shan Chiang (Chinese Taipei)0:00:06.50
9Suebsakun Sukchanya (Thailand)0:00:06.64
10Shu Sum Lau (Hong Kong, China)0:00:09.71
11Amin Takandi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:10.03
12Joey Barba (Philippines)0:00:13.42
13Hon Chiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)0:00:14.93
14Eid Rafic (Lebanon)0:00:16.36
15Chun Kau Tsui (Hong Kong, China)0:00:20.55
16John Khlat (Lebanon)0:00:24.89
17Taha Ghabeli (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:25.81
18Chi Shing Li (Hong Kong, China)0:00:30.28
19Chen Po Wei (Chinese Taipei)0:00:35.70
20Fadi Cherfane (Lebanon)0:00:59.49
21Charbel Sabbagh (Lebanon)0:01:27.93

