Teklehaimanot adds to career championship tally
Moolman wins women's time trial
Time Trials: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tsgabu Grmay (Ethiopia)
|0:39:14
|2
|Adel Barbari (Algeria)
|0:00:43
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eritrea)
|0:01:29
|4
|Till Drobisch (Namibia)
|0:01:55
|5
|Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast)
|0:02:07
|6
|Faycal Hamza (Algeria)
|0:02:19
|7
|Janvier Hadi (Rwanda)
|0:04:37
|8
|Alaa Ahmed (Egypt)
|0:05:30
|9
|Seydou Bamogo (Burkina Faso)
|0:05:54
|10
|Edward Pothin (Seychelles)
|0:07:09
|11
|Souleymane Diarra (Mali)
|0:13:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abderrahmane Bechelaghem (Algeria)
|0:28:05
|2
|Sébastien Tyack (Mauritius)
|0:00:49
|3
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Algeria)
|0:02:06
|4
|Ryan Felgate (South Africa)
|0:02:21
|5
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda)
|0:02:23
|6
|Nicol Germishuis (South Africa)
|0:02:24
|7
|Mahmoud Mohamed (Egypt)
|0:02:55
|8
|Michael Pretorius (Namibia)
|0:03:31
|9
|Robert Damiba (Burkina Faso)
|0:03:34
|10
|Pingdwendé Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso)
|0:04:00
|11
|Mohamed Gamal Mohamed (Egypt)
|0:04:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea)
|0:39:12
|2
|Tsgabu Grmay (Ethiopia)
|0:00:03
|3
|Jay Thomson (South Africa)
|0:00:03
|4
|Adel Barbari (Algeria)
|0:00:46
|5
|Jaco Venter (South Africa)
|0:00:51
|6
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tunisia)
|0:01:04
|7
|Natnael Berhane (Eritrea)
|0:01:32
|8
|Till Drobisch (Namibia)
|0:01:58
|9
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)
|0:01:58
|10
|Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)
|0:02:05
|11
|Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast)
|0:02:10
|12
|Faycal Hamza (Algeria)
|0:02:22
|13
|Samuel Anim (Ghana)
|0:02:57
|14
|Maher Hasnaoui (Tunisia)
|0:03:28
|15
|Amr Ahmed (Egypt)
|0:03:54
|16
|Janvier Hadi (Rwanda)
|0:04:40
|17
|Hamisi Mkoma (Tanzania)
|0:04:47
|18
|Richard Laizer (Tanzania)
|0:04:56
|19
|Gerhard Mans (Namibia)
|0:05:07
|20
|Salfo Bikienga (Burkina Faso)
|0:05:31
|21
|Alaa Ahmed (Egypt)
|0:05:33
|22
|Seydou Bamogo (Burkina Faso)
|0:05:57
|23
|Edward Pothin (Seychelles)
|0:07:12
|24
|Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)
|0:07:35
|25
|Henry Djangmah (Ghana)
|0:07:46
|26
|Sulaiman Bah (Sierra Leone)
|0:11:22
|27
|Augustin Akakpo (Benin)
|0:11:44
|28
|Hamidou Diarra (Mali)
|0:12:10
|29
|Moses Sesay (Sierra Leone)
|0:12:40
|30
|Arnaud Touitouiga (Benin)
|0:12:53
|31
|Souleymane Diarra (Mali)
|0:13:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Asleigh Moolman (South Africa)
|0:29:20
|2
|An-Li Pretorius (South Africa)
|0:00:43
|3
|Vera Adrian (Namibia)
|0:02:54
|4
|Adjaratou Nignan (Burkina Faso)
|0:04:58
|5
|Zoenabo Conombo (Burkina Faso)
|0:07:08
|6
|N'guessan Christiane Kouakou (Ivory Coast)
|0:09:24
|7
|N'guessan Annick Kouakou (Ivory Coast)
|0:11:13
