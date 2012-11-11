Trending

U23 Men Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tsgabu Grmay (Ethiopia)0:39:14
2Adel Barbari (Algeria)0:00:43
3Natnael Berhane (Eritrea)0:01:29
4Till Drobisch (Namibia)0:01:55
5Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast)0:02:07
6Faycal Hamza (Algeria)0:02:19
7Janvier Hadi (Rwanda)0:04:37
8Alaa Ahmed (Egypt)0:05:30
9Seydou Bamogo (Burkina Faso)0:05:54
10Edward Pothin (Seychelles)0:07:09
11Souleymane Diarra (Mali)0:13:45

Junior Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abderrahmane Bechelaghem (Algeria)0:28:05
2Sébastien Tyack (Mauritius)0:00:49
3Abderrahmane Mansouri (Algeria)0:02:06
4Ryan Felgate (South Africa)0:02:21
5Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda)0:02:23
6Nicol Germishuis (South Africa)0:02:24
7Mahmoud Mohamed (Egypt)0:02:55
8Michael Pretorius (Namibia)0:03:31
9Robert Damiba (Burkina Faso)0:03:34
10Pingdwendé Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso)0:04:00
11Mohamed Gamal Mohamed (Egypt)0:04:09

Elite Men Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea)0:39:12
2Tsgabu Grmay (Ethiopia)0:00:03
3Jay Thomson (South Africa)0:00:03
4Adel Barbari (Algeria)0:00:46
5Jaco Venter (South Africa)0:00:51
6Rafaa Chtioui (Tunisia)0:01:04
7Natnael Berhane (Eritrea)0:01:32
8Till Drobisch (Namibia)0:01:58
9Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)0:01:58
10Yannick Lincoln (Mauritius)0:02:05
11Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast)0:02:10
12Faycal Hamza (Algeria)0:02:22
13Samuel Anim (Ghana)0:02:57
14Maher Hasnaoui (Tunisia)0:03:28
15Amr Ahmed (Egypt)0:03:54
16Janvier Hadi (Rwanda)0:04:40
17Hamisi Mkoma (Tanzania)0:04:47
18Richard Laizer (Tanzania)0:04:56
19Gerhard Mans (Namibia)0:05:07
20Salfo Bikienga (Burkina Faso)0:05:31
21Alaa Ahmed (Egypt)0:05:33
22Seydou Bamogo (Burkina Faso)0:05:57
23Edward Pothin (Seychelles)0:07:12
24Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)0:07:35
25Henry Djangmah (Ghana)0:07:46
26Sulaiman Bah (Sierra Leone)0:11:22
27Augustin Akakpo (Benin)0:11:44
28Hamidou Diarra (Mali)0:12:10
29Moses Sesay (Sierra Leone)0:12:40
30Arnaud Touitouiga (Benin)0:12:53
31Souleymane Diarra (Mali)0:13:48

Elite Women Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Asleigh Moolman (South Africa)0:29:20
2An-Li Pretorius (South Africa)0:00:43
3Vera Adrian (Namibia)0:02:54
4Adjaratou Nignan (Burkina Faso)0:04:58
5Zoenabo Conombo (Burkina Faso)0:07:08
6N'guessan Christiane Kouakou (Ivory Coast)0:09:24
7N'guessan Annick Kouakou (Ivory Coast)0:11:13

