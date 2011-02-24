GP di Lugano past winners
Champions from 1946 to the present
|2010
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|2009
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis
|2008
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2007
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Ceramica Panaria - Navigare
|2006
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick Step - Innergetic
|2005
|Rik Verbrugghe (Bel) Quick Step
|2004
|Frédéric Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Crédit par Téléphone
|2003
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis
|2002
|Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Alessio
|2001
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
|2000
|Stefan Rütimann (Swi)
|1999
|Stefan Rütimann (Swi)
|1998
|Luca Bianucci (Ita)
|1997
|Michele Rezzani (Ita)
|1996
|Amilcare Tronca (Ita)
|1995
|Stefano Colage (Ita)
|1994
|Andrea Chiurato (Ita)
|1993
|Roberto Caruso (Ita)
|1992
|Steffen Rein (Ger)
|1991
|Pascal Jaccard (Swi)
|1990
|Marco Vitali (Ita)
|1989
|Gilles Delion (Fra)
|1988
|Marco Vitali (Ita)
|1987
|Thomas Wegmüller (Swi)
|1986
|Mauro Gianetti (Swi)
|1985
|Gody Schmutz (Swi)
|1984
|Benno Wiss (Swi)
|1983
|Chris Wreghitt (GBr)
|1982
|Marco Vitali (Ita)
|1981
|Josef Fuchs (Swi)
|1980
|Gilbert Glaus (Swi)
|1946
|Ernst Stettler (Swi)
