Pronk prevails in Omloop der Kempen
Rabobank Continental teammates Bol and Kreder complete podium
|1
|Jos Pronk (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|4:37:52
|2
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|Rik Kavsek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|5
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|6
|Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|7
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|8
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|9
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|11
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|12
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|13
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank Continental Team
|15
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|16
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|17
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|18
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|19
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:08
|20
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned)
|0:00:31
|21
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
|22
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|23
|Dries Depoorter (Bel)
|24
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
|25
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:45
|26
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:54
|27
|Jesse De Haan (Ned)
|0:00:56
|28
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|29
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
|30
|Kay Welten (Ned)
|31
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|32
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
|33
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|34
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|35
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|36
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|37
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|38
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|39
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|40
|Raymond Werst (Ned)
|41
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|42
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|43
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|44
|Jaron Van Diermen (Ned)
|45
|Gert-Jan Van Immerseel (Bel) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|46
|Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|47
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|48
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
|49
|Erik Van Bekkum (Ned)
|50
|Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|51
|Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|52
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|53
|Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|54
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|55
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|56
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|57
|Wouter De Haas (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
|58
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal
|59
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|60
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|61
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|62
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|63
|Jake Griffin (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
|64
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|65
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
|66
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|67
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|68
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|69
|Niek Basten (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|70
|Tim Kleinloog (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
|71
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|72
|Roy Eefting (Ned)
|73
|Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|74
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|75
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|76
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|77
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|78
|Joris De Boer (Ned)
|79
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|80
|Ritchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
|81
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|82
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|83
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|84
|Maurice De Bekker (Ned)
|85
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|86
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|87
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|88
|Henk Wildeman (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|89
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel)
|90
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|91
|Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|92
|Dilan Van Der Aar (Ned)
|93
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|94
|Léon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|95
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|96
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG Cycling Team
|97
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|98
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|99
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|100
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG Cycling Team
|101
|Mark Knoops (Ned)
|0:01:24
|102
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|103
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|104
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|105
|James Williamson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|106
|Enno Van Oss (Ned)
|107
|Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|108
|Paul Helderman (Ned)
|109
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|110
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|111
|Martial Roman (Fra) Atlas Personal
|112
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|113
|Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
|114
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|115
|Nick Stopler (Ned)
|116
|Bram De Kort (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
|117
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|118
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) TML Dommelstreek
|119
|Nick Bierens (Ned)
|120
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|121
|Yannick Janssen (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy