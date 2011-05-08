Trending

Pronk prevails in Omloop der Kempen

Rabobank Continental teammates Bol and Kreder complete podium

Full Results
1Jos Pronk (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam4:37:52
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
4Rik Kavsek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
5Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
6Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
7Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
8Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
9Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
11Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
12Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Rabobank Continental Team
15Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
16Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
17Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
18Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
19Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:08
20Jenning Huizenga (Ned)0:00:31
21Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
22Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
23Dries Depoorter (Bel)
24Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
25Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:45
26Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:54
27Jesse De Haan (Ned)0:00:56
28Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
29Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
30Kay Welten (Ned)
31Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
32Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
33Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
34Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
35Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
36Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
37Nieck Busser (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
38Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
39Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
40Raymond Werst (Ned)
41Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
42Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
43Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
44Jaron Van Diermen (Ned)
45Gert-Jan Van Immerseel (Bel) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
46Jeroen Breewel (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
47Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
48Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
49Erik Van Bekkum (Ned)
50Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
51Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
52Twan Castelijns (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
53Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Team
54Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
55Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
56Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
57Wouter De Haas (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
58Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal
59Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
60Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
61Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
62Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
63Jake Griffin (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycling Team
64Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
65Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
66Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
67Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
68Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
69Niek Basten (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
70Tim Kleinloog (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
71Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
72Roy Eefting (Ned)
73Roy De Waal (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
74Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
75Michael Vingerling (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
76Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
77Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
78Joris De Boer (Ned)
79Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
80Ritchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo Wielerteam
81Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
82Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
83Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
84Maurice De Bekker (Ned)
85Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
86Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
87Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
88Henk Wildeman (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
89Kevin De Jonghe (Bel)
90Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
91Jorn Knops (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
92Dilan Van Der Aar (Ned)
93Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
94Léon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
95Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
96Kurt Geysen (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG Cycling Team
97Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
98Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
99Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
100Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG Cycling Team
101Mark Knoops (Ned)0:01:24
102Thomas Copeland (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
103Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
104Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
105James Williamson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
106Enno Van Oss (Ned)
107Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team
108Paul Helderman (Ned)
109Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
110Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
111Martial Roman (Fra) Atlas Personal
112Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
113Wim Botman (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycling Team
114Matheus Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
115Nick Stopler (Ned)
116Bram De Kort (Ned) Van Hemert Groep-De Jonge Renner
117Leander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycling Team0:02:04
118Brian Van Goethem (Ned) TML Dommelstreek
119Nick Bierens (Ned)
120Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
121Yannick Janssen (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews