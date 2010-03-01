Trending

Montepaschi Strade Bianche past winners

2007-2009

2009
1 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Columbia-High Road
2 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Milram
3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale

2007
1 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) CSC
2 Marcus Ljungqvist (Swe) CSC
3 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ceramica Flaminia

2008
1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) CSC
2 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre
3 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team High Road

