Route du Sud past winners
1977-2009
2009 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche - Silver Cross - Selle Italia
2008 Daniel Martin (Irl) Slipstream Chipotle Presented By H30
2007 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Relax-GAM
2006 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2005 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
2004 Bradley McGee (Aus) FDJeux.com
2003 Michael Rogers (Aus) Quick.Step-Davitamon
2002 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Rabobank
2001 Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2000 Tomasz Brozyna (Pol) Banesto
1999 Jonathan Vaughters (USA) US Postal
1998 Armand de las Cuevas (Fra) Banesto
1997 Patrick Jonker (Aus) Rabobank
1996 Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1995 Laurent Dufaux (Sui) Festina
1994 Alvaro Mejia (Col) Motorola
1993 Eric Boyer (Fra) GAN
1992 Arturas Kasputis (Lit) Postobon
1991 Laurent Dufaux (Swi) Helvetia
1990 Yves Bonnamour (Fra) Castorama
1989 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Z Peugeot
1988 Ronan Pensec (Fra) Z Peugeot
1987 Régis Clere (Fra) Teka
1986 Niki Rüttimann (Swi) La Vie Claire
1985 Stephen Roche (Ire) La Redoute
1984 Pascal Simon (Fra) Peugeot
1983 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot
1982 Francesco Moser (Ita) Famucine
1981 Jean-René Bernaudeau (Fra) Peugeot
1980 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot
1979 Yvon Bertin (Fra) Renault
1978 Pierre-Raymond Villemiane (Fra) Gitane
1977 Jacques Esclassan (Fra) Peugeot
