International Bayern Rundfahrt past winners
1989 - 2009
2009 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
2008 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
2007 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2006 Alberto Martinez (Spa) Agritubel
2005 Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2004 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team CSC
2003 Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2002 Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2001 Jens Voigt (Ger) Credit Agricole
2000 Jens Voigt (Ger) Credit Agricole
1999 Rolf Aldag (Ger) Team Deutsche Telekom
1998 Steffen Kjaergaard (Nor) Chicky World
1997 Christian Henn (Ger) Team Deutsche Telekom
1996 Uwe Peschel (Ger) Germany
1995 Timo Scholz (Ger) Histor Öschelbronn
1994 Pavel Padrnos (Cze)
1993 Alexander Kastenhuber (Ger) Bayern
1992 Jacques Jolidon (Swi)
1991 Brian Walton (Can) Motorola
1990 Jörg Paffrath (Ger) Hessen
1989 Kai Hundertmarck (Ger) Nordrhein-Westfalen
