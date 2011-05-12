Rhône-Alpes Isère Tour past winners
Champions from 1991 to 2010
|2010
|Jeróme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2009
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Agritubel
|2008
|Jérémie Derangere (Fra) SCO Dijon
|2007
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Maxbo Bianchi
|2006
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Perutnina Ptuj
|2005
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Trientalis Apac Team
|2004
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) SCO Dijon
|2003
|Christophe Morel (Fra) Bressuire A.C
|2002
|Jeff Peteers (Bel) Think Media Cycling Team
|2001
|David Pagnier (Fra) Charvieu-Chavagneux Isère Cyclisme
|2000
|Marlon Perez (Col) RDM Bianchi Team
|1999
|Eric Drubay (Fra) CC Etupes
|1998
|Marc Thevenin (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|1997
|Eric Drubay (Fra) CC Etupes
|1996
|Stéphane Houillon (Fra) Bataillon De Joinville
|1995
|Dominique Mollard (Fra) CC Chatillon/Chalaronne
|1994
|Frédéric Gabriel (Fra) CM Aubervilliers
|1993
|David Orcel (Fra) VC Lyon/Vaulx-En-Velin
|1992
|Francisque Teyssier (Fra) VC Lyon/Vaulx-En-Velin
|1991
|Denis Moretti (Fra) CC Etupes
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy