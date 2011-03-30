Trending

Le Triptyque des Monts et Châteaux past winners

Champions from 1996 to 2010

2010Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2009Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Davo-Lotto-Davitamon
2008Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Cycling Team Davo
2007Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2006Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2005Marc De Maar (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
2004Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank TT III
2003Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon-Latexco
2002Sébastien Rosseler (Bel)
2001Andrej Kashechkin (Kaz)
2000Stijn Devolder (Bel)
1999Matthew Hayman (Aus)
1998Marcel Duijn (Ned)
1997Michel Vermote (Bel)
1996Davy DubBeldam (Ned)

